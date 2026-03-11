Looking for the best bets for Wednesday's slate in the NBA? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

Best NBA Bets Today (Wednesday, March 11)

Evan Mobley over 1.5 blocks (-130) at Orlando Magic

FanDuel, 5:30 PM ET

Alex Barutha: The Magic are the second-most blocked team in the NBA over the past 10 games. With Jarrett Allen still out, Mobley remains in great shot-blocking position by more often being close to the basket. Over his past five games, he's averaging 2.2 swats.

Charlotte Hornets -13.0 (-110) at Sacramento Kings

BetRivers, 4:45 PM ET

Nick Whalen: Charlotte dropped two in a row over the weekend but was able to bounce back with a narrow win over the Blazers on Tuesday night. While the Hornets have now failed to cover three in a row, this should be an advantage spot against the second-worst team in the NBA. It's a back-to-back for both sides, but that favors Charlotte, which is 11-2 ATS on B2Bs this season, covering by 13.9 points per game. The Kings, meanwhile, are just 4-7 ATS on B2Bs, failing to cover by 5.0 points per game and losing those games by 14.0 points per game.

OG Anunoby over 5.5 rebounds (+100) at Utah Jazz

BetMGM, 4:45 PM ET

Nick Whalen: We do have some blowout potential with the Knicks sitting as double-digit road favorites, but the Knicks have struggled of late while Utah has managed to cover four of its last five. Regardless, the Jazz are a bottom-five rebounding team — both in terms of TRB% and opponent volume — and Anunoby has gone over this number in three straight. With Josh Hart considered doubtful, that should open up more rebounding opportunities for Anunoby.