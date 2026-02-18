Things in Sacramento have certainly not gone to plan this season. After months of chopping and changing, it appears as though the coaching staff could finally be about to lean into developing its young core. Enter Nique Clifford . He has played at least 30 minutes in four straight games, providing ample production on both ends of the floor. During that span, he has averaged 36.7 fantasy points per

The All-Star break came and went, allowing fantasy managers to take a well-earned rest. Now, attention shifts to the fantasy playoffs, which for some could be just around the corner. With certain NBA teams now focused on the lottery, we could be about to see certain players stepping into larger roles. As we approach the pointy end of the season, the waiver wire is the place to be, providing managers with bargain players who could be about to ascend in the NBA fantasy rankings . And remember, never assume a player is rostered. It always pays to double-check, just in case they have been overlooked.

The All-Star break came and went, allowing fantasy managers to take a well-earned rest. Now, attention shifts to the fantasy playoffs, which for some could be just around the corner. With certain NBA teams now focused on the lottery, we could be about to see certain players stepping into larger roles. As we approach the pointy end of the season, the waiver wire is the place to be, providing managers with bargain players who could be about to ascend in the NBA fantasy rankings. And remember, never assume a player is rostered. It always pays to double-check, just in case they have been overlooked.

Identifying players who are benefiting from expanded roles–whether it's an offensive threat delivering points and threes or a defensive-minded player boosting your blocks and steals–is vital as you navigate the season.

Let's dive into nine key NBA sleepers whose current stats suggest they are poised for significant value and are currently rostered in fewer than 40% of Yahoo leagues.

Rest-of-Season Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups

Yahoo High Score Leagues

Nique Clifford, Sacramento Kings (18% rostered)

Things in Sacramento have certainly not gone to plan this season. After months of chopping and changing, it appears as though the coaching staff could finally be about to lean into developing its young core. Enter Nique Clifford. He has played at least 30 minutes in four straight games, providing ample production on both ends of the floor. During that span, he has averaged 36.7 fantasy points per game, including a 54-point performance in a loss to Cleveland. With Zach LaVine having been ruled out for the season, Clifford is likely to be the biggest beneficiary when it comes to playing time. Assuming he sticks in a 30-minute per-night role, he could end up being a valuable addition for anyone hoping to sneak in the fantasy playoffs.

Jarace Walker, Indiana Pacers (21% rostered)

Unlike Clifford, Walker has been playing meaningful minutes for the past few weeks. He has scored double digits in 10 consecutive games, while also chipping in across the board on most nights. He has totaled at least 40 fantasy points in four of those games, flashing some intriguing upside in the process. After Johnny Furphy suffered a knee injury that will cost him the remainder of the season, the path to minutes for Walker became even more enticing. While he doesn't have the defensive upside of Clifford, Walker's ability to score the basketball on a team looking for offense should hold him in good stead for the remainder of the season.

Tristan Vukcevic, Washington Wizards (4% rostered)

Another team looking to lose as much as possible, Washington could also provide fantasy managers with a few surprises down the stretch. While it has been a breakout season for Alex Sarr, he is currently dealing with a hamstring injury, having been ruled out for at least the next week. With Marvin Bagley now in Dallas, the backup center role belongs to Vukcevic, meaning he will likely be the starter for the next few games. If Washington is to exercise caution when it comes to Sarr's injury, Vukcevic could certainly find himself in the starting role for multiple weeks. In his past three games, Vukcevic has scored 23, 23 and 32 fantasy points, averaging just 17.0 minutes per game during that time. If his playing time even sniffs 30 minutes, he could very well end up flirting with top 70 value, making him a risky, yet intriguing target.

Standard 9-Category Leagues

Devin Carter, Sacramento Kings (4% rostered)

Carter could be another player to consider, should Sacramento fully embrace the tank, as expected. After barely playing thus far this season, Carter has logged at least 27 minutes in three straight games. He has recorded at least four assists in five consecutive appearances, while chipping in four steals during that time. At this point, we haven't seen enough of Carter to determine whether he is going to take the ball and run with it. However, given the situation in Sacramento, he certainly warrants consideration, particularly for those needing assists and steals down the stretch.

Dylan Cardwell, Sacramento Kings (20% rostered)

Cardwell has been on the fantasy radar for the past month, putting up top 70 value in 16 appearances during that time. With averages of 6.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.6 combined steals and blocks in just 24.1 minutes per game, his appeal is obviously limited to managers requiring traditional big man numbers. Although Domantas Sabonis has recently returned from a knee injury, he now finds himself limited due to back issues. There is no indication that this is a long-term injury; however, Sacramento is likely to be cautious moving forward. Assuming what we have seen from Cardwell over the past month is his floor, managers can roster him with confidence, expecting him to play at least 24 minutes per game for the remainder of the season.

Danny Wolf, Brooklyn Nets (3% rostered)

Brooklyn is another team towards the bottom of the standings, a place that is all too familiar for Nets fans. While Day'Ron Sharpe has been a popular late-season target, Wolf has quietly gone about his business, having played at least 20 minutes in four straight games. During that time, he has averaged 14.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 three-pointers, good enough for top 70 value in standard leagues. Knowing what the rotation is going to look like from one night to the next is almost impossible, meaning Wolf does come with an element of risk. However, if you can afford to take a bit of a chance, Wolf could end up being a versatile addition to just about any fantasy roster, should his role continue to develop.

Standard Points Leagues

Kyle Filipowski, Utah Jazz (28% rostered)

It feels as though the time to stash Filiowski has been coming since about the third week of the season. Have we finally reached that point? Shockingly, the answer is not clear, even though Utah was recently fined for its shenanigans when it comes to playing time. Filipowski's role continues to shift on a nightly basis. In his past six games, his playing time has ranged from eight minutes to 36 minutes. In eight appearances over the past two weeks, he has averaged almost 30 fantasy points per game, a great sign given that it included a five-point performance in a blowout win against the Kings. There is no certainty when it comes to what Filipowski's exact role might look like, but we are likely close enough to finding out, making him a borderline must-roster player.

Tre Johnson, Washington Wizards (11% rostered)

Although Washington appears as though it is going to limit playing time rather than flat-out resting, Johnson could end up being somewhat immune. Having recently returned from an ankle injury that cost him six games, Johnson played just 18 minutes in his first game back. However, prior to the injury, he had logged at least 30 minutes in six straight games, providing the Wizards with a nice offensive punch. His overall skill set remains limited, which actually boosts his appeal in points leagues, as opposed to category leagues. Despite the limited ceiling, he is worth the gamble, especially if he ends up playing upwards of 30 minutes for the remainder of the season.

Nolan Traore, Brooklyn Nets (14% rostered)

Traore has seemingly established himself as a key piece for the Nets, having started in eight straight games. Despite a somewhat sluggish start to his new role, Traore has now scored double digits in four consecutive appearances, while also adding 32 assists during that time. He has amassed at least 32 fantasy points in three of those four games, averaging 31.5 minutes per game. While Egor Demin has been the more talked-about player, it could be argued that Traore has been the more impressive of the two, at least in recent times. Much like the situation in Washington, there are no guarantees when it comes to the rotation in Brooklyn. However, grabbing Traore now makes a lot of sense.