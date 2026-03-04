Discover top NBA bets and player props for Wednesday—expert picks, up-to-date odds, lineups and fantasy tools. Bet smarter & stay informed now with RotoWire!

Looking for the best bets for Wednesday's slate in the NBA?

Best NBA Bets Today (Wednesday, March 4)

Giannis Antetokounmpo over 9.5 rebounds (-125) vs. Atlanta Hawks

DraftKings, 4:19 PM ET

Nick Whalen: Antetokounmpo made his return to action earlier this week against Boston and saw only 25 minutes in what devolved into a blowout. However, he still pulled down 11 boards against a good rebounding team. On paper, this should be a better spot, both from a competitiveness and a rebound opportunity perspective. Atlanta is a solid rebounding team in terms of TRB%, but given their fast pace of play, the Hawks still rank in the bottom 10 in the NBA over the last 10 games in rebounds allowed.

Tyrese Maxey over 32.5 points (-120) vs. Utah Jazz

FanDuel, 5:05 PM ET

Alex Barutha: This is a high number, but Philly won't have VJ Edgecombe, Kelly Oubre, Joel Embiid or Paul George -- a scenario in which Maxey sees a usage bump of +6.7%. Maxey has gone 11 straight games scoring at least 20 points, and is averaging 29.5 PPG during this span. Over Utah's last 10 games, they're allowing 120.0 points per 48 minutes -- the sixth-highest mark in the NBA.