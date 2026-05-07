RotoWire's expert NBA picks for Thursday, May 7. Get Alex Barutha's best bets featuring Jalen Duren over 11.5 rebounds vs. the Cavaliers and Marcus Smart's steals + blocks vs. OKC.

Looking for the best bets for Thursday's NBA slate? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Thursday, May 7)

Jalen Duren over 11.5 rebounds (-111) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

FanDuel, 6:00 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Duren grabbed 12 rebounds in Game 1, and that was after finally breaking out with a 15-rebound performance against the Magic to close that series out. Tracking data suggests Duren should have had closer to 16 rebounds in Game 1, so I'm going to follow the numbers and assume he has another outburst in him for Game 2. Cleveland is a worse rebounding team than most people expect given who they have in the frontcourt.

Marcus Smart over 2.5 steals + blocks (+135) at Oklahoma City Thunder

DraftKings, 6:04 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Smart has been a menace on defense all playoffs, averaging 2.9 steals and 1.4 blocks. In Game 1 against OKC, he had four steals (no blocks). I see no reason why we shouldn't keep taking this number at plus money. He will continue to be crucial in stopping Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and disrupting other offensive plans the Thunder may have.