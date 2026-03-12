It's incredible that Raynaud is still available in this many leagues. Over the last 13 games, he has averaged 15.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.9

Jaquez has averaged 29 minutes over the last seven games with the Heat missing some key players. During that span, he provided 16.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 three-pointers a night. He also shot 50.0% from the field, 82.1% from the free throw line and 47.4% from behind the arc. He should continue to play around 30 minutes a night, making him a great fantasy option moving forward.

With the fantasy playoffs approaching, the waiver wire becomes a critical tool for fantasy basketball managers. Tracking the NBA injury report, shifting NBA starting lineups, and updated NBA depth charts can quickly reveal players stepping into expanded roles. Staying current with fantasy basketball news, NBA player stats, and NBA player projections also helps managers identify under-rostered options before they rise in fantasy basketball rankings. Here are several waiver-wire targets who could provide valuable production down the stretch.

Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire

Jaime Jaquez Jr., Miami Heat (42% rostered)

Maxime Raynaud, Sacramento Kings (40% rostered)

It's incredible that Raynaud is still available in this many leagues. Over the last 13 games, he has averaged 15.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists, while shooting 57.4% from the field and 90.9% from the charity stripe. During that stretch, he logged 32 minutes a night.

Reinforcements aren't coming for the Kings, especially at center. There have been no positive updates regarding Dylan Cardwell (ankle), who we might not see again until April in the best-case scenario. With little competition for playing time, Raynaud is a must roster, even in 10-team leagues.

Collin Gillespie, Phoenix Suns (40% rostered)

Gillespie did not log more than 14 minutes a night in either of his first two seasons in the league. An early injury to Jalen Green thrust Gillespie into a more prominent role to begin this season and he has run with it. In 29 minutes a night, he averages 13.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.1 three-pointers. After shooting 43.3% from three last season, he has shot 42.6% during the current campaign.

Green is back in the fold for the Suns, but Dillon Brooks (hand) is likely out until at least April. He was averaging 20.9 points in 31 minutes per game. Minutes shouldn't be difficult for Gillespie to come by, and the Suns are one of only two teams that will play five games next week. He should be considered as a priority add.

Quentin Grimes, Philadelphia 76ers (36% rostered)

The wheels are coming off for the 76ers. In addition to Joel Embiid (oblique) and Paul George (suspension) being out, they have now lost Tyrese Maxey (finger) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (elbow). Maxey is expected to miss at least three weeks, and Oubre should be sidelined for at least two weeks. Those four players average a combined 86.3 points per game.

As the 76ers continue to lose vital players, Grimes has assumed a larger role, playing at least 31 minutes in four straight games. Over that span, he averaged 20.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 three-pointers. There should be no shortage of minutes and shot attempts for him moving forward, so be sure to add him where you can.

Gui Santos, Golden State Warriors (33% rostered)

The Warriors provided an update for Stephen Curry (knee) on Wednesday, and it wasn't a good one. Already out since January 30, Curry will miss at least 10 more days. The Warriors are virtually locked into a spot in the Play-In Tournament, so it's wise for them to take a cautious approach with him now so that he will be healthy when it matters the most. In a bit of good news for the Warriors, Kristaps Porzingis has appeared in two of their last three games. However, he didn't top 23 minutes in either contest and should remain limited moving forward.

One of the lone positives for the Warriors has been the performance of Gui Santos, who has averaged 31 minutes over their last 18 games. He turned that into averages of 14.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.7 three-pointers. The Warriors have four games next week, leaving Santos with significant fantasy upside.

Cameron Payne, Philadelphia 76ers (18% rostered)

It's going to take more than just increased production from Grimes to try and keep the 76ers afloat. The team did get back VJ Edgecombe, who played 35 minutes in his return Tuesday versus the Grizzlies. He didn't skip a beat, posting 21 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals. He and Grimes will be tasked with leading the 76ers until their health situation improves.

Another player who should see an increase in production is Payne, who posted 32 points, 10 assists and eight three-pointers over 30 minutes against the Grizzlies. He went 9-for-10 from the field, including 8-for-8 from three. That's not sustainable, but he did have 12 points, six rebounds, four assists and two three-pointers the game prior against the Cavaliers. With him likely to play 25-to-30 minutes a night for at least the next two weeks, he can help fantasy managers make a title push.