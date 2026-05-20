RotoWire's NBA experts break down the best bets for Wednesday, May 20, including a Spurs-Thunder Game 2 total play and a Chet Holmgren rebounding prop at plus money.

Looking for the best bets for Wednesday's NBA slate? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Wednesday, May 20)

San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder under 217.5 (-110)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 5:21 PM ET

Nick Whalen: The under went up in smoke in double-overtime in Game 1, but I think we could see a similar, defensive-minded script play out again tonight. In regulation, the total finished at 202 points, and while OKC should expect a better game out of SGA, the Thunder also likely won't get eight threes from Alex Caruso off the bench. Meanwhile, the Spurs could shoot it better from three, but will they go 27-of-29 at the line again? Perhaps most importantly, Game 1 was played at a significantly slower pace (92.9) than either team has averaged throughout the playoffs.

Chet Holmgren 10+ rebounds (+123) vs. San Antonio Spurs

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:39 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: Holmgren has failed to grab double-digit rebounds in four straight games after back-to-back double-doubles. The big man grabbed only eight boards in 41 minutes during Game 1, and he simply needs to be better if the Thunder are going to even the series before heading to San Antonio. The Spurs won the rebounding battle 61-40 on Monday, including 15-9 on the offensive glass. Isaiah Hartenstein won't be able to play heavy minutes in this series without being a liability, so Holmgren's presence on the glass is vital.