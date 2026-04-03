Friday's eight-game NBA slate offers plenty of opportunity for DraftKings players looking to gain an edge. With several teams battling injuries and others locked into tanking mode, exploitable matchups are everywhere. The Jazz continue to hemorrhage stats to opponents, making Rockets players like Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun premium targets. Meanwhile, the Nets and Grizzlies present soft matchups for Hawks and Raptors contributors alike. From elite options like Jalen Johnson and Jaylen Brown to value plays like Jamal Shead and Collin Murray-Boyles, here are the best DraftKings picks and lineup strategies for tonight's slate.
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DraftKings Main Slate NBA Games Today
MIN at PHI: Timberwolves 21-16 on road; 76ers 7-3 in last 10 games
IND at CHA: Pacers on two-game win streak; Hornets 7-3 in last 10 games
ATL at BKN: Hawks on three-game win streak; Nets 1-9 in last 10 games
CHI at NYK: Bulls on five-game slide; Knicks 7-3 in last 10 games
UTA at HOU: Jazz on seven-game slide; Rockets on four-game win streak
BOS at MIL: Celtics 8-2 in last 10 games; Bucks 3-7 in last 10 games
TOR at MEM: Raptors on two-game slide; Grizzlies 2-8 in last 10 games
ORL at DAL: Magic 2-8 in last 10 games; Mavericks 14-24 at home
For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.
NBA Injuries Today
For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.
MIN - Anthony Edwards (knee): Questionable; Jaden McDaniels (knee): OUT
IND - T.J. McConnell (hamstring), Andrew Nembhard (back), Aaron Nesmith (neck), Jarace Walker (back): OUT
CHA - Moussa Diabate (ankle): Questionable; Grant Williams (knee): OUT
ATL - Jock Landale (ankle): OUT
BKN - Michael Porter (hamstring), Danny Wolf (ankle): OUT
CHI - Nick Richards (elbow): Questionable; Anfernee Simons (wrist): OUT
NYK - Karl-Anthony Towns (elbow): Questionable
UTA - Isaiah Collier (hamstring), Keyonte George (hamstring), Lauri Markkanen (hip), Elijah Harkless (hamstring): OUT
BOS - Nikola Vucevic (finger): OUT
MIL - Gary Trent (hip): Questionable; Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), Kevin Porter (knee), Bobby Portis (wrist): OUT
TOR - Immanuel Quickley (foot): OUT
MEM - Walter Clayton (hip): Questionable; Olivier-Maxence Prosper (back): Doubtful; Ty Jerome (ankle), Cam Spencer (back): OUT
ORL - Anthony Black (abdomen), Jonathan Isaac (knee): OUT
DAL - Marvin Bagley (shoulder), Caleb Martin (heel), P.J. Washington (illness): Doubtful
Elite DFS Players
Guards
Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($9,200) vs. Bulls
Brunson missed the last game due to an ankle injury but is expected back in the lineup against the Bulls. He is averaging 25.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 7.4 assists over his last five outings, including a high of 50.5 DK points. He has a great chance to quickly find his groove against the Bulls, who are giving up the league's third-most points and sixth-most three-pointers per game.
Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($9,600) at Bucks
Brown continues to dominate, averaging 29.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.0 steals over his last 10 appearances, including two games with more than 40 points. He is up for an ideal opportunity to keep rolling with a matchup against the Bucks, who are shorthanded and give up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.
Forwards/Centers
Kevin Durant, Rockets ($8,700) vs. Jazz
Durant is averaging 24.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 0.8 steals over the last 10 games, including three with more than 50 DK points. He has a great chance to continue stuffing the stat sheet with a matchup against the Jazz, who give up the league's most points per game and third-highest field-goal percentage to opposing small forwards.
Scottie Barnes, Raptors ($9,000) at Grizzlies
Barnes continues to dominate the boxscore, averaging 15.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.3 blocks over the last 10 games, including going over 50 DK points twice in the four most recent outings. He should keep up the strong play against the shorthanded Grizzlies, who also give up the league's second-most steals, fourth-most blocks and third-most rebounds to opposing power forwards.
Alperen Sengun, Rockets ($9,000) vs. Jazz
Sengun is averaging 23.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.0 blocks across five games, including a 78.8 DK-point performance within that span. He is likely to prosper against the Jazz's shorthanded frontcourt, as they give up the league's ninth-most points and highest field-goal percentage to opposing centers.
Expected NBA DFS Chalk
Jalen Johnson, Hawks ($10,600) at Nets
Johnson racked up at least 50 DK points in four of the last five games, while averaging 24.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 8.2 assists over that span. He is up for a fantastic chance to keep up the dominant play against the Nets, who give up the league's seventh-most points in the paint, along with the sixth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing power forwards.
Mid-Range NBA DFS options
Dyson Daniels, Hawks ($6,600) at Nets
Daniels is coming off back-to-back games with more than 36 DK points and is averaging 14.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals across 10 appearances. He is likely to pad his stats on the defensive end against a Nets squad that is giving up the league's second-most turnovers per game.
Jakob Poeltl, Raptors ($5,500) at Grizzlies
Poeltl is averaging 14.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals over the last five games. He should continue to flourish with a matchup against the Grizzlies, who are giving up the league's fifth-most rebounds and seventh-highest field-goal percentage to opposing centers.
NBA DFS Value Picks
Jamal Shead, Raptors ($4,700) at Grizzlies
Shead is up for his fifth start in seven games due to the absence of Immanuel Quickley. Shead is averaging 12.1 points, 2.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.4 steals through 11 games as a starter this season. He also faces a favorable matchup against the Grizzlies, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt and give up the league's most points per game to opposing point guards.
Tari Eason, Rockets ($4,500) vs. Jazz
Eason is coming off a dud of an outing but turned in a minimum of 30 DK points in the two games prior and is averaging 9.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.9 steals across 10 outings. He has a good chance to pick up his production once again against the Jazz, who are giving up the league's most points and seventh-most rebounds per game.
Collin Murray-Boyles, Raptors ($4,400) at Grizzlies
Murray-Boyles is coming off a career-high 20-point performance and is averaging 12.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over five appearances since returning from a nearly month-long absence. He should keep the momentum going against the Grizzlies, who are giving up the league's eighth-most points in the paint.