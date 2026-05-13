RotoWire's experts break down the best NBA bets for Wednesday, May 13, featuring picks on Donovan Mitchell's points and Evan Mobley's rebounds in Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game 5.

Looking for the best bets for Wednesday's NBA slate? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Wednesday, May 13)

Donovan Mitchell Under 27.5 Points (-119) at Detroit Pistons

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:49 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: Mitchell is coming off an incredible second-half performance in a Game 4 win to even the series, but I think he's due for some regression following three straight 30-point games. The veteran has been much better at home than on the road during the postseason, shooting over 10% higher in Cleveland. Mitchell has scored more than 25 points on the road only once in five postseason road games, and the lone time he exceeded that mark came during a 107-97 Game 2 defeat in Detroit. That was the second-fewest points the Pistons have scored in 11 postseason games, so I don't think they'll want to replicate that offensive strategy in Game 5.

Evan Mobley over 7.5 rebounds (-143) at Detroit Pistons

BetRivers, 5:38 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Mobley is averaging 7.8 rebounds in the playoffs and 6.5 rebounds in this series. However, the number in this series is being dragged down by an outlier one-rebound performance in Game 2. In every other game against Detroit, he's grabbed at least eight rebounds. In the playoffs as a whole, he's grabbed at least eight rebounds in seven of his 11 outings.