Looking for the best bets for Tuesday's NBA slate? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Tuesday, May 19)

Karl-Anthony Towns over 5.5 assists (+114) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

DraftKings Sportsbook, 5:17PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: After back-to-back one-point losses, the Knicks were facing a 2-1 deficit against the Hawks in the opening round. To switch things up, Towns started to operate more as a passer than scorer, and New York's offense exploded. The big man has dished out at least six assists in seven straight, including three games with double-digit dimes. The Knicks have outscored their opponents by 180 points during that stretch, so I don't see why they'd go away from that strategy in Game 1.

Evan Mobley over 3.5 assists (-113) vs. New York Knicks

FanDuel, 5:48 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Mobley has cleared this number in seven of the past eight games, averaging 4.8 dimes from Game 7 against the Raptors onward. He averaged only 2.3 assists in his three appearances against the Knicks during the regular season, but that's not enough to scare me off given how involved he's been as a passer lately.

Mikal Bridges 2+ steals (+205) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

FanDuel, 5PM ET

Nick Whalen: This play isn't so much about Bridges' steal numbers — he's only gone over this number twice in the playoffs — as it is the Cavaliers' turnover issues, which have plagued them throughout the postseason. Cleveland is giving up 9.5 SPG to opponents thus far while turning it over 16.6 times per game (15% TOV rate). As long as this game is relatively close, it should be a high-minute night for Bridges, who had five steals over the final two games of the Philly series and collected at least two steals in all three regular-season matchups against the Cavs.

Miles McBride 2+ threes (-118) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

FanDuel, 5PM ET

Nick Whalen: The Knicks employ a fairly shallow rotation, but McBride is a fixture off the bench and even moved into the starting lineup in the Philly series when OG Anunoby was sidelined. Through 10 playoff games, McBride has taken 64 field goal attempts — 49 of which have come from beyond the arc. Cleveland has faced two low-volume three-point teams thus far in Toronto and Detroit, but the Cavs surrendered threes at one of the highest rates in the NBA during the regular season, and particularly after the All-Star break.