The final week of the NBA regular season is here, and for fantasy basketball managers still chasing a championship, the waiver wire could make all the difference. With most teams playing four games and several squads resting veterans ahead of the postseason, opportunity is knocking for under-the-radar contributors. From Brook Lopez anchoring the Clippers' frontcourt to Ousmane Dieng thriving in Milwaukee's depleted rotation, there are viable options across multiple formats. Here are five players rostered in fewer than half of CBS leagues who are worth adding as you make your final push for the title.

Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups

Brook Lopez, Los Angeles Clippers (42% rostered)

Lopez has played a lot since the Clippers traded Ivica Zubac to the Pacers. The team doesn't have much of a choice, especially since Isaiah Jackson (ankle) is now sidelined. They can go small with John Collins at the five, but Lopez is their best option with size right now. Over their last nine games, Lopez has averaged 29 minutes.

With him playing more, Lopez averaged 12.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.7 three-pointers and 2.0 blocks over those nine games. Although he is only shooting 42.3% from the field for the season, the extended minutes might be helping him get back on track because he shot 45.6% over those nine games. The Clippers are ticketed for the Play-In Tournament, but they are still trying to improve their seeding within it. That should mean Lopez remaining in his current role for their upcoming four-game week.

Will Riley, Washington Wizards (36% rostered)

The Wizards continue to play out the string without Trae Young (quadriceps) and Anthony Davis (finger). Neither has been officially ruled out for the remainder of the season, but with the Wizards focused on trying to improve their lottery odds, it's unlikely that we see either of them take the floor again. Even Alex Sarr (toe) has sat out seven of their last 10 games.

Riley is one of the young players that the Wizards have prioritized giving more opportunities to. He has averaged 32 minutes over his last 21 games, putting up 15.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 three-pointers a night. He has been an efficient scorer, shooting 47.3% from the field and 82.9% from the free-throw line. The Wizards play four times next week, making Riley a viable waiver wire target.

Walter Clayton Jr., Memphis Grizzlies (28% rostered)

Even with the Grizzlies missing so many of their best players, they don't give anyone a ton of playing time. No player on the team is averaging more than 29 minutes per game for the season. Rayan Rupert, who is on a two-way contract that is running out of eligibility, currently leads the team at 29 minutes a night. Clayton has averaged 25 minutes over their last 10 games.

Clayton doesn't provide many rebounds or defensive stats and has struggled with his efficiency. However, he averaged 4.6 assists over the last 10 games. He also averaged 1.5 three-pointers during that span. The Grizzlies play four games next week, making Clayton someone to consider adding for help mainly in assists, while also providing some three-point upside.

Ousmane Dieng, Milwaukee Bucks (27% rostered)

The Bucks only used eight players in their matchup with the Rockets on Wednesday. Dieng played 45 minutes in the loss, posting 36 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists. He was 15-for-31 from the field, despite going 1-for-7 from behind the arc. It marked the fifth time over the last nine games that Dieng logged at least 30 minutes. During that nine-game span, he averaged 14.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.7 three-pointers.

The Bucks have been officially eliminated from the playoffs, so don't expect them to rush any of their injured veterans back. That includes Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), Kevin Porter Jr. (knee) and Bobby Portis (wrist). Dieng shouldn't have any problems playing around 30 minutes a night for his upcoming four-game week.

Leonard Miller, Chicago Bulls (14% rostered)

The Bulls continue to search for size up front. Outside of Matas Buzelis, the team doesn't have anyone at forward or center to be overly excited about. Noa Essengue is someone that they have high hopes for, but he's out for the season with a shoulder injury. Their best options at center and power forward right now include underwhelming players like Nick Richards, Guerschon Yabusele and Patrick Williams.

Miller came over from Minnesota in the deal that sent Ayo Dosunmu to the Timberwolves. The initial returns have been encouraging, and he may have even played his way into the Bulls' future plans. Over their last 12 games, he has averaged 13.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.3 three-pointers. Although he logged a modest 26 minutes a night during that span, it helps that the Bulls play at the third-fastest pace in the league. Not only will the Bulls play four games next week, but one of them is against the Mavericks and two others are against the Wizards. They are both inside the top six in pace of play. Miller should have ample opportunities to help managers in 12-team and deeper leagues.