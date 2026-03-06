Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Under-Rostered Players Poised to Break Out

March 6, 2026
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Under-Rostered Players Poised to Break Out
March 6, 2026
As fantasy managers push toward the playoffs, working the waiver wire becomes critical. Monitoring the NBA injury report, NBA starting lineups and NBA depth charts can help uncover emerging contributors before they appear in fantasy basketball rankings or NBA player projections. Keeping up with latest fantasy basketball news, NBA player stats and trends also provides context for identifying short-term streaming options and potential long-term adds. With next week's schedule featuring a wide range of game totals across teams, targeting players with four or five games can provide a valuable edge. Below are several under-rostered options worth considering in fantasy basketball.

Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire

Tim Hardaway Jr., Denver Nuggets (28% rostered)

The Nuggets could be gaining some reinforcements with Aaron Gordon (hamstring) targeting a return Friday against the Knicks. However, they remain without Peyton Watson (hamstring). Cameron Johnson is also battling an ankle injury that has forced him to miss two straight games. Even when he has been healthy, he hasn't played well, averaging only 11.2 points per game.

Despite Gordon's impending return, Hardaway will continue to fill an important role off the bench. For the season, he has averaged 13.9 points and 2.8 three-pointers. With one of the best passers in the league in Nikola Jokic at his side, Hardaway is shooting a career-high 40.4% from behind the arc. For those who need three-pointers, Hardaway should be considered a top target on waivers with the Nuggets set to play four times.

Micah Potter, Indiana Pacers

Micah Potter, Indiana Pacers (20% rostered)

Injuries have resulted in the Pacers having one of the worst records in the league. They have leaned into that lately, sitting some of their top players to try and improve their draft lottery odds. Ivica Zubac (ankle), who they acquired at the trade deadline from the Clippers, hasn't even played a game for them yet.

With starters moving in and out of the lineup, Potter has averaged 25 minutes over the last nine games. He has morphed into a viable fantasy option, averaging 14.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks during that stretch. Efficiency has also been a plus with him, given that he shot 53.6% from the field and 85.2% from the free throw line over those nine games. The Pacers are scheduled to take the floor four times next week, making Potter an appealing option in fantasy.

Danny Wolf, Brooklyn Nets (19% rostered)

As the Nets march towards a high pick in the draft again, they have lost 10 games in a row. During the losing streak, Wolf averaged 10.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.4 three-pointers. Across their last 17 games, Wolf has logged an average of 23 minutes. He only averages 20 minutes for the season, so he looks to be one of the players that the Nets want to use more down the stretch.

Wolf is quietly a good passer. The Nets don't really have any guards who accelerate as playmakers for others, so Wolf is going to continue to have opportunities to help facilitate their offense and accumulate assists. Although he doesn't excel in any one area, the Nets playing four games next week should put him on your fantasy radar. At the very least, he is worth adding in 14-team and deeper formats.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Memphis Grizzlies (15% rostered)

The Grizzlies recently ruled out Zach Edey (ankle), who hasn't played since the beginning of December, for the remainder of the season. We might have seen the last of Brandon Clarke (calf) for the current campaign, as well. Santi Aldama (knee) appeared to be in line to return Wednesday, but he was ruled out last minute and has now missed 12 straight games. Even if he does return, he could play limited minutes for at least a few games.

Prosper averages 16 minutes for the season, but has played 26 minutes a night since the trade deadline. In his new role, he has averaged 14.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.6 three-pointers. He has been an efficient scorer, shooting 58.3% from the field and 42.9% from behind the arc. Not only do the Grizzlies play four games next week, but they play four games every week from now through the rest of the season. There could be a few duds along the way, but Prosper still has upside.

Oso Ighodaro, Phoenix Suns (13% rostered)

Recently, Ighodaro had been playing his way into an expanded role. Prior to Thursday's game against the Bulls, he had played an average of 24 minutes over his last eight games, which is up from his season mark of 21 minutes a night. During that span, he averaged 8.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks, while shooting 70.8% from the field.

Playing time has now completely opened up for Ighodaro after the Suns announced Thursday that Mark Williams (foot) won't even be re-evaluated for 2-to-3 weeks. Ighodaro started against the Bulls, producing 10 points, nine rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block over 36 minutes. Ighodaro can be a nightly double-double threat with Williams sidelined.

Mike Barner
Author Image
Mike Barner
Mike started covering fantasy sports in 2007, joining RotoWire in 2010. In 2018, he was a finalist for the FSWA Basketball Writer of the Year award. Mike also won the 2022-23 FSGA NBA Experts Champions league. In addition to RotoWire, Mike has written for Sportsline, Sports Illustrated, DK Live, RealTime Fantasy Sports, Lineup Lab and KFFL.com.
