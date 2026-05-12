Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, May 12

RotoWire's expert NBA picks for Tuesday's Wolves-Spurs Game 5. Get the best bets, including the under 218.5 and player props on Stephon Castle and Keldon Johnson.
May 12, 2026
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, May 12
May 12, 2026
NBA Picks

Looking for the best bets for Tuesday's NBA slate? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Tuesday, May 12)

Minnesota Timberwolves at San Antonio Spurs under 218.5 (-108)

DraftKings, 6:21 PM ET

Nick Whalen: I don't like much on the board for Game 5 tonight, but I do think we could see a lower-scoring setup after each of the last three games sailed over this number. With Victor Wembanyama (presumably) in the lineup for a full game, the Wolves will likely return to struggling in the paint and at the rim, while two of the Spurs' key players -- Dylan Harper and De'Aaron Fox -- could be operating at well below 100%. If San Antonio is able to keep a banged-up Anthony Edwards in check, Minnesota could be in for an offensive slog.

Stephon Castle over 17.5 points (-109) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

BetRivers, 5:46 PM ET

Alex Barutha: De'Aaron Fox is still questionable for this game as of writing. Even if he plays, Castle may be asked to take on more responsibilities to ease the burden on Fox. Regardless, Castle has played well in this series, averaging 17.8 points on 45.7 FG%. He's averaging 18.9 points on 44.3 FG% in the playoffs as a whole.

Keldon Johnson Over 8.5 points (-109) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:52 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: Despite being named the Sixth Man of the Year, Johnson hasn't been very impactful during the playoffs, scoring in double figures only twice in nine appearances. He averaged 16.1 points per game during the Spurs' final 12 regular-season games. De'Aaron Fox (ankle) and Dylan Harper (knee) are both on the injury report, so even if they suit up, they may be limited, which could open the door for Johnson to be more aggressive offensively.

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ABOUT THE AUTHORS
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Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
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Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who has covered the NBA, NFL and MLB for RotoWire since early 2021. In his free time, Kirien is probably arguing a foul call during a pickup basketball game at a local rec center.
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Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
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