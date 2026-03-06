Celtics vs. Mavericks Prop Bets: Expert Betting Picks for Tonight's Game (March 6, 2026)

These are the best player prop bets for the Celtics vs. Mavericks game tonight. Are Jayson Tatum & Cooper Flagg worth betting on despite their injuries?

Most of the attention tonight is on Jayson Tatum returning from a ruptured Achilles at TD Garden.

That's the storyline.

But from a betting perspective, the real angle is the schedule.

Dallas just played less than 24 hours ago in Orlando, where Cooper Flagg logged 26 minutes and scored 18 points in his return from injury. Now the Mavericks fly into Boston to face a Celtics team that's been sitting for two full days after getting blown out by Charlotte.

Fresh legs vs tired legs matters.

There are a few prop spots worth attacking tonight, especially with Dallas dealing with injuries and Boston likely easing Tatum back into the rotation.

Best Celtics-Mavericks Props Tonight at DraftKings

Cooper Flagg — UNDER 17.5 Points (-117)

This is a classic rookie fade spot.

Flagg returned from an eight-game absence last night and played 26 minutes, shooting 7-for-22 from the floor. The rust was obvious.

Now he gets Boston on the road on the second night of a back-to-back.

Before the injury, Flagg had been on a tear — 32.0 points per game across his last six while shooting over 52%. That's not the version we're getting tonight.

Dallas already hinted at a 20-25 minute range for him as he ramps back up. On a back-to-back, that cap probably sticks or, if nothing else, lessens. And the matchup isn't friendly.

Boston allows the seventh-fewest points per game to opposing wings, and if Tatum plays at all, that's another long defender Flagg has to deal with.

Last night, he went 1-for-5 from three and forced a lot of shots trying to get his rhythm back.

Tired legs. Tough defense. Minutes cap.

That's a bad combo. If he lands in the 13-15 point range, this Under gets home.

Derrick White — OVER 2.5 Made Threes (-129)

As I pointed out, the Tatum return is going to dominate the conversation tonight.

Quietly, Derrick White has been Boston's most reliable perimeter scorer.

He dropped 29 points against Charlotte, and across his last five games he's averaging 17.4 points while shooting 42% from three.

More importantly, the matchup is great.

Dallas has been one of the worst three-point defenses on the road, allowing over 14 made threes per game. And the Mavericks are thin defensively.

Kyrie Irving (ACL) and Dereck Lively II (foot) are both out, which hurts both their perimeter containment and rim protection.

Boston should push the pace against a tired Dallas team, and that usually means more transition threes.

There's also the rotation angle.

Tatum will likely play limited minutes, probably somewhere in the 18-22 range early in his return. That keeps White heavily involved as a ball-handler and shot creator.

He's attempted 8+ threes in four of his last six games. It's a tough price at -129, but it's worth the juice.

Best Celtics vs. Mavs Props Tonight at FanDuel

Neemias Queta — OVER 9.5 Points (+112)

This is my favorite play tonight.

Queta is averaging 9.9 points and 8.2 rebounds this season, and he draws a Mavericks defense that ranks dead last in the NBA in opponent points in the paint.

That's the matchup. And the recent form makes it even better.

Over his last five appearances, Queta is averaging 13.8 points and 9.6 rebounds in about 25 minutes while shooting nearly 70% from the field.

He also had the game of his life earlier this week against Philly — 27 points and 17 rebounds.

Dallas has no real interior presence right now.

With Dereck Lively out, they're relying heavily on Daniel Gafford, who's averaging under nine points across his last 11 games and hasn't protected the rim well.

Queta has cleared 8.5 points in five of his last seven games. Now he gets a tired defense. That's the spot. Honestly, this number should be 10.5.

At 9.5 and plus money, it's more than playable.

Best Celtics-Mavericks Props Tonight at BetMGM

Jaylen Brown — OVER 34.5 Points + Rebounds (-110)

Jaylen Brown has quietly been one of the most consistent players in the league this season.

Even in the loss to Charlotte, he still finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds, extending his streak of 20-point games to 22 straight.

For the season, he's averaging 28.9 points and 7.2 rebounds — that's 36.1 combined. Already above this line. The usage angle matters tonight.

Tatum will play, but the Celtics are going to ease him back after 10 months off. Early reports suggest something close to a 20-minute restriction, and Boston won't risk pushing him too hard with the playoffs coming.

That keeps the offense running through Brown. Since the All-Star break, he's averaging 25.5 points, 10 rebounds, and nearly 8 assists. Dallas isn't built to slow him down, especially on tired legs.

He grabbed 11 boards against Charlotte, a team that actually rebounds well. Dallas is much softer on the glass.

Projection: 27 points and 9 rebounds. That clears this number.

Best Bet for Celtics vs. Mavericks Tonight

Neemias Queta OVER 8.5 Points ⭐⭐⭐

This is the cleanest prop on the board. Great recent form, a defense that can't protect the paint, and a fresh player facing a tired opponent.

That's the edge.

Play the over before this number moves.

