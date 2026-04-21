Looking for the best bets for Tuesday's NBA slate? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Tuesday, April 21)

LeBron James under 9.5 assists (-150) vs. Houston Rockets

BetMGM, 4:05 PM ET

Alex Barutha: LeBron had 13 assists in Game 1. The catch is that the Lakers shot 61 FG% and 53 3P%. I don't expect that to happen again -- partially due to role-player regression, and partially due to a revised defensive gameplan from the Rockets. Ultimately, it's hard for me to envision the Lakers consistently winning games in this series without LeBron becoming more of a scorer than passer.

LeBron James under 34.5 points + assists (-135) vs. Houston Rockets

BetMGM, 4:24 PM ET

Nick Whalen: James led the Lakers to an upset Game 1 win behind 19 points and 13 assists — eight of which came in the first quarter with the Lakers starting red-hot from the field. While the Lakers may need more scoring out of James tonight, it's likely that the assists regress, as they likely won't shoot 60-plus-percent from the field again. In my mind, James will probably have to score 25-plus points to hit this over, which I'm not sure I'd back in what projects to be another slow-paced, lower-scoring game.

VJ Edgecombe over 1.5 threes (-150) at Boston Celtics

BetMGM, 4:08 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Edgecombe went 0-for-5 from distance in Game 1, with four of those being classified as open or wide open by the NBA's tracking data. As a team, the 76ers need to make a point of shooting more threes, as they went 4-for-23 compared to Boston's 16-for-44. In four regular-season matchups against the Celtics, Edgecombe make 3.5 triples per game on 8.5 attempts.

Donovan Clingan under 20.5 points + rebounds + assists (-123) at San Antonio Spurs

DraftKings, 4:12 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Clingan did not face Victor Wembanyama during the regular season, as Wemby was out for all the prior matchups. It showed in Game 1. Clingan finished with four points on 2-of-7 shooting, seven rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes. He was also a minus-7. Meanwhile, his backup, Rob Williams, played 17 minutes and produced 11 points, six rebounds and four assists as a plus-3. It's possible the Blazers need Williams' athleticism in this matchup more than Clingan's size.