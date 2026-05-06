RotoWire's expert NBA picks for Wednesday, May 6, featuring Kelly Oubre over 1.5 threes vs. the Knicks and De'Aaron Fox over 5.5 assists vs. the Timberwolves.

Looking for the best bets for Wednesday's NBA slate? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Wednesday, May 6)

Kelly Oubre over 1.5 made threes (+100) at New York Knicks

DraftKings, 6:23 PM ET

Alex Barutha: In these playoffs, Oubre takes 2.4 more threes per 36 minutes with Joel Embiid off the floor, up to 4.9 threes per 36. He will continue to be crucial for a 76ers team that now has a shorter rotation. Notably, in the first three games against Boston, Oubre took 5.0 threes per game in his 34.3 minutes.

De'Aaron Fox over 5.5 assists (-124) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

DraftKings, 5:03 PM ET

Nick Whalen: Fox has gone over this number in four straight games, including Game 1, despite the Spurs struggling from beyond the arc and shooting only 45% from the field as a team. He's averaging 11.0 potential assists for the playoffs, and I expect San Antonio to both knock down more open threes and try to get Victor Wembanyama moving toward the rim more often in Game 2.

De'Aaron Fox over 1.5 made three-pointers (+102) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves.

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:06 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: The difference in Game 1 was three-point shooting, with Minnesota shooting 38 percent (10-for-26) and San Antonio shooting 28 percent (10-for-36). Fox went 0-for-4, with all four considered open or wide open. The two-time All-Star took a back seat during the regular season, allowing Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper to develop, but with their backs against the wall, the Spurs need Fox to produce like the max-contract player he is. Before Monday's dud, Fox made multiple three-pointers in six of his previous eight games.