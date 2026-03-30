With the fantasy basketball playoffs on the horizon, every roster decision counts. This week's schedule sets up beautifully for managers willing to work the waiver wire, with 18 teams logging four games and key streaming opportunities emerging on light game days. The Cavaliers, Rockets, Suns and Wizards all boast favorable matchup slates, offering plenty of upside for both core starters and speculative adds. Whether you're chasing points, threes, rebounds or steals, the matchup data points to several players primed to deliver monster stat lines. Here's everything you need to know to maximize your lineup for the week of April 4.

With the fantasy basketball playoffs on the horizon, every roster decision counts. This week's schedule sets up beautifully for managers willing to work the waiver wire, with 18 teams logging four games and key streaming opportunities emerging on light game days. The Cavaliers, Rockets, Suns and Wizards all boast favorable matchup slates, offering plenty of upside for both core starters and speculative adds. Whether you're chasing points, threes, rebounds or steals, the matchup data points to several players primed to deliver monster stat lines. Here's everything you need to know to maximize your lineup for the week of April 4.

Days with fewer than six games

These are dates to target players for streaming options from the following teams:

Saturday, April 4: WAS at MIA, SAS at DEN, DET at PHI

Teams with more than three games this week

Make sure to activate players and target weekly pickups from the following teams:

Celtics (4), Hornets (4), Bulls (4), Cavaliers (4), Mavericks (4), Pistons (4), Rockets (4), Lakers (4), Grizzlies (4), Bucks (4), Timberwolves (4), Magic (4), 76ers (4), Suns (4), Spurs (4), Raptors (4), Jazz (4), Wizards (4)

Teams with fewer than three games this week

Consider looking for streaming options if your roster includes players from these teams:

Nuggets (2), Trail Blazers (2)

Top teams to target based on favorable matchups

Cavaliers at Jazz, at Lakers, at Warriors, vs. Pacers

The Cavs enter the week with a 7-3 record in their last 10 games, including a win in their most recent outing. They have a great opportunity to build momentum on the right track as they open with a matchup against the Jazz, who give up the league's most points per game, along with the most three-pointers per game. With Max Strus expected to be sidelined for the contest, Keon Ellis and Sam Merrill are in line for more action and should thrive from long range. Up next, the Cavs take on the Lakers, who give up the league's third-most points and fourth-most free throws per game to opposing small forwards. This is a matchup primed for Strus to work his way back into rhythm, as he is likely to be ready for the second leg of a back-to-back. Moving ahead, the Cavs face the Warriors, who give up the league's seventh-most points and sixth-most three-pointers per game, along with the third-highest field-goal percentage to opposing point guards. This should be ideal grounds for James Harden to come up with a major stat line, while Dennis Schroder, who has delivered well in a limited backup role, can also step up to make his mark against a former squad. Finally, the Cavs encounter the Pacers, who give up the league's fifth-most points per game, third-highest field-goal percentage and the most points in the paint. They also give up the league's third-most rebounds per game. The frontcourt duo of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley should help their side claim control in this one, while Thomas Bryant, who is averaging 15.0 minutes per game over the last 10, could also shine.

Rockets vs. Knicks, vs. Bucks, vs. Jazz, at Warriors

The Rockets are just 5-5 in their last 10 games but enter the week on a two-game win streak. They begin with a challenge against the Knicks but should find the edge, as the Knicks give up the league's 10th-most three-pointers per game, which favors the leading talent of Kevin Durant, as well as Reed Sheppard, who has taken on a starting role and is averaging 3.0 made threes per outing over five games. Up next, the Rockets meet with the Bucks, who give up the league's second-most three-pointers per game and third-highest three-point shooting percentage, another great chance for the aforementioned two to lead the charge. From there, the Rockets clash with the struggling Jazz, who give up the league's third-highest field-goal percentage, including the fourth-highest three-point shooting percentage. They also give up the second-most free throws per game, which means guys like Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson and Jabari Smith, who do well to get to the foul line are likely to pad their stats. Lastly, the Rockets take on the Warriors, who give up the league's seventh-highest field-goal percentage and the fourth-most turnovers per game. They also give up the second-most rebounds per game to opposing centers. The Rockets have four players averaging more than 1.0 steal per game, including Sheppard, Thompson, Sengun and Tari Eason, who will all have a great chance to boost their numbers on the defensive end.

Suns at Grizzlies, at Magic, at Hornets, at Bulls

The Suns are 4-6 in their last 10 games but are coming off a win and have a good opportunity to build some positive momentum down the final stretch of the season. They commence their week against the shorthanded Grizzlies, who give up the league's eighth-most points in the paint and fifth-most three-pointers per game. The Grizzlies also give up the third-most offensive rebounds, fifth-most total rebounds and eighth-most turnovers per game. This provides a perfect chance for Oso Ighodaro to continue to build on his improved play, as he is averaging 12.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.2 steals over the last six games. Up next, the Suns clash with the Magic, who give up the league's seventh-highest field-goal percentage and sixth-most free throws per game, signifying that Devin Booker, Grayson Allen and Jalen Green, who are among their team leaders in free throws per game, are likely to pad their stats. From there, the Suns take on the Hornets, who give up the league's seventh-most turnovers per game, along with the fourth-highest field-goal percentage and fifth-most threes per game to opposing power forwards. This is a perfect chance for Royce O'Neale to stand out, as he averages 2.8 three-pointers and 1.1 steals per game. Finally, the Suns close the week against the Bulls, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game, sixth-most three-pointers and fourth-most points in the paint.

Wizards at Lakers, vs. 76ers, at Heat, at Nets

The Wizards are well beyond playoff contention and have lost nine of their last 10 games. Nonetheless, they look ahead towards continued opportunity to develop the younger talent on their roster and begin the week with a matchup against the Lakers, who give up the league's fifth-highest field-goal percentage, including the highest field-goal percentage to opposing power forwards. This should be the perfect chance for Will Riley to keep up his strong play, as he is averaging 14.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists over the last 10 games. Next, the Wizards take on the 76ers, who give up the league's eighth-most free throws per game, along with the fourth-most offensive rebounds per game, suggesting Bilal Coulibaly and Justin Champagnie as likely candidates to boost their stats. Moving ahead, the Wizards meet with the Heat, who give up the league's ninth-most points per game and the ninth-most points in the paint. Big men, Alex Sarr and Tristan Vukcevic should stand out in that one. Finally, a bout with the Nets, who give up the league's highest field-goal percentage and the seventh-most points in the paint, along with the third-most turnovers per game. This matchup also favors the five already-mentioned players.