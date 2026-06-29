Our fantasy basketball dynasty rankings break down the superstars, young risers and aging veterans worth buying or selling to win your league over the next three years.

While the main goal of most dynasty managers is to stash young talent to build an unbeatable super team, the reality is that most winning teams have a collection of veterans and youngsters. Creating an all-encompassing dynasty rankings list is nearly impossible. My list was built as a guide for managers who are looking to wheel and deal this offseason and win their leagues at least once over the next three years. The top of the list is the usual superstar suspects, followed by an influx of intriguing talent, with veteran mainstays riddled throughout.

For the complete list, you can visit RotoWire's dedicated and updated Fantasy Basketball Keepers page. Also check out our 2026 NBA Draft Fantasy Basketball Guide: First-Round Rookie Rankings & Sleepers.

The Superstars

Every dynasty starts here.

Victor Wembanyama is already the most valuable asset in basketball, and he's barely scratched his ceiling. Nikola Jokic is still more consistent on a game-by-game basis, and his upside can rival Wemby's. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the safest bets in all of fantasy sports, while Luka Doncic can outperform everyone if he stays healthy.

If you aren't lucky enough to have one of these guys, you better have a handful of players from the next two lists if you hope to compete in 2026-27.

Young and Fun

6. Cooper Flagg

21. Cameron Boozer

37. Dylan Harper

38. VJ Edgecombe

39. Kon Knueppel

55. Darius Acuff

56. AJ Dybantsa

70. Darryn Peterson

Cooper Flagg is the headliner and could easily live in the Superstars tier, but his value is still climbing rather than settled.

Then come the potential future faces of the league. Cameron Boozer, Dylan Harper, VJ Edgecombe, Kon Knueppel, AJ Dybantsa, Darius Acuff and Darryn Peterson. This is the tier where rankings are really just educated guesses, and the spread of outcomes is enormous. Half of these names could leapfrog into the top tier within two seasons, and half could stall as role players. Hitting on at least a few of these players is key to building a contending dynasty team over the next couple of years.

Old and Reliable

23. James Harden

41. Kevin Durant

42. Kawhi Leonard

43. Anthony Davis

44. Stephen Curry

57. Joel Embiid

58. LeBron James

59. Kyrie Irving

60. Damian Lillard

67. Paul George

Eventually every dynasty manager has to make peace with the veteran who still puts up numbers but whose trade value is a melting ice cube. Handled right, this tier is rocket fuel for a contender. Handled wrong, it's an anchor to a rebuild.

James Harden isn't scoring as much, but he remains an elite fantasy producer, regardless of which team he suits up for. Kevin Durant is coming off one of his healthiest regular seasons ever and still put up gaudy numbers, but he was sidelined for most of the Rockets' disappointing playoff run. The rest of this list has dealt with serious injuries over the past couple of seasons, but when available, they've proven they can still put up first-round numbers.

If you're contending, these players are worth more to you than their ranking suggests, and you should be the one trading for them. If you're rebuilding, every one of them is a chip to cash before the market catches up. The mistake is holding too long and watching a tradeable asset turn into a roster spot you wish you had back.

Injury Stashes for 2027-28

This list will only grow as injuries compile during the offseason, training camp and the eventual regular season. Players from last year, for example:

Other Fantasy Basketball Resources

Check out RotoWire's How to Play Fantasy Basketball guide for a complete walkthrough, but here is some basic advice:

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