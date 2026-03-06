For whatever reason, Walker is still available in far too many leagues. With Indiana firmly planted towards the bottom of the standings, Walker should continue to play a major role for the remainder of the campaign. He has now scored at least 30 fantasy points in eight straight games, typically seeing upwards of

It's that time of the year again. The fantasy playoffs are here, and for those still competing for a title, streaming players becomes even more crucial. We now have clarity regarding which teams have packed up for the season, opting to lean into a youth movement. With results secondary for those teams, fantasy managers should be monitoring which young players could have value down the stretch. As we move into what is commonly viewed as silly season, the waiver wire is the place to be, providing managers with bargain players who could be about to ascend in the NBA fantasy rankings . And remember, never assume a player is rostered. It always pays to double-check, just in case they have been overlooked.

It's that time of the year again. The fantasy playoffs are here, and for those still competing for a title, streaming players becomes even more crucial. We now have clarity regarding which teams have packed up for the season, opting to lean into a youth movement. With results secondary for those teams, fantasy managers should be monitoring which young players could have value down the stretch. As we move into what is commonly viewed as silly season, the waiver wire is the place to be, providing managers with bargain players who could be about to ascend in the NBA fantasy rankings. And remember, never assume a player is rostered. It always pays to double-check, just in case they have been overlooked.

Identifying players who are benefiting from expanded roles–whether it's an offensive threat delivering points and threes or a defensive-minded player boosting your blocks and steals–is vital as you navigate the season.

Let's dive into nine key NBA sleepers whose current stats suggest they are poised for significant value and are currently rostered in fewer than 40% of Yahoo leagues.

Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups

Yahoo High Score Leagues

Jarace Walker, Indiana Pacers (34% rostered)

For whatever reason, Walker is still available in far too many leagues. With Indiana firmly planted towards the bottom of the standings, Walker should continue to play a major role for the remainder of the campaign. He has now scored at least 30 fantasy points in eight straight games, typically seeing upwards of 30 minutes per contest. He provides contributions on both ends of the floor, elevating his ceiling to the point where he simply has to be rostered across all formats. If he has been overlooked in your league, now is the time to rectify that.

Ace Bailey, Utah Jazz (38% rostered)

After a slow start to his rookie campaign, Bailey has turned things around in recent times. Much like Indiana, Utah has its sights set on the 2026-27 season, meaning Bailey is going to get all the run he can handle down the stretch. Not only has his role solidified, but Bailey has been able to translate his playing time into viable fantasy production. While not as consistent as Walker, his ceiling appears to be a little more intriguing. He has recorded at least 35 fantasy points in three of his past five games, including a 43-point performance in a win over the Wizards on Thursday.

Precious Achiuwa, Sacramento Kings (30% rostered)

Whether it makes sense or not, Achiuwa appears to have two hands on a starting role in Sacramento. Perhaps even more surprising is the fact that his production has been bordering on elite. He has now recorded at least 35 fantasy points in five of his past eight games, two of which have seen him eclipse 60 fantasy points. While this could certainly come to a grinding halt at some point, managers simply have to go with what is working right now. If, for some reason, he is available in your league, go and change that.

Standard 9-Category Leagues

Walter Clayton, Memphis Grizzlies (6% rostered)

Although Clayton was able to flash some upside during his time in Utah, his role has certainly increased since joining the Grizzlies prior to the trade deadline. He has now featured in seven straight games, and appears to be relatively safe when it comes to rest and load management. In four games over the past week, he has stepped things up, averaging 9.8 points, 9.0 assists and 2.0 steals in 28.1 minutes per game. While the offensive production has been modest, at best, his ability to rack up both assists and steals makes him a viable specialist target, even in standard formats.

Oso Ighodaro, Phoenix Suns (15% rostered)

While Ighodaro has been on the radar for a couple of weeks, his value shifted Thursday, following the news that Mark Williams is set to miss multiple weeks due to a stress-related injury in his foot. Ighodaro started in the first game following the news, finishing with 10 points, nine rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 36 minutes. With rookie Khaman Maluach his only real competition when it comes to playing time, expect to see Ighodaro playing upwards of 32 minutes on most nights, which could have him flirting with top 80 value.

Maxime Raynaud, Sacramento Kings (38% rostered)

As the last remaining center in Sacramento, Raynaud should have a clear path to minutes, at least for the next few weeks. He has now scored double digits in 11 of his past 13 games, averaging 14.2 points and 9.3 rebounds during that time, good enough for top 80 value in standard leagues. Although his defensive numbers are typically underwhelming, managers can certainly utilize him for rebounds and efficiency. While scoring can be a little inconsistent, the fact that he has shot 61.1 percent from the field and 88.9 percent from the line during his recent stretch can't be understated.

Standard Points Leagues

Tobias Harris, Detroit Pistons (38% rostered)

Harris continues to play a sizable role for a Detroit team looking to win as many games as possible. He has logged at least 30 minutes in eight of the past nine games, providing managers with serviceable fantasy production. His numbers have increased slightly over the past week, averaging 31.4 fantasy points per game in four appearances during that span. Ausar Thompson suffered what appeared to be an ankle injury during Thursday's loss to the Spurs. While this doesn't specifically benefit Harris in terms of offensive opportunities, he could be called upon to do a little more on the defensive end. Given the current direction of the team, Harris should remain a solid plug-and-play option for the remainder of the season.

GG Jackson, Memphis Grizzlies (32% rostered)

The Grizzlies continue to shuffle the rotation, making fantasy value hard to project in Memphis. However, Jackson appears to be relatively safe, having now started in 12 of the past 13 games. During that time, he has averaged over 30 fantasy points per game, on the back of 16.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.0 combined steals and blocks. The playing time could fluctuate from game to game, although based on what we have seen lately, managers should expect to see him out there for at least 26 minutes per game.

Collin Sexton, Chicago Bulls (18% rostered)

Don't look now, but Sexton has rattled off three strong performances in a row, culminating in a 30-point effort during Thursday's win over the Suns. Chicago is currently dealing with multiple injuries to its backcourt, allowing Sexton to play a much larger role than what was anticipated when he arrived. His overall value remains heavily reliant on his ability to score the basketball. However, in points leagues, scorers are often valued much higher than in category leagues. His value could reduce at any point, but as long as those around him are glued to the bench, he is certainly worth a flier.