Looking for the best bets for Wednesday's NBA slate? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's NBA News or follow @RotoWireNBA on X.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

Best NBA Bets Today (Wednesday, April 22)

Cade Cunningham over 9.5 assists (-122) vs. Orlando Magic

FanDuel, 3:39 PM ET

Nick Whalen: I don't mind dabbling in Cunningham O38.5 PTS+AST, but the assists portion of the equation is where he should have significant room for improvement in Game 2 after putting up just four assists in Game 1. The underlying numbers show that Cunningham posted 17 potential assists — a healthy number that falls in line with his regular-season production (9.9 APG). Of course, a jump in assists will require the Pistons' secondary options to shoot better, but I expect that to be the case after a shaky Game 1.

Jalen Duren Over 30 Points + Rebounds (-107) vs. Orlando Magic

DraftKings Sportsbook, 4:29 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: Duren had a rough Game 1, posting eight points (3-4 FG) and seven rebounds in 33 minutes. That was his fewest points + rebounds since Dec. 15, excluding two games he left early due to injury. Duren needs to bounce back in a big way if the top-seeded Pistons are going to leave Detroit with at least one win, and he's certainly capable of putting up monster numbers. Over his final 19 regular-season appearances, Duren averaged 22.5 points and 10.1 rebounds a night. He surpassed 30 points + rebounds in 18 of his prior 26 appearances before Sunday's dud.

Dillon Brooks over 15.5 points (-122) at Oklahoma City Thunder

DraftKings, 5:05 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Brooks took 22 field-goal attempts (and three free-throw attempts) in Game 1, scoring 18 points. It's worth noting those weren't all difficult attempts. In fact, 15 of them were considered open or wide open by the NBA's tracking data, with Brooks making just 26.7% of those looks. Based on that volume alone, I think taking the over at 15.5 points is a good play.