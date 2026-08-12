Fantasy outlook: Cunningham is a worthy fifth overall pick after his usage spike, and Duren proved he can be a top-40 center. Thompson has top-75

Last season: The Pistons were the team to beat in the East, and it's difficult to argue against them after a 60-22 regular season that earned Detroit the Eastern Conference's top seed in the playoff bracket. Cade Cunningham established himself as the cornerstone, averaging 23.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 9.9 assists, while Jalen Duren emerged as an intimidating interior presence and Ausar Thompson made key contributions on the wing.

The Central Division enters 2026-27 looking dramatically different from the grouping that finished last spring — and fantasy managers need to pay attention to all of it. Detroit and Cleveland remain the division's established powers after combining for 112 victories in 2025-26, Milwaukee has lost the franchise player who defined its identity for nearly a decade, Indiana is trying to navigate life without its injured star point guard, and Chicago is attempting to build something coherent after another losing season. From a clear-cut favorite in Detroit to a genuine wild card in Indiana, here's what all five Central teams mean for your fantasy draft.

The Central Division enters 2026-27 looking dramatically different from the grouping that finished last spring — and fantasy managers need to pay attention to all of it. Detroit and Cleveland remain the division's established powers after combining for 112 victories in 2025-26, Milwaukee has lost the franchise player who defined its identity for nearly a decade, Indiana is trying to navigate life without its injured star point guard, and Chicago is attempting to build something coherent after another losing season. From a clear-cut favorite in Detroit to a genuine wild card in Indiana, here's what all five Central teams mean for your fantasy draft.

Detroit Pistons

Last season: The Pistons were the team to beat in the East, and it's difficult to argue against them after a 60-22 regular season that earned Detroit the Eastern Conference's top seed in the playoff bracket. Cade Cunningham established himself as the cornerstone, averaging 23.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 9.9 assists, while Jalen Duren emerged as an intimidating interior presence and Ausar Thompson made key contributions on the wing.

What changed: Gone is Tobias Harris, who signed with the Spurs. Detroit filled that gap with John Collins for scoring and frontcourt versatility, plus wing depth in Isaiah Joe and Taurean Prince. Kevin Huerter and Paul Reed were retained, leaving a deeper, better-balanced roster than a year ago.

Fantasy outlook: Cunningham is a worthy fifth overall pick after his usage spike, and Duren proved he can be a top-40 center. Thompson has top-75 upside, but it hinges on seeing 30-plus minutes a night rather than the 26.0 he averaged last season. Collins, likely Detroit's third option, is a sneaky bounce-back candidate.

Bottom line: Cunningham will carry enormous offensive responsibility, and teams — Cleveland chief among them — have shown they can neutralize Detroit by double-teaming him. Still, this roster is young, talented and battle-tested. Expect another 50-plus-win season and another division title.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Last season: The Cavaliers finished 52-30 and then eliminated Detroit in a dramatic seven-game conference semifinal before advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals. Donovan Mitchell remained the offensive engine at 27.9 points and 5.7 assists per game, Evan Mobley anchored the defense, and Jarrett Allen was excellent again despite being limited to 52 games.

What changed: Mitchell signed a four-year extension, locking in the organization's most important player. James Harden got his wish and left Los Angeles for Cleveland, averaging 20.0 points, 6.8 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals the rest of the way. Cleveland did lose Larry Nance Jr. (to Indiana), Dean Wade and Keon Ellis.

Fantasy outlook: Mitchell and Harden remain proven top-20 players, though some slippage is possible for Harden given his age. Mobley still hasn't developed into an offensive star, and that may not change in this environment — but he's a clear top-40 option regardless. Allen's efficiency spiked once Harden arrived, and it'll be worth watching whether that holds.

Bottom line: Cleveland's offseason has been more about managing constraints than upgrading the roster, and getting the most from Mitchell, Mobley and the frontcourt will take a more effective approach. Still, the Cavaliers should again be among the East's elite — and they've already proven they can beat Detroit when it counts.

Milwaukee Bucks

Last season: Milwaukee went just 32-50, and the biggest story in the division is obvious: Giannis Antetokounmpo has finally left the building.

What changed: The Bucks traded Antetokounmpo to Miami, ending one of the NBA's most successful player-team partnerships. In return, Milwaukee acquired Tyler Herro, Kasparas Jakucionis, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kel'el Ware, among others, while also adding Caris LeVert from Detroit.

Fantasy outlook: Herro, finally the clear top option after years of injury trouble, is worth exploring in the top 40. Jaquez flirted with top-100 value in points leagues and could see an expanded Milwaukee role. Ware is excellent per-minute — the swing factor is whether coach Taylor Jenkins actually plays him enough — but the upside makes him worth a top-75 pick regardless. Rollins was a top-60 player and could hold that value even with Herro as the presumed No. 1.

Bottom line: It's an intriguing collection of talent, but none of it replaces what Giannis provided. Replacing him with a group of promising younger players is unlikely to produce an immediate turnaround, so the Bucks are entering a new era rather than a conventional playoff push — even if they're more entertaining by April than they were a year ago.

Chicago Bulls

Last season: Chicago went 31-51 and was arguably one of the Association's worst defensive teams.

What changed:Jalen Smith emerged as a viable replacement for Nikola Vucevic, and the Bulls added Nic Claxton from Brooklyn and drafted Caleb Wilson, who had an outstanding Summer League. Norman Powell arrived after a year with the Heat to join a backcourt led by Josh Giddey, with Matas Buzelis rounding out a promising first unit. Chicago also has a new coach: Tiago Splitter, whose stock rose after replacing Chauncey Billups in Portland and steering a rebuilding team out of the play-in bracket.

Fantasy outlook: Claxton's role diminished in Brooklyn, but if Chicago commits 30 minutes a night, he's a worthwhile risk/reward pick inside the top 100. Giddey, a top-30 player last season, remains the lead playmaker. Powell could approach 20 points per game again and merit a look inside the top 75. Buzelis, who played just 29.2 minutes as a sophomore, looks primed for a third-year leap as his role expands. Wilson brings rookie promise on the defensive end and flashed an improved three-point shot in Summer League.

Bottom line: If Claxton and the other new faces embrace the moment, Chicago has a real chance to keep pace in the division — but the team still lacks an established superstar to carry an offense.

Indiana Pacers

Last season: Indiana is the most significant wild card in this division. Superstar Tyrese Haliburton missed the entire season while recovering from an Achilles injury suffered in the 2025 NBA Finals, and his return will determine the team's success or failure.

What changed:Pascal Siakam remains a proven scorer and Andrew Nembhard a versatile backcourt piece, and Indiana added Larry Nance Jr. and Kelly Oubre Jr. in the offseason. The Pacers also found a solution under the basket at the trade deadline in Ivica Zubac, who played only five games in Indianapolis after arriving from Los Angeles.

Fantasy outlook: The fantasy community remains split on whether Haliburton, coming off a torn Achilles, still deserves a first-round pick. Siakam has proven for years he's worth a mid-round selection as a clear No. 2 option. Zubac is a high-floor center who should come off the board inside the top 100, if not sooner.

Bottom line: If Haliburton returns to his pre-injury form, Indiana could dramatically outpace expectations, and a healthy Zubac only helps. But Achilles recoveries are hard to predict, and the team still has to rebuild the continuity lost during an injury-riddled season. A healthy Haliburton could make the Pacers a playoff sleeper — but that's far from guaranteed.

Projected Central Division standings: