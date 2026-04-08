Just about everything has broken right for Leonard this season. He has appeared in 63 games, surpassing 60 games in a season for just the second time since 2018-19. He is also averaging career highs in points (28.1) and three-pointers (2.7) to go along with 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals. His efficiency

Coming off playing just 37 games last season, Leonard continued to be a risky fantasy option because of his checkered injury history. He played well when he was on the floor, though, averaging 21.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 2.1 three-pointers a game. Still, those who had him in dynasty might have found it difficult to extract value for him on the trade market.

With the NBA regular season winding down, dynasty fantasy managers should already be mapping out their offseason strategy. This season delivered surprising breakouts and disappointing declines that could reshape roster values heading into the summer. From Kawhi Leonard 's remarkable health resurgence to Ja Morant 's continued struggles with availability and efficiency, the landscape has shifted significantly. We're also tracking emerging talents like Ajay Mitchell and Daniss Jenkins , whose increased roles have put them on the dynasty radar. Here's a look at the biggest risers and fallers you need to know about before making your next move.

With the NBA regular season winding down, dynasty fantasy managers should already be mapping out their offseason strategy. This season delivered surprising breakouts and disappointing declines that could reshape roster values heading into the summer. From Kawhi Leonard's remarkable health resurgence to Ja Morant's continued struggles with availability and efficiency, the landscape has shifted significantly. We're also tracking emerging talents like Ajay Mitchell and Daniss Jenkins, whose increased roles have put them on the dynasty radar. Here's a look at the biggest risers and fallers you need to know about before making your next move.

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Fantasy Basketball: Dynasty Risers and Fallers

Risers

Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

Coming off playing just 37 games last season, Leonard continued to be a risky fantasy option because of his checkered injury history. He played well when he was on the floor, though, averaging 21.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 2.1 three-pointers a game. Still, those who had him in dynasty might have found it difficult to extract value for him on the trade market.

Just about everything has broken right for Leonard this season. He has appeared in 63 games, surpassing 60 games in a season for just the second time since 2018-19. He is also averaging career highs in points (28.1) and three-pointers (2.7) to go along with 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals. His efficiency has also been stellar, with him shooting 50.6% from the field and 89.5% from the free throw line. Leonard turns 35 years old in June, so the back end of his career is still on the immediate horizon. This might be the final sell-high opportunity for him in dynasty.

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Ajay Mitchell, Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder continue to draft valuable players. Mitchell was a second-round pick in the 2024 Draft and only averaged 17 minutes per game during his rookie campaign. However, there were signs of hope that he could develop into a viable rotation player, with him shooting 49.5% from the field and 38.3% from three.

Injuries have forced Mitchell to play more this season, leaving him to log 26 minutes a night. He turned that into averages of 13.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 three-pointers, while shooting 48.5% from the field and 34.9% from behind the arc. The Thunder have a ton of depth, so they'll likely need to either trade Mitchell or some other players around him for him to reach his full potential. However, he only turns 24 years old in June, so there is plenty of time for him to enhance his fantasy value even more.

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Daniss Jenkins, Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham (chest) being sidelined forced the Pistons to move Jenkins into their starting five. Saying that he has played well would be an understatement. Over the last 11 games in that role, he averaged 18.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 2.0 three-pointers. He was lethal from behind the arc, making 43.1% of his attempts.

Jenkins averaging 36 minutes over that 11-game span certainly helped his cause. Cunningham is one of the best players in the league, so once he returns, Jenkins should again play around 20 minutes a night. Still, he doesn't turn 25 until August and will be a restricted free agent following the 2026-27 season. If he lands on a team that gives him a starting job, he could be a top 75 fantasy option.

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Fallers

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

It was another lost season for Morant, who appeared in only 20 games. Over the last three seasons, he has played a combined 79 games. He has never played more than 67 games in a season, and that came during his rookie campaign. Between injuries and off-the-court issues, Morant has seen his career trajectory take a very different arc than many had expected when he entered the league.

As if the injuries and off the court drama weren't enough, Morant hasn't played well when he has been on the floor. He shot just 41.0% from the field this season, including 23.5% from behind the arc. Injuries might be taking a toll on his athleticism, which is vital to his success. If he can't improve his shooting, it's difficult to envision him getting back on track. His dynasty value is likely lower right now than it has been at any point in his career.

Find out who to target the rest of the way with RotoWire's NBA Projections!

Myles Turner, Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks signing Turner to a big contract last offseason has turned out to be a disastrous move. While he has appeared in 70 games, he is averaging just 11.9 points and 5.3 rebounds. He has only shot 43.8% from the field on his way to averaging 27 minutes, which is three fewer minutes per game than he played last season with the Pacers. The only silver lining for fantasy purposes is that he provided 2.1 three-pointers and 1.6 blocks a night.

Milwaukee could send their franchise in a different direction this offseason as Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors continue to swirl. If they go into a full rebuild, Turner might not fit that timeline. He just turned 30 in March, so his best days might already be behind him. While he can help with blocks and three-pointers, it might not be a good idea to try and buy-low on him in dynasty.

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Cameron Johnson, Denver Nuggets

Johnson shined while playing for the tanking Nets, averaging 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.8 three-pointers during the 2024-25 season. He performed so well that the Nets decided to sell high on his services, sending him to the Nuggets in a deal that landed them Michael Porter Jr. and draft compensation.

With Johnson going from one of the worst teams in the league to one of the best, his usage rate has declined sharply. He had a 22.9% usage rate last season with the Nets, but he only has a 15.0% usage rate this season. The result has been him averaging only 12.1 points and 2.0 three-pointers to go along with 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists a game. If Johnson isn't scoring and hitting three-pointers, he doesn't provide much fantasy value. He is under contract for one more season with the Nuggets, so don't expect him to bounce back in a big way next season.

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