The Yahoo standard trade deadline is March 5, making this the final window to reshape your roster before the stretch run. With playoff positioning tightening across both conferences, now is the time to evaluate surging contributors and fading assets. Should you buy into expanded roles like Jrue Holiday and Tyler Herro, or cash out on inflated value plays such as Ryan Rollins? And what about risky holds like Darius Garland? Let's break down the top buy, sell and hold candidates to help position your fantasy basketball team for a championship push.

Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips

Buy

Jrue Holiday, Portland Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers have something left to play for. While it would be shocking if they didn't at least qualify for the Play-In Tournament, they can realistically move up to as high as the eighth seed in the Western Conference. That would put them in an advantageous spot to qualify for the actual playoffs. However, they are limping towards the finish line with Deni Avdija (back) and Shaedon Sharpe (calf) out. Sharpe will likely be out until at least the end of March, while Avdija's timetable for a return is uncertain.

With the Trail Blazers missing two key players, Holiday has increased his production. Over the last eight games, he has averaged 19.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.6 three-pointers. He also shot 48.4% from the field and 90.9% from the charity stripe along the way. Plenty of minutes and shot attempts should be headed his way, so acquiring him now could prove to be a wise move.

Tyler Herro, Miami Heat

The Heat also have plenty left to play for. They are currently eighth in the East and have a shot to move up into a top-six seed. However, it's also not out of the realm of possibilities that they could fall all the way down to the 10th seed. The Bucks are charging to make the play-in, but are six games back of the Heat, so it's unlikely that Miami falls completely out of the play-in.

The Heat will need to make their push without Norman Powell (groin). He has been labeled as week-to-week, which is not encouraging for his chances of making a return in the near term. Herro has started and scored at least 18 points in both games since Powell went down. Even in what has been an injury-plagued season for Herro, he averages 21.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 2.2 three-pointers. His hottest stretch of the season could be coming.

Sell

Ryan Rollins, Milwaukee Bucks

Rollins played 15 minutes a game last season. That has more than doubled, with him averaging 32 minutes during the current campaign. He has certainly earned the role, averaging 16.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.4 three-pointers. Not only is he shooting 46.6% from the field, but he has made 41.1% of his attempts from behind the arc. With both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Porter Jr. missing time at various points in the season, Rollins has often been forced to be one of the leaders of the Bucks' scoring attack.

As the Bucks try to get into the Play-In Tournament, they are finally getting healthy. Porter has played 12 straight games, and Giannis made his return from a calf injury Monday. In that game, Rollins shifted to the bench and only played 24. This could be a foreshadowing of his role down the stretch, so see if you can sell high on him in a trade.

Michael Porter Jr., Brooklyn Nets

As the Nets continue to pile up losses, Porter has averaged 30 minutes across their last eight games. That is down from his season mark of 32 minutes a night. His production is down a bit, but he certainly hasn't been a detriment to those who roster him. Over those eight games, he averaged 19.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.9 three-pointers.

The concern that comes with rostering Porter is if he eventually gets shut down by the Nets. It doesn't make a ton of sense for the Nets to play him a lot as they try to improve their draft lottery odds. There is risk that comes with rostering him, so this might be the last chance to try and move him for someone who might not have as high of a ceiling, but who has a higher floor moving forward.

Hold

Darius Garland, Los Angeles Clippers

Garland is a talented player who can be a very valuable fantasy option. His problem has been his inability to stay healthy. He has been plagued by toe issues again, appearing in just 27 games. He finally made his debut with the Clippers on Monday, logging 23 minutes off the bench. In that victory, he provided 12 points, two assists, two three-pointers and one steal.

Los Angeles is on a surge that has moved them up to the ninth seed in the West. They could pass the Warriors for the eighth spot, but that's likely as far as they can move up. Still, the key is that they have something left to play for. Those who roster Garland might be frustrated by his inability to stay on the floor. However, trading him now would be selling him at his low point. If he can stay healthy down the stretch, he can be a difference maker in a championship push.

Matas Buzelis, Chicago Bulls

The Bulls haven't been able to be anything more than a play-in team, so they finally decided to blow up their roster at the trade deadline. They brought in more players on expiring contracts, including Anfernee Simons, Jaden Ivey and Collin Sexton. Simons and Ivey are currently out with injuries. The Bulls added a bunch of guards, but didn't bring in any forwards of note. That means plenty of minutes and shot attempts are on the table for Buzelis.

The second-year forward has averaged 30 minutes across 11 games since the trade deadline. During that stretch, he provided 17.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 blocks and 2.8 three-pointers a night. He averaged 13.0 shot attempts per game, which is an increase over his season average of 11.7 shot attempts. If the Bulls are going to bring their franchise back to the glory days, they need Buzelis to develop into an important player. As they focus on his development down the stretch, he should continue to receive added opportunities. He did leave Tuesday's game with an ankle injury, so even if you wanted to try and trade him, other managers might be wary of acquiring him. Hang onto him, and hopefully he'll be back on the floor in short order.