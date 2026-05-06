Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, May 6

RotoWire's expert NBA picks for Wednesday, May 6, featuring Kelly Oubre over 1.5 threes vs. the Knicks and De'Aaron Fox over 5.5 assists vs. the Timberwolves.
Updated on May 6, 2026 6:33PM EST
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, May 6
Updated on May 6, 2026 6:33PM EST
NBA Picks

Looking for the best bets for Wednesday's NBA slate? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Wednesday, May 6)

Kelly Oubre over 1.5 made threes (+100) at New York Knicks

DraftKings, 6:23 PM ET

Alex Barutha: In these playoffs, Oubre takes 2.4 more threes per 36 minutes with Joel Embiid off the floor, up to 4.9 threes per 36. He will continue to be crucial for a 76ers team that now has a shorter rotation. Notably, in the first three games against Boston, Oubre took 5.0 threes per game in his 34.3 minutes.

De'Aaron Fox over 5.5 assists (-124) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

DraftKings, 5:03 PM ET

Nick Whalen: Fox has gone over this number in four straight games, including Game 1, despite the Spurs struggling from beyond the arc and shooting only 45% from the field as a team. He's averaging 11.0 potential assists for the playoffs, and I expect San Antonio to both knock down more open threes and try to get Victor Wembanyama moving toward the rim more often in Game 2.

De'Aaron Fox over 1.5 made three-pointers (+102) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves.

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:06 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: The difference in Game 1 was three-point shooting, with Minnesota shooting 38 percent (10-for-26) and San Antonio shooting 28 percent (10-for-36). Fox went 0-for-4, with all four considered open or wide open. The two-time All-Star took a back seat during the regular season, allowing Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper to develop, but with their backs against the wall, the Spurs need Fox to produce like the max-contract player he is. Before Monday's dud, Fox made multiple three-pointers in six of his previous eight games.

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ABOUT THE AUTHORS
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Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
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Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who has covered the NBA, NFL and MLB for RotoWire since early 2021. In his free time, Kirien is probably arguing a foul call during a pickup basketball game at a local rec center.
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Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
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