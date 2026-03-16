Jokić achieved a triple-double in all four of his appearances last week, while also stepping up on the defensive end. Overall, he averaged 25.8 points, 15.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 3.3 steals and 1.3 blocks. It all came against tough competition as well, facing the Thunder, Rockets, Spurs and Lakers. His biggest performance of the week was against San Antonio, where he recorded 31 points, 20 rebounds, 12 assists, three steals and two blocks — his 10th career game with at least 30 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists, a mark second only to Wilt Chamberlain in NBA history. The week also cemented another milestone, as Jokić became the first player ever to record 25 triple-doubles in four consecutive seasons. On the week, he shot 55.2 FG%, 35.0 3P% and 91.7 FT%.

The fantasy basketball stretch run is heating up, and last week gave managers plenty to talk about. Nikola Jokić continued his assault on the record books. Luka Dončić matched him point-for-point in a technical dead heat, while Victor Wembanyama reminded everyone he's a cheat code even in a limited schedule. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shattered a 63-year-old Wilt Chamberlain record, and Josh Giddey quietly climbed the all-time triple-double list past Michael Jordan. History was made on multiple fronts. Here's how it all shook out.

The fantasy basketball stretch run is heating up, and last week gave managers plenty to talk about. Nikola Jokić continued his assault on the record books. Luka Dončić matched him point-for-point in a technical dead heat, while Victor Wembanyama reminded everyone he's a cheat code even in a limited schedule. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shattered a 63-year-old Wilt Chamberlain record, and Josh Giddey quietly climbed the all-time triple-double list past Michael Jordan. History was made on multiple fronts. Here's how it all shook out.

Fantasy Basketball Power Rankings

1: Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Last Week: 81.1 FP/G

Season Rank: 1 (69.2 FP/G)

Jokić achieved a triple-double in all four of his appearances last week, while also stepping up on the defensive end. Overall, he averaged 25.8 points, 15.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 3.3 steals and 1.3 blocks. It all came against tough competition as well, facing the Thunder, Rockets, Spurs and Lakers. His biggest performance of the week was against San Antonio, where he recorded 31 points, 20 rebounds, 12 assists, three steals and two blocks — his 10th career game with at least 30 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists, a mark second only to Wilt Chamberlain in NBA history. The week also cemented another milestone, as Jokić became the first player ever to record 25 triple-doubles in four consecutive seasons. On the week, he shot 55.2 FG%, 35.0 3P% and 91.7 FT%.

2: Luka Doncic, Lakers

Last Week: 81.1 FP/G

Season Rank: 2 (64.1 FP/G)

It's technically a tie for first this week, though Dončić played three games compared to Jokic's four. Dončić also almost achieved a triple-double in all of his appearances this week but came up one assist short in his 51-point, 10-rebound outburst against the Bulls. His other two outings included 31 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and one block against the Timberwolves, and 30 points, 11 rebounds, 13 assists, one steal and three blocks against the Nuggets. Overall, Doncic shot 46.9 FG%, 42.5 3P% and 79.2 FT%.

3: Victor Wembanyama, Spurs

Last Week: 71.5 FP/G

Season Rank: 7 (53.5)

Wembanyama appeared in just two games this week, but he made them count. His first performance was in a win over the Celtics in which he posted 39 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal. After sitting out the following game against the Nuggets, he returned with 32 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists with four blocks and two steals in a victory over the Hornets.

Last Week: 68.8 FP/G

Season Rank: 4 (56.1)

Gilgeous-Alexander's strong week began with his best outing, posting 35 points, nine rebounds, 15 assists, one steal and one block in a close win over the Nuggets. He helped the Thunder to two more victories against the Celtics and Timberwolves, totaling 55 points, nine rebounds, 19 assists, four steals and four blocks. He shot 55.7 FG% for the week, including 43.8 3P% and 88.2 FT%. During the win over the Celtics, SGA recorded his 127th consecutive game with 20+ points, surpassing Wilt Chamberlain's 63-year-old record of 126 straight games.

5: Josh Giddey, Bulls

Last Week: 66.2 FP/G

Season Rank: 16 (48.2)

After his ramp-up following a return from injury, Giddey has been putting up monster numbers – last week being a continuation. He achieved two triple-doubles and averaged one across the course of the week with 22.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists and 1.3 steals. Notably, he shot an impressive 48.3 3P% on 9.7 attempts per game during this stretch. On March 10, Giddey set a new career high with 17 assists in an overtime victory against the Warriors. On March 13 against the Clippers, Giddey recorded 20 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists, which moved him past Michael Jordan for 19th place on the NBA's all-time triple-double list and further solidified his standing in Bulls history.

This week's preview

The following players are top fantasy point producers and play at least two games next week with fewer than two matchups against top-10 defenses:

Nikola Jokic, DEN (69.2 FP/G) – PHI, @MEM, TOR, POR

Cade Cunningham, DET (57.9 FP/G) – @WAS, @WAS, GSW

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC (56.1 FP/G) – @ORL, @BKN, @WAS

Jalen Johnson, ATL (54.8 FP/G) – ORL, @DAL, @HOU, GSW

Victor Wembanyama, SAS (53.5 FP/G) @LAC, @SAC, PHX, IND