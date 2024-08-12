Fantasy Basketball Rankings 2024-25: Top 100, August Eye-Test Edition

This article is part of our Player Rankings series.

With Yahoo officially launching its fantasy basketball product recently, eyes are naturally starting to turn toward rankings and mock drafts.

Our fantasy basketball projections are live, customizable for your league settings. And I hosted our first official fantasy basketball mock draft last week.

To get a feel of the landscape early on, I usually take the time to construct my own personal rankings. These aren't fueled by projections or ADP data, and they aren't technically for one specific league type (though I generally default to how I feel about a player in Roto settings).

Plus, they're blind rankings. I use a ranking engine, which presents me with a long series of Player A or Player B decisions. Some are easy, and some elicit a pained groan (Tobias Harris or Terry Rozier). Ultimately, decisions were made somewhere between 2 seconds and 2 minutes -- usually closer to 2 seconds.

Based on how these "this guy or that guy" decisions, it places players higher or lower in the rankings, which are revealed at the end. I didn't adjust them at all following the reveal, so what you see is essentially my gut-check opinion on the Top 100 players.

Top 100 Fantasy Basketball Rankings