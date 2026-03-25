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Best NBA Bets Today (Wednesday, March 25)

Julius Randle under 6.5 rebounds (-120) vs. Houston Rockets

Hard Rock, 5:55 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Houston is giving up the second-fewest rebounds per 48 minutes (38.4) to opponents over the past 10 games, and they've been especially stingy against non-centers. When these teams faced off earlier in the season, Randle played 40 minutes and grabbed just four rebounds.

Dylan Harper 6+ assists (+132) at Memphis Grizzlies

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:56 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: With De'Aaron Fox out, I'm expecting Harper to start and play tons of minutes, especially if this one turns into a blowout. The rookie has played at least 27 minutes 10 times this season, and he's dished out six or more assists in seven of those games. Over the past seven games, Harper has averaged 5.0 assists in 25.0 minutes.

Neemias Queta under 8.5 points (-119) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

DraftKings, 5:47 PM ET

Alex Barutha: This isn't exactly a high bar for Queta, but he can struggle against good frontcourts. Over his past 10 games, he's averaging 8.4 points in 26.1 minutes, but his three double-digit scoring games came against Dallas, Washington and Memphis -- bottom feeders with weak center rotations. Now he's facing the best team in the NBA with an elite defense that has both Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein healthy.