Expert NBA best bets for Thursday, May 28, including picks for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander points and Stephon Castle assists in Thunder vs. Spurs Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals.

Looking for the best bets for Thursday's NBA slate? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Thursday, May 28)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over 29.5 points (-110) at San Antonio Spurs

DraftKings, 6:15 PM ET

Alex Barutha: SGA has been the Thunder's offensive engine this series, scoring 32 points in the Game 5 win and 26 with 12 assists in Game 3's victory. With Jalen Williams (technically questionable) and Ajay Mitchell likely sidelined, Oklahoma City's scoring burden falls even more heavily on him. San Antonio's defense has been inconsistent, surrendering 123 and 127 points in their three losses. SGA thrives in closeout opportunities, and his usage rate should remain elite with a depleted Thunder backcourt around him.

Stephon Castle over 6.5 assists (-141) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

DraftKings, 5:30 PM ET

Nick Whalen: Castle is averaging over 7.5 assists per game for the series, but the advanced numbers indicate that the Spurs are cashing in his potential assists at a much-lower-than-expected rate thus far in the Western Conference Finals (47%). During the regular season, teammates converted nearly 60% of his potential assists, and that number sat at 65% and 55% in the Portland and Minnesota series, respectively. I'll ride the O6.5 with the hope that the Spurs' three-point shooting finally comes around at home in Game 6.