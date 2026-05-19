Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, May 19

Get RotoWire's best NBA bets for Tuesday, May 19. Expert player prop picks for the Knicks-Cavaliers playoff matchup featuring Karl-Anthony Towns, Evan Mobley, and Mikal Bridges.
May 19, 2026
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, May 19
May 19, 2026
NBA Picks

Looking for the best bets for Tuesday's NBA slate? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Tuesday, May 19)

Karl-Anthony Towns over 5.5 assists (+114) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

DraftKings Sportsbook, 5:17PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: After back-to-back one-point losses, the Knicks were facing a 2-1 deficit against the Hawks in the opening round. To switch things up, Towns started to operate more as a passer than scorer, and New York's offense exploded. The big man has dished out at least six assists in seven straight, including three games with double-digit dimes. The Knicks have outscored their opponents by 180 points during that stretch, so I don't see why they'd go away from that strategy in Game 1.

Evan Mobley over 3.5 assists (-113) vs. New York Knicks

FanDuel, 5:48 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Mobley has cleared this number in seven of the past eight games, averaging 4.8 dimes from Game 7 against the Raptors onward. He averaged only 2.3 assists in his three appearances against the Knicks during the regular season, but that's not enough to scare me off given how involved he's been as a passer lately.

Mikal Bridges 2+ steals (+205) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

FanDuel, 5PM ET

Nick Whalen: This play isn't so much about Bridges' steal numbers — he's only gone over this number twice in the playoffs — as it is the Cavaliers' turnover issues, which have plagued them throughout the postseason. Cleveland is giving up 9.5 SPG to opponents thus far while turning it over 16.6 times per game (15% TOV rate). As long as this game is relatively close, it should be a high-minute night for Bridges, who had five steals over the final two games of the Philly series and collected at least two steals in all three regular-season matchups against the Cavs.

Miles McBride 2+ threes (-118) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

FanDuel, 5PM ET

Nick Whalen: The Knicks employ a fairly shallow rotation, but McBride is a fixture off the bench and even moved into the starting lineup in the Philly series when OG Anunoby was sidelined. Through 10 playoff games, McBride has taken 64 field goal attempts — 49 of which have come from beyond the arc. Cleveland has faced two low-volume three-point teams thus far in Toronto and Detroit, but the Cavs surrendered threes at one of the highest rates in the NBA during the regular season, and particularly after the All-Star break.

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ABOUT THE AUTHORS
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Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
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Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who has covered the NBA, NFL and MLB for RotoWire since early 2021. In his free time, Kirien is probably arguing a foul call during a pickup basketball game at a local rec center.
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Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
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