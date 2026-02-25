Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, February 25

RotoWire's experts provide their best NBA bets of the day, including predictions on Reed Sheppard, Moses Moody and Victor Wembanyama.
February 25, 2026
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, February 25
February 25, 2026
NBA Picks

Looking for the best bets for Wednesday's slate in the NBA? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

Best NBA Bets Today (Wednesday, February 25)

Victor Wembanyama over 1.5 made threes (-120) at Toronto Raptors

BetMGM, 5:48 PM ET

Alex Barutha: The Raptors are a solid three-point defense in general, allowing 13.6 per 48 minutes over the past 10 (ranked 14th). But Wembanyama has been more aggressive from beyond the arc lately, making at least one triple in seven straight games (2.3 makes on 36.4%). I anticipate the Raptors doing everything they can to keep Wemby out of the paint and force him to shoot threes.

Reed Sheppard over 19.5 points + assists (-120) vs. Sacramento Kings

BetMGM, 5:38 PM ET

Alex Barutha: This Kings team remains awful defensively, allowing both the fourth-most points (122.8) and assists (29.5) per 48 minutes across the past 10 games, not to mention the sixth-most three-pointers (15.2). This sets up well for Sheppard to have a big performance, as Amen Thompson is sidelined for Houston. When Sheppard plays at least 25 minutes this season, he's averaging 15.3 points and 3.7 assists.

Moses Moody over 22.5 points + rebounds (-113) at Memphis Grizzlies

FanDuel Sportsbook, 5:17 PM ET

Nick Whalen: The Warriors are on the second leg of a back-to-back and will be without Stephen Curry and De'Anthony Melton, while Draymond Green is considered questionable. As has been the case throughout Curry's absence, Moody will be tasked with increased responsibility once again, and this should be a favorable matchup against a Grizzlies team that ranks near the bottom of the league in defense, points allowed (dead last) and rebounds allowed over the last 10 games. In that span, Memphis is playing at one of the fastest paces in the NBA.

Baseball
