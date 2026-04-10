Although the Pelicans have no chance of making the playoffs, the fact is that the team is at least still trying to win basketball games. While that hasn't been the case recently, having lost eight of its past nine games, Fears has seen an uptick in his playing time and

With only two days of action remaining, and with all 30 teams playing twice, streaming, while plentiful, could be hard to project. Both good and bad teams are shutting guys down for various reasons. While there are a handful of teams with something to play for, the majority of streaming candidates are likely taken. So, we shift our attention to the remaining teams trying to nail down who could play in both games. As we move through what is commonly viewed as silly season, the waiver wire is the place to be, providing managers with bargain players who could be about to ascend in the NBA fantasy rankings . And remember, never assume a player is rostered. It always pays to double-check, just in case they have been overlooked.

With only two days of action remaining, and with all 30 teams playing twice, streaming, while plentiful, could be hard to project. Both good and bad teams are shutting guys down for various reasons. While there are a handful of teams with something to play for, the majority of streaming candidates are likely taken. So, we shift our attention to the remaining teams trying to nail down who could play in both games. As we move through what is commonly viewed as silly season, the waiver wire is the place to be, providing managers with bargain players who could be about to ascend in the NBA fantasy rankings. And remember, never assume a player is rostered. It always pays to double-check, just in case they have been overlooked.

Identifying players who are benefiting from expanded roles–whether it's an offensive threat delivering points and threes or a defensive-minded player boosting your blocks and steals–is vital as you navigate the season.

Let's dive into nine key NBA sleepers whose current stats suggest they are poised for significant value and are currently rostered in fewer than 40% of Yahoo leagues.

Yahoo High Score Leagues

Jeremiah Fears, New Orleans Pelicans (23% rostered)

Although the Pelicans have no chance of making the playoffs, the fact is that the team is at least still trying to win basketball games. While that hasn't been the case recently, having lost eight of its past nine games, Fears has seen an uptick in his playing time and associated production. Over his past three games, Fears has averaged 53.0 fantasy points per game, logging at least 37 minutes in all three appearances. All signs point to him closing the season, and apparently, he has a green light on offense. Managers should feel relatively comfortable adding him, despite two high-volume nights to end the campaign.

Julian Reese, Washington Wizards (9% rostered)

It appears as though Reese will close the season as the starting center for Washington, a role that has yielded some encouraging performances. In his past three games, Reese has averaged a double-double, putting up 44.7 fantasy points per game. Perhaps more important is the fact that in each of the three games, he has seen at least 36 minutes. Every season, there are a couple of silly-season centers who rack up big numbers down the stretch. It seems as though Reese is one of those names.

Luke Kennard, Los Angeles Lakers (6% rostered)

With the Lakers very short on troops right now, Kennard has stepped into a sizeable role, flashing his upside on both ends of the floor. In his past three appearances, Kennard has averaged 44.3 fantasy points per game, including what was his first triple-double of the season. Despite the injuries, Los Angeles is still in the hunt for a top-four seed in the Western Conference, which would ensure home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. Look for Kennard to continue playing a key role as the team enters two must-win games against the Suns and the Jazz.

Standard 9-Category Leagues

Jalen Slawson, Indiana Pacers (1% rostered)

Slawson is another player who has quietly put himself in the frame as a must-roster player. Despite his strong defensive production over the past month, contract limitations meant that he was no certainty to suit up on any given night. However, he is now free to play in both remaining games, continuing a strong three-game run over the past week. During that time, he has flirted with top 75 value, averaging 15.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2.3 three-pointers. With scope for him to increase his production on the defensive end, Slawson should be picked up in most leagues, given his ability to impact low-volume categories such as steals and blocks.

Leonard Miller, Chicago Bulls (6% rostered)

Miller continues to be one of the few shining lights in Chicago, having finally carved out a meaningful role, albeit for a team with low expectations. While he has been firmly on the radar for quite some time, Thursday delivered arguably the best performance of his career, recording 26 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal, one block and two three-pointers. Chicago has seemingly shut down a number of key players, meaning Miller should see out the season as a key piece. At this point, he really is a no-brainer across all formats.

Dylan Harper, San Antonio Spurs (23% rostered)

Harper has quietly put himself on the radar, having seen a slight uptick in his playing time, with San Antonio starting to ease off on some of its bigger names. Harper has now scored double digits in 10 straight games, playing at least 25 minutes in three of the past four games. He has been a top 85 player in 14 appearances over the past month, averaging 14.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 three-pointers, numbers that are likely sustainable given the fact his role should hold steady moving forward.

Standard Points Leagues

Scoot Henderson, Portland Trail Blazers (18% rostered)

Although he has yet to realize any sort of potential, Henderson has found some rhythm in recent times, amassing at least 33 fantasy points in three of his past five games. He has scored double digits in nine of the past 10 games, while also logging at least 24 minutes on a regular basis. Given he missed so much of the early part of the season, it makes sense for the Trail Blazers to get him out on the floor as much as possible, especially if the team can squeeze into the playoffs. As another player likely to close the season with two games played, Henderson makes for a viable starting option in both points and category formats.

Bub Carrington, Washington Wizards (9% rostered)

Carrington has yet to miss a game this season, meaning there is definite incentive to get him out there for the remaining two games. Although his production hasn't been anything spectacular, Carrington is a good example of quantity over quality, which at this time of the year, can be key to success. If you are looking for a low-upside, but safe play, look no further than Carrington.

Ousmane Dieng, Milwaukee Bucks (21% rostered)

Despite all the disruption in Milwaukee, Dieng has managed to make the most of a bad situation. While his percentages have been a major issue, that matters not when it comes to his value in points formats. He continues to play a sizeable role for a team that has basically hit rock bottom, recording at least 29 fantasy points in five of the past six games, including a 66-point explosion during a loss to Houston. In terms of being available for both remaining games, Dieng is as close to a lock as you will find, making him a relatively risk-free addition, should he be available in your league.