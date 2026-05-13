Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, May 13

RotoWire's experts break down the best NBA bets for Wednesday, May 13, featuring picks on Donovan Mitchell's points and Evan Mobley's rebounds in Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game 5.
May 13, 2026
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, May 13
May 13, 2026
NBA Picks

Looking for the best bets for Wednesday's NBA slate? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Wednesday, May 13)

Donovan Mitchell Under 27.5 Points (-119) at Detroit Pistons

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:49 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: Mitchell is coming off an incredible second-half performance in a Game 4 win to even the series, but I think he's due for some regression following three straight 30-point games. The veteran has been much better at home than on the road during the postseason, shooting over 10% higher in Cleveland. Mitchell has scored more than 25 points on the road only once in five postseason road games, and the lone time he exceeded that mark came during a 107-97 Game 2 defeat in Detroit. That was the second-fewest points the Pistons have scored in 11 postseason games, so I don't think they'll want to replicate that offensive strategy in Game 5.

Evan Mobley over 7.5 rebounds (-143) at Detroit Pistons

BetRivers, 5:38 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Mobley is averaging 7.8 rebounds in the playoffs and 6.5 rebounds in this series. However, the number in this series is being dragged down by an outlier one-rebound performance in Game 2. In every other game against Detroit, he's grabbed at least eight rebounds. In the playoffs as a whole, he's grabbed at least eight rebounds in seven of his 11 outings.

More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

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ABOUT THE AUTHORS
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Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
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Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who has covered the NBA, NFL and MLB for RotoWire since early 2021. In his free time, Kirien is probably arguing a foul call during a pickup basketball game at a local rec center.
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