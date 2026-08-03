2026 NBA Dynasty Rookie Rankings: Top Picks & Sleepers

The 2026 NBA Draft is in the books, and it's time to start preparing for your rookie drafts in dynasty leagues. There isn't a clear No. 1 in this year's rookie class, and after the top tier, things get even more interesting. Let's dive right into the cornucopia of talent entering the league. First, I'll give my overall list, followed by deeper analysis on the most fascinating prospects.

For individual breakdowns of each first-round selection, check out my 2026 NBA Draft Fantasy Basketball Guide.

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's NBA News or follow @RotoWireNBA on X.

Top 2026 NBA Draft Prospects for Dynasty Leagues

Tier 1

Cameron Boozer, Memphis Grizzlies

Caleb Wilson, Chicago Bulls

Darryn Peterson, Utah Jazz

AJ Dybantsa, Washington Wizards

Boozer gets the nod at the No. 1 spot because of the opportunity waiting in Memphis, but in five years, any of the Top 4 could be the best player from this draft. Wilson's three-point shooting during Summer League jolted him up fantasy rankings, and Peterson was equally as dynamic in his first pro action. However, Peterson will face major competition for touches in Utah. Dybantsa's path to a leading role is also clouded in Washington. While he's an incredibly well-rounded player, Dybantsa doesn't have an elite standout trait that'll juice his fantasy value like the three guys ahead of him: Boozer's passing, Wilson's shot blocking and Peterson's three-point shooting.

Mystery Boxes

Darius Acuff, Sacramento Kings

Keaton Wagler, Los Angeles Clippers

Mikel Brown, Brooklyn Nets

Kingston Flemings, Atlanta Hawks

Brayden Burries, Milwaukee Bucks

Acuff, Wagler, Brown, Flemings and Burries all had flaws coming out of college, but the talent is clear. I'm the most bullish on Acuff. The Kings are heading into a true rebuild and will likely move on from Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine. Wagler's upside is immense, but he's my biggest bust candidate of this lottery class. If the playmaking doesn't translate right away, and it sure was a struggle at times in Las Vegas, I'm not sure what Wagler brings to the table. Brown will have a chance to prove himself in Brooklyn right away, but even if he's a stud, the Nets will be bad. Flemings is undersized for a lottery pick, but if he can bulk up, his playstyle is ideal for fantasy basketball. It might take a year for the Bucks to figure out the post-Giannis roster, but Burries could be a go-to playmaker before long, especially once Tyler Herro is out of the picture.

ReDraft Options

Morez Johnson, Dallas Mavericks

Yaxel Lendeborg, Golden State Warriors

Hannes Steinbach, Charlotte Hornets

Allen Graves, Toronto Raptors

Ebuka Okorie, Detroit Pistons

Depending on the size of your league, Johnson, Lendeborg, Steinbach, Graves and Okorie will all have redraft value as rookies. Lendeborg leads this group, given the injuries in Golden State to start the year, but Steinbach, who could be the Hornets' starting center Day 1, is right on his heels. Johnson's path to 20-plus minutes will be tough, but Dusty May has already said the Michigan star will be in the rotation right away. Graves and Okorie are long shots, but they're only one injury away from playing steady minutes for good teams.

Stash Options

Aday Mara and Bennett Stirtz, Oklahoma City Thunder

If either of these rookies plays heavy minutes for the Thunder in Year 1, things have completely fallen off the rails in Oklahoma City. Mara could work his way into the rotation at some point during his rookie campaign. However, it'd take an injury to Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein or Jaylin Williams for the Michigan product to see a steady role. Stirtz's path is even more crowded, and he's less NBA-ready than Mara.

Labaron Philon, Philadelphia 76ers

With Jaylen Brown and LeBron James joining Philadelphia this offseason, Philon's path to minutes as a rookie is almost completely blocked. I still love his upside as a playmaker, but a change of scenery is likely the only way we see him reach his peak.

Cameron Carr, Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James is gone, but the Lakers were busy adding wing depth this offseason. While it might take Carr a year or two to realize his potential, his ability to space the floor, play defense and be a lob threat would be an ideal fit next to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.