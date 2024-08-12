Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Basketball Rankings 2024-25: Top 100, August Eye-Test Edition

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Published on August 12, 2024

This article is part of our Player Rankings series.

With Yahoo officially launching its fantasy basketball product recently, eyes are naturally starting to turn toward rankings and mock drafts.

Our fantasy basketball projections are live, customizable for your league settings. And I hosted our first official fantasy basketball mock draft last week.

To get a feel of the landscape early on, I usually take the time to construct my own personal rankings. These aren't fueled by projections or ADP data, and they aren't technically for one specific league type (though I generally default to how I feel about a player in Roto settings).

Plus, they're blind rankings. I use a ranking engine, which presents me with a long series of Player A or Player B decisions. Some are easy, and some elicit a pained groan (Tobias Harris or Terry Rozier). Ultimately, decisions were made somewhere between 2 seconds and 2 minutes -- usually closer to 2 seconds.

Based on how these "this guy or that guy" decisions, it places players higher or lower in the rankings, which are revealed at the end. I didn't adjust them at all following the reveal, so what you see is essentially my gut-check opinion on the Top 100 players.

Top 100 Fantasy Basketball Rankings

  1. Victor Wembanyama, Spurs
  2. Nikola Jokic, Nuggets
  3. Luka Doncic, Mavericks
  4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder
  5. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks
  6. Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers
  7. Trae Young, Hawks
  8. Joel Embiid, 76ers
  9. Jayson Tatum, Celtics
  10. Anthony Davis, Lakers
  11. Kevin Durant, Suns
  12. Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers
  13. Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves
  14. Stephen Curry, Warriors
  15. LaMelo Ball, Hornets
  16. Scottie Barnes, Raptors
  17. Chet Holmgren, Thunder
  18. Domantas Sabonis, Kings
  19. Jalen Brunson, Knicks
  20. Devin Booker, Suns
  21. Alperen Sengun, Rockets
  22. James Harden, Clippers
  23. De'Aaron Fox, Kings
  24. Cade Cunningham, Pistons
  25. LeBron James, Lakers
  26. Tyrese Maxey, 76ers
  27. Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves
  28. Damian Lillard, Bucks
  29. Bam Adebayo, Heat
  30. Jaren Jackson, Grizzlies
  31. Kawhi Leonard, Clippers
  32. Fred VanVleet, Rockets
  33. Kyrie Irving, Mavericks
  34. Jamal Murray, Nuggets
  35. Lauri Markkanen, Jazz
  36. Paolo Banchero, Magic
  37. Ja Morant, Grizzlies
  38. Dejounte Murray, Pelicans
  39. Desmond Bane, Grizzlies
  40. Paul George, Clippers
  41. Jalen Johnson, Hawks
  42. Pascal Siakam, Pacers
  43. Darius Garland, Cavaliers
  44. Jalen Williams, Thunder
  45. Mikal Bridges, Knicks
  46. Evan Mobley, Cavaliers
  47. Jaylen Brown, Celtics
  48. Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves
  49. Jimmy Butler, Heat
  50. Miles Bridges, Hornets
  51. Franz Wagner, Magic
  52. Jalen Duren, Pistons
  53. Myles Turner, Pacers
  54. Immanuel Quickley, Raptors
  55. Devin Vassell, Spurs
  56. Cam Thomas, Nets
  57. Coby White, Bulls
  58. Derrick White, Celtics
  59. DeMar DeRozan, Kings
  60. Tyler Herro, Heat
  61. Zion Williamson, Pelicans
  62. Josh Giddey, Bulls
  63. Brandon Ingram, Pelicans
  64. Anfernee Simons, Trail Blazers
  65. Deandre Ayton, Trail Blazers
  66. D'Angelo Russell, Lakers
  67. Brandon Miller, Hornets
  68. Julius Randle, Knicks
  69. Nic Claxton, Nets
  70. Zach LaVine, Bulls
  71. Kyle Kuzma, Wizards
  72. Jonathan Kuminga, Warriors
  73. Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers
  74. Nikola Vucevic, Bulls
  75. Mark Williams, Hornets
  76. Kristaps Porzingis, Celtics
  77. Khris Middleton, Bucks
  78. Jalen Green, Rockets
  79. Austin Reaves, Lakers
  80. Brook Lopez, Bucks
  81. Jordan Poole, Wizards
  82. Jonas Valanciunas, Wizards
  83. Tobias Harris, Pistons
  84. Jrue Holiday, Bucks
  85. Michael Porter, Nuggets
  86. Terry Rozier, Heat
  87. Trey Murphy, Pelicans
  88. Bradley Beal, Suns
  89. RJ Barrett, Raptors
  90. Draymond Green, Warriors
  91. CJ McCollum, Pelicans
  92. Jalen Suggs, Magic
  93. Jusuf Nurkic, Suns
  94. Collin Sexton, Jazz
  95. Donte DiVincenzo, Knicks
  96. OG Anunoby, Knicks
  97. Walker Kessler, Jazz
  98. Jaime Jaquez, Heat
  99. Cameron Johnson, Nets
  100. Deni Avdija, Trail Blazers

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
