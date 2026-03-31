Check out today's best NBA bets for Tuesday, March 31, including picks on Sengun rebounds, Suns moneyline vs. Magic, and Ighodaro assists. Get expert analysis from RotoWire.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Tuesday, March 31)

Alperen Sengun under 8.5 rebounds (-118) vs. New York Knicks

BetMGM, 6:00 PM ET

Alex Barutha: The Knicks are allowing the fewest rebounds per 48 minutes across the past 10 games (37.5). Sengun is averaging 9.3 boards across his past seven games but is still prone to a big dud. He's had 28 games this season with under nine rebounds. In one prior appearance against the Knicks this year, he had six rebounds in 31 minutes.

Phoenix Suns moneyline (+105) at Orlando Magic

DraftKings, 2:26 PM ET

Nick Whalen: The Suns haven't been a great team on B2Bs this season (6-8 SU), but not all back-to-backs are created equally. Phoenix played at Memphis last night and won by 26 points with Devin Booker (26 minutes), Jalen Green (24) and Royce O'Neale (24) all seeing relatively limited minutes — even in a game that was still close heading into the fourth. Phoenix now gets a reeling Orlando team coming off of a crushing, blowout loss to the Raptors on Sunday in which they gave up a 31-0 run. My faith — and the team's faith — in Jamahl Mosley may be at an all-time low.

Oso Ighodaro 3+ assists (-125) at Orlando Magic

DraftKings Sportsbook, 5:55 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: It's been all or nothing for Ighodaro from a playmaking perspective recently, dishing out seven total assists in three games before tying his season high with eight times in Memphis on Monday. However, the backup big man has been a steady playmaker since taking over for Mark Williams, who remains out Tuesday. Since Feb. 22, Ighodaro has dished out at least three assists in 12 of 18 appearances, averaging 3.6 assists per game during that stretch.