Get top NBA DFS picks for Friday, April 3, featuring Jalen Johnson, Jaylen Brown, Kevin Durant and value plays like Jamal Shead for your DraftKings lineups.

Friday's eight-game NBA slate offers plenty of opportunity for DraftKings players looking to gain an edge. With several teams battling injuries and others locked into tanking mode, exploitable matchups are everywhere. The Jazz continue to hemorrhage stats to opponents, making Rockets players like Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun premium targets. Meanwhile, the Nets and Grizzlies present soft matchups for Hawks and Raptors contributors alike. From elite options like Jalen Johnson and Jaylen Brown to value plays like Jamal Shead and Collin Murray-Boyles, here are the best DraftKings picks and lineup strategies for tonight's slate.

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DraftKings Main Slate NBA Games Today

MIN at PHI: Timberwolves 21-16 on road; 76ers 7-3 in last 10 games

IND at CHA: Pacers on two-game win streak; Hornets 7-3 in last 10 games

ATL at BKN: Hawks on three-game win streak; Nets 1-9 in last 10 games

CHI at NYK: Bulls on five-game slide; Knicks 7-3 in last 10 games

UTA at HOU: Jazz on seven-game slide; Rockets on four-game win streak

BOS at MIL: Celtics 8-2 in last 10 games; Bucks 3-7 in last 10 games

TOR at MEM: Raptors on two-game slide; Grizzlies 2-8 in last 10 games

ORL at DAL: Magic 2-8 in last 10 games; Mavericks 14-24 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

NBA Injuries Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

MIN - Anthony Edwards (knee): Questionable; Jaden McDaniels (knee): OUT

IND - T.J. McConnell (hamstring), Andrew Nembhard (back), Aaron Nesmith (neck), Jarace Walker (back): OUT

CHA - Moussa Diabate (ankle): Questionable; Grant Williams (knee): OUT

ATL - Jock Landale (ankle): OUT

BKN - Michael Porter (hamstring), Danny Wolf (ankle): OUT

CHI - Nick Richards (elbow): Questionable; Anfernee Simons (wrist): OUT

NYK - Karl-Anthony Towns (elbow): Questionable

UTA - Isaiah Collier (hamstring), Keyonte George (hamstring), Lauri Markkanen (hip), Elijah Harkless (hamstring): OUT

BOS - Nikola Vucevic (finger): OUT

MIL - Gary Trent (hip): Questionable; Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), Kevin Porter (knee), Bobby Portis (wrist): OUT

TOR - Immanuel Quickley (foot): OUT

MEM - Walter Clayton (hip): Questionable; Olivier-Maxence Prosper (back): Doubtful; Ty Jerome (ankle), Cam Spencer (back): OUT

ORL - Anthony Black (abdomen), Jonathan Isaac (knee): OUT

DAL - Marvin Bagley (shoulder), Caleb Martin (heel), P.J. Washington (illness): Doubtful

Elite DFS Players

Guards

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($9,200) vs. Bulls

Brunson missed the last game due to an ankle injury but is expected back in the lineup against the Bulls. He is averaging 25.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 7.4 assists over his last five outings, including a high of 50.5 DK points. He has a great chance to quickly find his groove against the Bulls, who are giving up the league's third-most points and sixth-most three-pointers per game.

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($9,600) at Bucks

Brown continues to dominate, averaging 29.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.0 steals over his last 10 appearances, including two games with more than 40 points. He is up for an ideal opportunity to keep rolling with a matchup against the Bucks, who are shorthanded and give up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Kevin Durant, Rockets ($8,700) vs. Jazz

Durant is averaging 24.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 0.8 steals over the last 10 games, including three with more than 50 DK points. He has a great chance to continue stuffing the stat sheet with a matchup against the Jazz, who give up the league's most points per game and third-highest field-goal percentage to opposing small forwards.

Scottie Barnes, Raptors ($9,000) at Grizzlies

Barnes continues to dominate the boxscore, averaging 15.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.3 blocks over the last 10 games, including going over 50 DK points twice in the four most recent outings. He should keep up the strong play against the shorthanded Grizzlies, who also give up the league's second-most steals, fourth-most blocks and third-most rebounds to opposing power forwards.

Alperen Sengun, Rockets ($9,000) vs. Jazz

Sengun is averaging 23.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.0 blocks across five games, including a 78.8 DK-point performance within that span. He is likely to prosper against the Jazz's shorthanded frontcourt, as they give up the league's ninth-most points and highest field-goal percentage to opposing centers.

Expected NBA DFS Chalk

Jalen Johnson, Hawks ($10,600) at Nets

Johnson racked up at least 50 DK points in four of the last five games, while averaging 24.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 8.2 assists over that span. He is up for a fantastic chance to keep up the dominant play against the Nets, who give up the league's seventh-most points in the paint, along with the sixth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing power forwards.

Mid-Range NBA DFS options

Dyson Daniels, Hawks ($6,600) at Nets

Daniels is coming off back-to-back games with more than 36 DK points and is averaging 14.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals across 10 appearances. He is likely to pad his stats on the defensive end against a Nets squad that is giving up the league's second-most turnovers per game.

Jakob Poeltl, Raptors ($5,500) at Grizzlies

Poeltl is averaging 14.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals over the last five games. He should continue to flourish with a matchup against the Grizzlies, who are giving up the league's fifth-most rebounds and seventh-highest field-goal percentage to opposing centers.

NBA DFS Value Picks

Jamal Shead, Raptors ($4,700) at Grizzlies

Shead is up for his fifth start in seven games due to the absence of Immanuel Quickley. Shead is averaging 12.1 points, 2.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.4 steals through 11 games as a starter this season. He also faces a favorable matchup against the Grizzlies, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt and give up the league's most points per game to opposing point guards.

Tari Eason, Rockets ($4,500) vs. Jazz

Eason is coming off a dud of an outing but turned in a minimum of 30 DK points in the two games prior and is averaging 9.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.9 steals across 10 outings. He has a good chance to pick up his production once again against the Jazz, who are giving up the league's most points and seventh-most rebounds per game.

Collin Murray-Boyles, Raptors ($4,400) at Grizzlies

Murray-Boyles is coming off a career-high 20-point performance and is averaging 12.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over five appearances since returning from a nearly month-long absence. He should keep the momentum going against the Grizzlies, who are giving up the league's eighth-most points in the paint.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.