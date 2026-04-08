Expert NBA picks for Wednesday, April 8 featuring Devin Booker, De'Aaron Fox, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Get the best bets, odds, and analysis from RotoWire's betting experts.

Looking for the best bets for Wednesday's slate in the NBA? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Wednesday, April 8)

Devin Booker over 24.5 points (-146) vs. Dallas Mavericks

FanDuel, 4:53 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Booker has scored 20+ points in eight straight games, averaging 28.3 PPG during this run. Dallas isn't providing much resistance lately, allowing 124.8 points per 48 minutes across the past 10 games -- seventh-most in the NBA.

De'Aaron Fox over 1.5 steals (+103) vs. Portland Trail Blazers

DraftKings, 4:11 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Portland continues to be sloppy with the basketball. Over the past 10 games, opponents are generating 9.4 steals per 48 minutes against them -- the sixth-most in the NBA. Fox has also been great on defense lately. He has at least one steal in 10 straight games and is averaging 1.5 swipes during this stretch.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker over 3.5 made threes (+118) at Cleveland Cavaliers

FanDuel, 4:00 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Cleveland has been struggling to defend the three-point line. Per 48 minutes over the past 10 games, they're allowing the second-most made threes to opponents (16.0). Alexander-Walker is a high-volume shooter for the Hawks. He's made multiple threes in each of his past nine games, averaging 3.8 triples on 46.6 percent during this stretch.