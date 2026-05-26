Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, May 26

Expert NBA picks for Tuesday, May 26. Get top bets including Spurs-Thunder under 217.5 and Wembanyama rebounds prop, plus odds, player props, and betting tools from RotoWire.
May 26, 2026
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, May 26
May 26, 2026
NBA Picks

Looking for the best bets for Tuesday's NBA slate? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Tuesday, May 26)

San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder under 217.5 (-110)

DraftKings, 4:55 PM ET

Nick Whalen: Both teams have had ups and downs offensively in this series, but I think we see another defensive battle, much like Game 1 and Game 4. OKC will likely shoot it better than it did in Game 4, by default, but injuries to Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell have severely sapped the Thunder's firepower — especially with Chet Holmgren and Lu Dort being non-factors on offense thus far. Meanwhile, the Spurs are shooting just 43% from the field and 33% from three as a team in the series, while holding OKC to 42% from the field.

Victor Wembanyama under 13.5 rebounds (-115) at Oklahoma City Thunder

BetMGM, 6:18 PM ET

Alex Barutha: After dominating the glass in the first two games of this series (20.5 rebounds), Wembanyama has just 12 total rebound since. Part of that is Isaiah Hartenstein. The other part seems to be the Spurs' gameplan. Wembanyama has been contesting more shots, leaving his teammates to grab defensive boards behind him. On the other end of the floor, he's focusing more on getting back to prevent transition opportunities, rather than crashing the offensive glass.

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ABOUT THE AUTHORS
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Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
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Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
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