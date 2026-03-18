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Looking for the best bets for Wednesday's slate in the NBA? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Wednesday, March 18)

Los Angeles Lakers at Houston Rockets over 222.5 (-110)

DraftKings, 4:05 PM ET

Nick Whalen: We did, of course, just see this matchup on Monday night when the Lakers were able to grind out an ugly win that finished with just 192 total points. But that included LA holding Houston to just 12 points in the fourth quarter while scoring only 17 of their own. Both teams shot dreadfully from three (combined 13-of-60), while Kevin Durant was completely neutralized in the second half. Houston may not be able to solve its offensive issues in 48 hours, but the return of Alperen Sengun is a major help, and we should expect much better shooting performances from both sides.

Julius Randle over 4.5 assists (-162) vs. Utah Jazz

FanDuel, 3:36 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Randle should see an increased usage rate with Anthony Edwards out again, and I'm hoping he'll have more than the two assists he dished against the Suns last night. Tonight's competition is much easier, and the Jazz are notably allowing the most opponent assists per 48 minutes across the past 10 games (30.5).

De'Anthony Melton under 15.5 points (-116) at Boston Celtics

DraftKings, 3:22 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Boston's defense has continued to be elite. They're allowing the fewest points per 48 minutes over the past 10 (104.8). Melton has stepped up his play in general, averaging 17.6 points across his past 11 games, but he's also been dealing with knee soreness lately. He's probably due for a down game, and this is the type of situation that brings one.

Jarace Walker over 1.5 steals (+152) vs. Portland Trail Blazers

FanDuel, 3:29 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Walker isn't a fiend on defense, averaging 0.8 steals in March. But this is about as good of an opportunity as he can get to break through. Portland is allowing the most opponent steals per 48 minutes across the past 10 games (11.1). In the past two weeks alone, they've allowed 3+ steal performances to six players whose primary position is not listed as center on basketball-reference (Ben Saraf, Dominick Barlow, Moussa Diabate, Kyle Filipowski, Quentin Grimes, Brandon Miller).