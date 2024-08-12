Fantasy Basketball Rankings 2024-25: Top 100, August Eye-Test Edition

This article is part of our Player Rankings series.
With Yahoo officially launching its fantasy basketball product recently, eyes are naturally starting to turn toward rankings and mock drafts.
Our fantasy basketball projections are live, customizable for your league settings. And I hosted our first official fantasy basketball mock draft last week.
To get a feel of the landscape early on, I usually take the time to construct my own personal rankings. These aren't fueled by projections or ADP data, and they aren't technically for one specific league type (though I generally default to how I feel about a player in Roto settings).
Plus, they're blind rankings. I use a ranking engine, which presents me with a long series of Player A or Player B decisions. Some are easy, and some elicit a pained groan (Tobias Harris or Terry Rozier). Ultimately, decisions were made somewhere between 2 seconds and 2 minutes -- usually closer to 2 seconds.
Based on how these "this guy or that guy" decisions, it places players higher or lower in the rankings, which are revealed at the end. I didn't adjust them at all following the reveal, so what you see is essentially my gut-check opinion on the Top 100 players.
Top 100 Fantasy Basketball Rankings
- Victor Wembanyama, Spurs
- Nikola Jokic, Nuggets
- Luka Doncic, Mavericks
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks
- Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers
- Trae Young, Hawks
- Joel Embiid, 76ers
- Jayson Tatum, Celtics
- Anthony Davis, Lakers
- Kevin Durant, Suns
- Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers
- Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves
- Stephen Curry, Warriors
- LaMelo Ball, Hornets
- Scottie Barnes, Raptors
- Chet Holmgren, Thunder
- Domantas Sabonis, Kings
- Jalen Brunson, Knicks
- Devin Booker, Suns
- Alperen Sengun, Rockets
- James Harden, Clippers
- De'Aaron Fox, Kings
- Cade Cunningham, Pistons
- LeBron James, Lakers
- Tyrese Maxey, 76ers
- Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves
- Damian Lillard, Bucks
- Bam Adebayo, Heat
- Jaren Jackson, Grizzlies
- Kawhi Leonard, Clippers
- Fred VanVleet, Rockets
- Kyrie Irving, Mavericks
- Jamal Murray, Nuggets
- Lauri Markkanen, Jazz
- Paolo Banchero, Magic
- Ja Morant, Grizzlies
- Dejounte Murray, Pelicans
- Desmond Bane, Grizzlies
- Paul George, Clippers
- Jalen Johnson, Hawks
- Pascal Siakam, Pacers
- Darius Garland, Cavaliers
- Jalen Williams, Thunder
- Mikal Bridges, Knicks
- Evan Mobley, Cavaliers
- Jaylen Brown, Celtics
- Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves
- Jimmy Butler, Heat
- Miles Bridges, Hornets
- Franz Wagner, Magic
- Jalen Duren, Pistons
- Myles Turner, Pacers
- Immanuel Quickley, Raptors
- Devin Vassell, Spurs
- Cam Thomas, Nets
- Coby White, Bulls
- Derrick White, Celtics
- DeMar DeRozan, Kings
- Tyler Herro, Heat
- Zion Williamson, Pelicans
- Josh Giddey, Bulls
- Brandon Ingram, Pelicans
- Anfernee Simons, Trail Blazers
- Deandre Ayton, Trail Blazers
- D'Angelo Russell, Lakers
- Brandon Miller, Hornets
- Julius Randle, Knicks
- Nic Claxton, Nets
- Zach LaVine, Bulls
- Kyle Kuzma, Wizards
- Jonathan Kuminga, Warriors
- Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers
- Nikola Vucevic, Bulls
- Mark Williams, Hornets
- Kristaps Porzingis, Celtics
- Khris Middleton, Bucks
- Jalen Green, Rockets
- Austin Reaves, Lakers
- Brook Lopez, Bucks
- Jordan Poole, Wizards
- Jonas Valanciunas, Wizards
- Tobias Harris, Pistons
- Jrue Holiday, Bucks
- Michael Porter, Nuggets
- Terry Rozier, Heat
- Trey Murphy, Pelicans
- Bradley Beal, Suns
- RJ Barrett, Raptors
- Draymond Green, Warriors
- CJ McCollum, Pelicans
- Jalen Suggs, Magic
- Jusuf Nurkic, Suns
- Collin Sexton, Jazz
- Donte DiVincenzo, Knicks
- OG Anunoby, Knicks
- Walker Kessler, Jazz
- Jaime Jaquez, Heat
- Cameron Johnson, Nets
- Deni Avdija, Trail Blazers