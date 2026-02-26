With the Kings shorthanded, Raynaud has averaged 29 minutes over the last 11 games. He hasn't let his expanded role go to waste, putting up 12.9 points and 9.7 rebounds a night, while also shooting 59.2% from the field and 85.7% from the charity stripe. Although he likely won't provide many blocks, he should be a nightly double-double threat moving forward.

The Kings currently have the worst record in the NBA. They should continue to struggle with Domantas Sabonis (knee), Zach LaVine (finger) and De'Andre Hunter (eye) out for the remainder of the season. As if losing Sabonis wasn't bad enough for their frontcourt, Dylan Cardwell (ankle), who was emerging as a key rebounder and shot blocker, was ruled out for at least four weeks. At the earliest, he likely won't be back until the middle of March.

With March approaching and tanking reshaping rotations across the NBA, season-long fantasy basketball managers must stay aggressive on the waiver wire. Monitoring NBA injuries , depth charts, starting lineups and the latest fantasy basketball news is crucial as expanding roles create new fantasy basketball sleepers . This waiver-focused analysis pairs recent NBA player stats , projections and team context with actionable season-long strategy to help optimize rosters for the stretch run.

With March approaching and tanking reshaping rotations across the NBA, season-long fantasy basketball managers must stay aggressive on the waiver wire. Monitoring NBA injuries, depth charts, starting lineups and the latest fantasy basketball news is crucial as expanding roles create new fantasy basketball sleepers. This waiver-focused analysis pairs recent NBA player stats, projections and team context with actionable season-long strategy to help optimize rosters for the stretch run.

Fantasy Basketball Sleepers & Top Waiver Wire Pickups

Maxime Raynaud, Sacramento Kings (38% rostered)

The Kings currently have the worst record in the NBA. They should continue to struggle with Domantas Sabonis (knee), Zach LaVine (finger) and De'Andre Hunter (eye) out for the remainder of the season. As if losing Sabonis wasn't bad enough for their frontcourt, Dylan Cardwell (ankle), who was emerging as a key rebounder and shot blocker, was ruled out for at least four weeks. At the earliest, he likely won't be back until the middle of March.

With the Kings shorthanded, Raynaud has averaged 29 minutes over the last 11 games. He hasn't let his expanded role go to waste, putting up 12.9 points and 9.7 rebounds a night, while also shooting 59.2% from the field and 85.7% from the charity stripe. Although he likely won't provide many blocks, he should be a nightly double-double threat moving forward.

Kyle Filipowski, Utah Jazz (38% rostered)

The Jazz have the potential to be a playoff team next season after they added Jaren Jackson Jr. at the trade deadline. However, their tanking ways won't change this season. Jackson (knee) has already been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign after playing just three games with his new team. Joining him on the sidelines now is Jusuf Nurkic, who won't play again after undergoing nose surgery. Lauri Markkanen reportedly suffered hip and ankle injuries during practice Wednesday, clouding his status moving forward.

Filipowski was a valuable fantasy contributor last season when the Jazz were piling up losses down the stretch. He is emerging again down the stretch during the current campaign, averaging 12.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.9 three-pointers across his last 10 games. There shouldn't be a shortage of minutes coming his way, so he should be rostered in at least half of leagues.

Jarace Walker, Indiana Pacers (34% rostered)

The Pacers are another team that is looking to improve their lottery odds. Pascal Siakam and Andrew Nembhard have received games off lately, and Ivica Zubac (ankle) has still yet to make his debut after being acquired from the Clippers. Given the Pacers' priorities right now, it would not be a surprise if Zubac doesn't play again this season.

As the Pacers turn an eye towards next season, Walker has seen extensive playing time lately. He has averaged 29 minutes over his last 14 games, helping him provide 16.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.9 three-pointers a night. Although he only shoots 39.6% from the field for the season, more playing time resulted in him shooting 44.9% over that 14-game stretch. Given his ability to contribute in multiple areas, Walker should be considered a priority add.

GG Jackson, Memphis Grizzlies (31% rostered)

After trading away Jackson, the Grizzlies are extremely thin up front. We may have seen the last of Zach Edey (able) and Brandon Clarke (calf) this season. Even Santi Aldama (knee) has only appeared in two games over the last month. Their limited options have contributed to Jackson averaging 26 minutes over the last 11 games.

With Jackson spending more time on the floor, he averaged 17.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 blocks and 2.0 three-pointers over that 11-game span. He also shot 58.1% from the field and 47.8% from deep. That type of efficiency might be difficult to maintain, but Jackson's new role still makes him a viable target to grab off waivers.

Marvin Bagley III, Dallas Mavericks (20% rostered)

The Mavericks entered the season with Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford all available to play minutes at center. Lively only appeared in seven games before needing foot surgery and Davis was eventually dealt to the Wizards. The last man standing from that trio is Gafford, who has still only logged 21 minutes a night.

One of the players that the Mavericks received in the Davis trade was Bagley, who has played 23 minutes a night since joining the team. While that's not a ton of minutes, he managed to average 13.5 points and 8.8 rebounds. Gafford often finds himself on the injury report, so he might not be able to handle much more than 20 minutes a game. That should afford Bagley enough opportunities to be worth adding in most leagues.

Scoot Henderson, Portland Trail Blazers (18% rostered)

Injuries have become a problem for the Trail Blazers as they approach the playoffs. Deni Avdija has battled a back injury that has forced him to miss six of their last 10 games. In one of the games that he did play, he lasted just one minute before his back flared up. The team delivered more bad news Tuesday by saying that Shaedon Sharpe (calf) will be re-evaluated in 4-to-6 weeks. He was providing 21.4 points a game, so his absence will force others to help pick up the scoring slack.

A positive note for the Trail Blazers is that Henderson finally made his season debut earlier in February. Not only is he playing again, but he's no longer on a minute restriction. He logged 29 minutes versus the Timberwolves on Tuesday, finishing with 19 points, six rebounds and five assists. That came on the heels of him posting 11 points, four rebounds and six assists across 30 minutes versus the Suns the game prior. With more minutes and shot attempts coming his way, Henderson could shine down the stretch.