Best NBA Bets Today (Monday, March 9)

Kawhi Leonard under 37.5 points + rebounds + assists (-125) vs. New York Knicks

DraftKings, 5:49 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Kawhi has undoubtedly played superstar-caliber basketball recently, averaging 28/7/4 since the start of last month. But this is about as tough of a wing matchup as you can be going up against in OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges. Plus, on the whole, New York is allowing the third-fewest points, third-fewest rebounds and 8th-fewest assists to opponents per 48 minutes across the past 10 games.

Brandin Podziemski over 2.5 made threes (+123) at Utah Jazz

DraftKings, 5:46 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Podz has made at least one three in 10 of the past 11 games, with an average of 2.0 makes on 31% during this stretch. He's a better shooter than that (36% on the year), and this is a good spot for him to get some easy looks. Over the past 10 games, Utah is giving up the fifth-most threes per 48 minutes as they've struggled on the perimeter defensively.

Day'Ron Sharpe over 17.5 points + rebounds (-124) vs. Memphis Grizzlies

DraftKings, 5:00 PM ET

Nick Whalen: While the Nets will have Nic Claxton in the lineup tonight, I still love this spot for Sharpe, who is one of the best per-minute rebounders in the NBA. I don't mind simply playing the O7.5 REB, but the PTS+REB enables us to take advantage of a Grizzlies defense that's giving up the second-most points in the paint in the NBA this season. On the glass, the Grizzlies rank dead-last in the NBA in TRB% and bottom-five in opponent rebounds per game. Carrying a lengthy injury list into Monday night, Omax Prosper is shaping up to be the only true big man available for Memphis.