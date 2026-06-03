Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for NBA Finals Game 1

Get RotoWire's best NBA bets and expert player prop picks for Wednesday, June 3, including Karl-Anthony Towns, Stephon Castle and Luke Kornet.
June 3, 2026
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for NBA Finals Game 1
June 3, 2026
NBA Picks

Looking for the best bets for Wednesday's NBA slate? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Wednesday, June 3)

Karl-Anthony Towns over 1.5 made threes (+150) at San Antonio Spurs

BetMGM, 4:45 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Regardless of how New York wants to approach their rotation, whether that be more reps for Mitchell Robinson or some Landry Shamet over Josh Hart for spacing, I think Towns needs to be out on the perimeter. He hasn't been a volume three-point shooter so far during these playoffs, averaging 1.6 makes on 48.9%, but this is a matchup unlike any New York has faced so far. I think going up against Victor Wembanyama will call for more three-point volume from KAT.

Stephon Castle over 6.5 assists (-123) vs. New York Knicks

DraftKings, 3:26 PM ET

Nick Whalen: Castle has reached at least six assists in nine straight games and is coming off of putting up 7.6 per game in the Western Conference Finals. The Spurs converted well under 50% of his potential assists in that series, so we'll continue to ride the volume with Castle under the belief that the supporting cast can progress toward the mean to begin the Finals.

Luke Kornet Over 3.5 Rebounds (+180) vs. New York Knicks

DraftKings, 1:24 PM ET

Kirie Sprecher: Kornet has averaged 3.8 rebounds over the past eight games, despite playing only 10.9 minutes a night. However, Kornet's playing time could increase exponentially if Wemby gets into foul trouble. Wemby has done a fantastic job staying out of foul trouble during the playoffs, committing four or more only three times in 17 games, but I think that had more to do with OKC, MIN and POR refusing to pressure the rim, avoiding the DPOY at all costs. I believe the Knicks are going to attack Wemby relentlessly, knowing that's their best avenue to offensive success, and if they can get a couple quick ones on him early, Kornet will HAVE to play more minutes. Kornet has surpassed this mark in three of the past four games.

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ABOUT THE AUTHORS
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Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
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Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who has covered the NBA, NFL and MLB for RotoWire since early 2021. In his free time, Kirien is probably arguing a foul call during a pickup basketball game at a local rec center.
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Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
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