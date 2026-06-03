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Best NBA Bets Today (Wednesday, June 3)

Karl-Anthony Towns over 1.5 made threes (+150) at San Antonio Spurs

BetMGM, 4:45 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Regardless of how New York wants to approach their rotation, whether that be more reps for Mitchell Robinson or some Landry Shamet over Josh Hart for spacing, I think Towns needs to be out on the perimeter. He hasn't been a volume three-point shooter so far during these playoffs, averaging 1.6 makes on 48.9%, but this is a matchup unlike any New York has faced so far. I think going up against Victor Wembanyama will call for more three-point volume from KAT.

Stephon Castle over 6.5 assists (-123) vs. New York Knicks

DraftKings, 3:26 PM ET

Nick Whalen: Castle has reached at least six assists in nine straight games and is coming off of putting up 7.6 per game in the Western Conference Finals. The Spurs converted well under 50% of his potential assists in that series, so we'll continue to ride the volume with Castle under the belief that the supporting cast can progress toward the mean to begin the Finals.

Luke Kornet Over 3.5 Rebounds (+180) vs. New York Knicks

DraftKings, 1:24 PM ET

Kirie Sprecher: Kornet has averaged 3.8 rebounds over the past eight games, despite playing only 10.9 minutes a night. However, Kornet's playing time could increase exponentially if Wemby gets into foul trouble. Wemby has done a fantastic job staying out of foul trouble during the playoffs, committing four or more only three times in 17 games, but I think that had more to do with OKC, MIN and POR refusing to pressure the rim, avoiding the DPOY at all costs. I believe the Knicks are going to attack Wemby relentlessly, knowing that's their best avenue to offensive success, and if they can get a couple quick ones on him early, Kornet will HAVE to play more minutes. Kornet has surpassed this mark in three of the past four games.