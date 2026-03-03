Get expert NBA picks, player props and odds insights for Tuesday’s games—plus injury updates, lineup tools and betting apps all in one place.

Looking for the best bets for Tuesday's slate in the NBA? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

Best NBA Bets Today (Tuesday, March 3)

Desmond Bane over 21.5 points (-124) vs. Washington Wizards

DraftKings, 5:35 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Bane is averaging 25.7 PPG over his past 10, slashing 58/49/83. While that efficiency will normalize, I like him to stay hot against a Wizards team that doesn't play defense. Washington is allowing the most points and second-most made threes to opponents per 48 minutes across the past 10 games. The blowout potential is there, but this is a low enough number for me to take the bait.

Kon Knueppel over 22.5 points + assists (-110) vs. Dallas Mavericks

DraftKings, 5:38 PM ET

Alex Barutha: The rookie had a poor showing against the Blazers last time out (10 points, 1 assist) but previously had multiple assists in 25 straight games -- a stretch in which he averaged 19.4 points and 3.5 assists. This is a good bounceback opportunity. Over the past 10 games, Dallas is allowing the third-most points and most assists to opponents per 48 minutes.

Duncan Robinson over 2.5 made threes (-120) at Cleveland Cavaliers

DraftKings, 4:44 PM ET

Nick Whalen: Robinson is yet to go over this number in three matchups against the Cavs this season, but we'll buy low on the high-volume shooter, who's hit just 2-of-12 attempts from deep over his last two games. On balance, Robinson has still gone over this number in eight of his last 12 games and is averaging 3.4 makes per game over the last month. Meanwhile, the Cavs are giving up over 41 three-point attempts per game in their last 10 contests -- the third-most in the NBA.