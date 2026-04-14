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Best NBA Bets Today (Tuesday, April 14)

Bam Adebayo under 31.5 points + rebounds (-118) at Charlotte Hornets

FanDuel, 2:06 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Since Adebayo dropped 83 points, he's averaged 20.5 points and 10.9 rebounds in 35.1 minutes. Those are solid numbers, though he's shot just 42/28/76 during this 15-game stretch. Meanwhile, Charlotte has been one of the best teams defending centers in the NBA. On a team level, they've allowed the second-fewest points to opponents since the All-Star break per 48 minutes, plus the third-fewest rebounds. On a position level, the Hornets have given up the second-fewest points/rebounds double-doubles to players classified as centers on basketball reference over the past 60 days (5). Adebayo has been solid against Charlotte in his two prior appearances against them, though one of those games came in late October in a game that ended 144-117.

Dillon Brooks under 2.5 made threes (-185) vs. Portland Trail Blazers

DraftKings, 2:00 PM ET

Alex Barutha: After the All-Star break, the Blazers have allowed the second-fewest made threes per 48 minutes to opposing teams (11.4). On the season as a whole, they've allowed the sixth-fewest points on opponent spot-up attempts. Brooks takes the most spot-up threes on Phoenix, so this is a particularly difficult matchup for him. Since returning from a broken hand, he's making 1.7 threes per game on 36%, though he should play more than the 28.5 minutes per game he has lately given the Play-In situation. In his two prior matchups against Portland this season, he's 2-for-10 from deep.

Jalen Green under 26.5 points + rebounds + assists vs. Portland Trail Blazers

BetMGM, -110

Nick Whalen: Green sat out the final two-plus games of the regular season with a knee injury, and while he's not listed on the injury report, it's fair to wonder if he'll be at 100 percent tonight. He'd been on a solid run prior to the injury — 22.4 PPG over his previous 17 games — but I see this playing out as a slower-paced, grind of a game against a top-three defense in the Blazers with strong perimeter defenders.

Charlotte Hornets -5.5 (-118) versus Miami Heat

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:42 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: The Hornets have struggled mightily in the Play-In Tournament before, but this is the first time they'll get to host a game. With home-court advantage, I think LaMelo Ball and company will be comfortable enough to carry over their strong play to end the regular season. After a 4-14 start, Charlotte found its groove and has led the NBA in offensive rating since Jan. 1. Miami also likes to play fast, so this one should have a ton of points (I like parlaying CHA -5.5 and Over 230.5), but I think the Hornets just have too much firepower. The only teams with better net ratings this season are the Thunder, Pistons, Spurs, Celtics, Knicks, Rockets and Nuggets.