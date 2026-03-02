Seen as a potential breakout candidate following a season-ending knee injury to Fred VanVleet , Sheppard has been unable to hold down a starter-level role. While he has definitely taken some steps forward, limitations placed upon him be head coach Ime Udoka have been a constant source of frustration for fantasy managers. However, a recent ankle injury to Jabari Smith has forced Udoka's hand, moving Sheppard into the starting lineup in two of the past three games. He has logged at least 31 minutes in all three appearances, averaging 20.7 points, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 5.3 three-pointers, good enough for borderline top 30 value. With four games tabled for this week, it might be time to insert Sheppard back into

As the fantasy playoffs arrive, season-long success in the NBA often comes down to maximizing games played while tracking the NBA injury report, NBA starting lineups and shifting NBA depth charts. With 16 teams playing four games in Week 20 and others limited to two, managers must balance volume against talent using updated fantasy basketball rankings, NBA player projections and recent NBA player stats. Smart lineup decisions now could define your championship run.

Four Games: BOS, CHA, DAL, DET, HOU, LAC, LAL, MIA, MIL, NOP, NYK, ORL, PHO, SAS, UTA, WAS

Three Games: BKN, CHI, DEN, GSW, IND, MEM, MIN, OKC, PHI, POR, SAC, TOR

Two Games: ATL, CLE

Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide

Guards

Consider starting: Reed Sheppard, HOU

Opponents: @WAS, GSW, POR, @SAS

Seen as a potential breakout candidate following a season-ending knee injury to Fred VanVleet, Sheppard has been unable to hold down a starter-level role. While he has definitely taken some steps forward, limitations placed upon him be head coach Ime Udoka have been a constant source of frustration for fantasy managers. However, a recent ankle injury to Jabari Smith has forced Udoka's hand, moving Sheppard into the starting lineup in two of the past three games. He has logged at least 31 minutes in all three appearances, averaging 20.7 points, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 5.3 three-pointers, good enough for borderline top 30 value. With four games tabled for this week, it might be time to insert Sheppard back into your starting lineup.

Consider sitting: Donovan Mitchell, CLE

Opponents: DET, BOS

Even two games are typically enough when it comes to starting Mitchell. However, having missed his past two games due to a groin injury, not only will his playing time be limited when he does return, but there is a chance he only plays once this week, or perhaps not at all. Leaving a player of his caliber on your bench is going to be a tough decision, but with more than half the league playing four games, there is a decent chance you could get a lot more out of a role player this week.

Consider sitting: CJ McCollum, ATL

Opponents: @MIL, PHI

Since arriving in Atlanta prior to the trade deadline, McCollum has managed to deliver serviceable fantasy production. However, despite averaging 19.2 points, 3.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.5 three-pointers in 11 appearances over the past month, he still finds himself outside the top 100 during that time. The fact is that his overall skill set is relatively limited when it comes to fantasy, typically offering positive contributions in points and threes only. Despite his encouraging play, with only two games coming up, moving him to the bench feels like a relatively safe decision.

Forwards

Consider starting: Derrick Jones Jr, LAC

Opponents: @GSW, IND, @SAS, @MEM

While his numbers don't jump off the page, Jones has quietly gone about his business in 10 games since returning from injury. During that span, he has scored double digits on six separate occasions, while also averaging 2.0 combined steals and blocks. With those around him, namely Kawhi Leonard and John Collins, dealing with injuries of their own, Jones should be able to stick as a borderline top 100 player moving forward. With four games coming up, he makes for a low-ceiling, high-floor starting candidate.

Consider starting: Ace Bailey, UTA

Opponents: DEN, @PHI, @WAS, @MIL

After a bumpy start to his rookie campaign, Bailey appears to be finding his feet. Despite all of the unpredictability in Utah, Bailey seems to have two hands on a regular starting job. Not only has he been starting, but he has also logged at least 27 minutes in all 12 games over the past month. During that time, he has averaged 14.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.5 three-pointers in 32.4 minutes per contest. Although his ceiling remains somewhat limited, simply due to some rookie teething problems, Bailey is definitely someone to consider starting, particularly with four games in the next seven days.

Consider sitting: Noah Clowney, BKN

Opponents: @MIA, @MIA, @DET

After an encouraging start to the season, Clowney has regressed in recent times to the point where he now finds himself outside the top 200 for the season. In 10 appearances over the past month, he has averaged just 11.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.2 three-pointers in 26.0 minutes per game. With only three games, he is a pretty clear bench option this week, while those needing immediate production could certainly look to the waiver wire, as opposed to continuing to hold him, given his relatively empty fantasy game.

Centers

Consider starting: Wendell Carter Jr., ORL

Opponents: WAS, DAL, @MIN, @MIL

As has been the story for much of the season, Carter's appeal is reliant on the fact that his role as the starting center appears safe as houses. While his production continues to be a little inconsistent, he typically provides fantasy managers with just enough to maintain his spot on a 12-team roster. In 13 games over the past month, he has averaged 9.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 28.5 minutes per contest. As we push towards the point of the season where games played is perhaps even more important, Carter should at least be given a look-in when it comes to deciding on a starting lineup.

Consider sitting: Isaiah Hartenstein, OKC

Opponents: @CHI, @NYK, GSW

Since returning from injury, Hartenstein's role has been limited, both in terms of games and minutes played. He has appeared in 10 games over the past month, averaging 8.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.9 combined steals and blocks in 23.5 minutes per contest. Although he remains a clear must-roster player, the fact is, he is likely to be limited for the foreseeable future. The Thunder play three times this week; however, with two games falling on back-to-back nights, there is a very real chance we see Hartenstein suiting up only twice. Considering all the risk factors, shifting him to the bench makes perfect sense.