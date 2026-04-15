Expert NBA picks for Wednesday, April 15 including Curry over 3.5 threes, Banchero over 8.5 rebounds, Oubre under 1.5 threes, and Dunn over 1.5 steals. Get today's best bets.

Looking for the best bets for Wednesday's NBA slate? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Wednesday, April 15)

Stephen Curry over 3.5 made three-pointers at LA Clippers (-164)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 5:09 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: Curry appeared in four of the Warriors' final five regular-season games after missing 27 straight contests due to a knee injury. He has yet to play more than 30 minutes since returning to action, and he even came off the bench in his first two games back, marking the first time he's operated as a reserve since 2011-12. While Steve Kerr said he'll be monitoring Curry's workload Wednesday, the coach also said the cap for his superstar point guard is 40 minutes, so I expect him to be full go for this do-or-die game. Curry has made at least four three-pointers in three of his past four appearances, and he's made fewer than four triples only 14 times this season.

Paolo Banchero over 8.5 rebounds (-103) at Philadelphia 76ers

DraftKings, 5:01 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Banchero's rebounding can come and go based on matchup, but he's averaging a solid 8.3 boards since March 1. He's also averaging 9.0 boards in two prior matchups against the 76ers. The Sixers will not have Joel Embiid for this game, and they haven't been great on the glass in general lately. Since the All-Star break, they're allowing the fifth-most rebounds to opposing teams per 48 minutes (46.2).

Kelly Oubre under 1.5 made threes (-125) vs. Orlando Magic

BetMGM, 5:18 PM ET

Alex Barutha: The Magic are one of the best teams in the NBA at preventing three-pointers. Per 48 minutes since the All-Star break, they've allowed the seventh-fewest made threes (12.2). They're especially good at shutting down spot-up shooters, often staying home instead of sending help on drives. Oubre takes the most spot-up attempts (4.5 per game) on the 76ers, so I'm targeting him as someone who could struggle here. Since the All-Star break, he's making 1.6 triples per game at 34.6%.

Kris Dunn over 1.5 steals (+103) vs. Golden State Warriors

DraftKings, 5:28 PM ET

Nick Whalen: Dunn has gone over this number in 15 of his last 20 games and in each of his last two games against Golden State. Meanwhile, the Warriors enter the Play-In having posted the third-highest turnover rate in the NBA over their final 15 games. I expect Dunn to see a slight uptick in minutes as a likely defensive matchup for Stephen Curry.