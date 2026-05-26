Expert NBA picks for Tuesday, May 26. Get top bets including Spurs-Thunder under 217.5 and Wembanyama rebounds prop, plus odds, player props, and betting tools from RotoWire.

Looking for the best bets for Tuesday's NBA slate? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Tuesday, May 26)

San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder under 217.5 (-110)

DraftKings, 4:55 PM ET

Nick Whalen: Both teams have had ups and downs offensively in this series, but I think we see another defensive battle, much like Game 1 and Game 4. OKC will likely shoot it better than it did in Game 4, by default, but injuries to Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell have severely sapped the Thunder's firepower — especially with Chet Holmgren and Lu Dort being non-factors on offense thus far. Meanwhile, the Spurs are shooting just 43% from the field and 33% from three as a team in the series, while holding OKC to 42% from the field.

Victor Wembanyama under 13.5 rebounds (-115) at Oklahoma City Thunder

BetMGM, 6:18 PM ET

Alex Barutha: After dominating the glass in the first two games of this series (20.5 rebounds), Wembanyama has just 12 total rebound since. Part of that is Isaiah Hartenstein. The other part seems to be the Spurs' gameplan. Wembanyama has been contesting more shots, leaving his teammates to grab defensive boards behind him. On the other end of the floor, he's focusing more on getting back to prevent transition opportunities, rather than crashing the offensive glass.