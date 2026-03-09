Stephen Curry is set to have his knee injury reevaluated in the first half of the coming week, but that obviously doesn't afford any guarantees with respect to the star guard's availability. Podziemski has been doing a solid job in Curry's stead as the starting point guard

With the fantasy postseason approaching, weekly lineup decisions become increasingly important in season-long fantasy basketball leagues. Monitoring the NBA injury report, projected NBA starting lineups, and shifting NBA depth charts can help managers identify players poised for expanded roles before they climb the latest fantasy basketball rankings. Staying on top of fantasy basketball news, NBA player stats, and updated NBA player projections is also critical when deciding who to start or sit during uneven weekly schedules. This guide highlights several under-the-radar options worth considering, along with a few notable players who may be better left on the bench.

TEAMS WITH FIVE GAMES: Philadelphia 76ers

TEAMS WITH FOUR GAMES: Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks, Sacramento Kings, Toronto Raptors, Utah Jazz

TEAMS WITH THREE GAMES: Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs, Washington Wizards

TEAMS WITH TWO GAMES: New Orleans Pelicans

Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide

Guards

Start: Brandin Podziemski, Warriors

16% start rate

Stephen Curry is set to have his knee injury reevaluated in the first half of the coming week, but that obviously doesn't afford any guarantees with respect to the star guard's availability. Podziemski has been doing a solid job in Curry's stead as the starting point guard over the last four games, but he's actually been on a very productive run for the last 11 contests. The versatile guard boasts averages of 16.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.0 steals across 34.0 minutes per contest in that latter span, a sample where he's posted a pair of points-rebounds double-doubles. With four games on his ledger this week and Curry potentially sidelined for all of them, Podziemski has a bright outlook once again.

Start: Andrew Nembhard, Pacers

44% start rate

Nembhard went into Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers averaging 16.4 points, 6.4 assists and 2.3 rebounds in the previous nine contests. The 2022 second-round pick then continued his well-rounded contributions in Portland's ugly 131-111 loss, recording a well-rounded 14 points, nine assists, two rebounds and two steals across 28 minutes. While the Pacers are simply playing out the string at this point, Nembhard has a solid group of first-unit mates that can help boost his assist numbers while also creating some scoring opportunities as well by drawing defensive attention.

ALSO CONSIDER: Quentin Grimes, 76ers (10% start rate)

Sit: Trey Murphy, Pelicans

90% start rate

As is often the case with star players over the course of the season, Murphy's inclusion as a Sit candidate this week is purely a circumstantial phenomenon. The star wing will have just two opportunities to take the floor this week, and while Murphy certainly has plenty of upside, his production since returning from a five-game absence going into Sunday had been solid but not irreplaceable (20.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.0 steals). Murphy then put together another productive performance in a win over Washington on Sunday, but a similarly talented option with more games could certainly deliver stronger returns for your lineup this coming week.

Forwards

Start: Kelly Oubre, 76ers

11% start rate

Oubre made his return from a two-game absence due to illness on Saturday against the Hawks and was impressive, furnishing 24 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 36 minutes. The veteran wing is now set to begin the 76ers' five-game week set to play at least two games without Tyrese Maxey, who suffered a finger injury Saturday, and Joel Embiid, who's not yet ready to return from an oblique injury. Oubre had averaged 14.8 points (on 38.4% 3-point shooting), 5.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 steals across 33.8 minutes over the 13 games prior to getting hurt. He's putting up 16.7 points, 6.8 rebounds + assists and 1.2 steals per 36 minutes with Maxey, Embiid and the suspended Paul George off the floor.

Start: GG Jackson, Grizzlies

10% start rate

Jackson is another forward that's primed to benefit from multiple absences on his team, as the seemingly perpetually short-handed Grizzlies are set to open the week without all of Ja Morant (elbow), Ty Jerome (calf), Scotty Pippen (toe), Cedric Coward (knee) and Santi Aldama (knee). Jackson has already amply proven his ability to capitalize on the extra usage, putting up 17.8 points (on 54.2% shooting, including 44.4% from 3-point range), 6.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 blocks across just 25.7 minutes in his last 10 contests. With his ability to check off virtually every box on the stat sheet and now having wielded a hot hand for an extended period, Jackson makes for a very viable consideration on a four-game week.

ALSO CONSIDER: Noah Clowney, Nets (18% roster rate)

Sit: Jalen Williams, Thunder

48% start rate

Williams continues to sit on the bench due to a hamstring injury, entering the new week having already missed 10 consecutive games because of it. Williams remains without a clear timetable for return and is already guaranteed to miss Monday's game against Denver, leaving him with just two more chances to take the court and essentially making him an unnecessary risk this week.

Centers

Start: Maxime Raynaud, Kings

34% start rate

Raynaud continues to get highly valuable rookie reps down the stretch, and he went into Sunday's win over the Bulls having generated 14.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 29.9 minutes over the last 15 games. The second-round pick then put together one of the best performances of his nascent career at Chicago's expense, generating a 26-point, 11-rebound double-double that included two assists, three blocks and one steal. Sacramento should continue to give young players like Raynaud as much run as possible, and with highly favorable matchups against the Pacers and Jazz among his four games this coming week, the young big should be in your sights.

Start: Kyle Filipowski, Jazz

18% start rate

Filipowski is likely to play another week's worth of games without Lauri Markkanen (hip), who isn't slated to be reevaluated until the later part of the coming week in a best-case scenario. With Jusuf Nurkic (nose) already ruled out for the season as well, Filipowski should continue to spearhead Utah's frontcourt efforts. He already checks into the four-game scoring period with averages of 13.7 points (on 52.5% shooting), 9.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.7 steals across 25.1 minutes in the last 14 contests. Utah is constantly in fast-paced, high-scoring battles, and with a robust four-game week on tap, Filipowski should continue to offer highly useful production across multiple categories.

ALSO CONSIDER: Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Grizzlies (11% roster rate)

Sit: Joel Embiid, 76ers

51% start rate

Embiid continues to be sidelined by his oblique injury as the week begins, already having sat out the last four games and not in line to be reevaluated until the end of the coming week. Philadelphia does have a full five-game ledger as mentioned earlier, but three of those contests will already have been played by the time Embiid has a chance to potentially return to the floor. The big man therefore carries too much uncertainty at such a key time of the fantasy calendar, making Embiid a strong Sit candidate.