RotoWire's expert NBA picks for Wednesday, April 29: Scottie Barnes PTS+AST, Jalen Suggs over points, and Jarrett Allen blocks props. Get the best bets for tonight's playoff slate.

Looking for the best bets for Wednesday's NBA slate? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Wednesday, April 29)

Scottie Barnes O26.5 points + assists (-115) at Cleveland Cavaliers

BetMGM, 4:55 PM ET

Nick Whalen: Through four games, Barnes has scored 21, 26, 33 and 23 points while handing out at least five assists in each contest in the absence of Immanuel Quickley. Even in Sunday's Game 4, when the Raptors shot 32% from the field, Barnes still reached six assists and went over this number. I expect some shooting progression for the Raptors, by default, tonight, so we'll continue riding Barnes' PTS+AST.

Jalen Suggs Over 13.5 Points (-130) at Detroit Pistons

FanDuel, 5:14 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Suggs is averaging 13.8 points on 14.8 field goal attempts and 1.8 free throws — already right at the line. With Franz expected to be sidelined tonight, I expect the shot volume to tick up further. He's also been underperforming on uncontested looks, which should normalize at some point. Plenty of paths to the over here.

Jarrett Allen Over 0.5 Blocks (-158) vs. Toronto Raptors

FanDuel, 5:13 PM ET

Alex Barutha: There are legitimate questions about Allen's minutes and how Cleveland wants to deploy its frontcourt, so this isn't without risk. That said, he's averaging 2.0 blocks in the series with a predicted mark of 2.4, and Toronto is a team that wants to live at the rim.