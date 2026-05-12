RotoWire's expert NBA picks for Tuesday's Wolves-Spurs Game 5. Get the best bets, including the under 218.5 and player props on Stephon Castle and Keldon Johnson.

Looking for the best bets for Tuesday's NBA slate? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Tuesday, May 12)

Minnesota Timberwolves at San Antonio Spurs under 218.5 (-108)

DraftKings, 6:21 PM ET

Nick Whalen: I don't like much on the board for Game 5 tonight, but I do think we could see a lower-scoring setup after each of the last three games sailed over this number. With Victor Wembanyama (presumably) in the lineup for a full game, the Wolves will likely return to struggling in the paint and at the rim, while two of the Spurs' key players -- Dylan Harper and De'Aaron Fox -- could be operating at well below 100%. If San Antonio is able to keep a banged-up Anthony Edwards in check, Minnesota could be in for an offensive slog.

Stephon Castle over 17.5 points (-109) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

BetRivers, 5:46 PM ET

Alex Barutha: De'Aaron Fox is still questionable for this game as of writing. Even if he plays, Castle may be asked to take on more responsibilities to ease the burden on Fox. Regardless, Castle has played well in this series, averaging 17.8 points on 45.7 FG%. He's averaging 18.9 points on 44.3 FG% in the playoffs as a whole.

Keldon Johnson Over 8.5 points (-109) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:52 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: Despite being named the Sixth Man of the Year, Johnson hasn't been very impactful during the playoffs, scoring in double figures only twice in nine appearances. He averaged 16.1 points per game during the Spurs' final 12 regular-season games. De'Aaron Fox (ankle) and Dylan Harper (knee) are both on the injury report, so even if they suit up, they may be limited, which could open the door for Johnson to be more aggressive offensively.