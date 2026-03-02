Cooper Flagg missed a seventh consecutive game Sunday against the Thunder, and his absence therefore could very well extend to Tuesday's contest against the Hornets, at minimum. That means Williams could be set for an additional run of starts after going into the game vs. OKC with averages of 16.0 points, 6.0 assists and 3.2 rebounds across his previous six games, a stretch where he'd also shot 54.8%, including 42.9% from 3-point range. Williams delivered another solid outing despite

With the fantasy playoffs looming, Week 20 in the NBA demands sharper season-long decision-making than ever. Balancing four-game volume against injury risk starts with tracking the NBA injury report, confirmed NBA starting lineups and updated NBA depth charts. Savvy managers should lean on current fantasy basketball rankings, NBA player projections and recent NBA player stats to break ties on close start/sit calls. Maximizing games and minimizing risk could ultimately decide your championship matchup.

TEAMS WITH FOUR GAMES: Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, San Antonio Spurs, Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards

TEAMS WITH THREE GAMES: Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, Indiana Pacers, Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, Toronto Raptors

TEAMS WITH TWO GAMES: Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers

Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide

Guards

Start: Brandon Williams, Mavericks

18% roster rate

Cooper Flagg missed a seventh consecutive game Sunday against the Thunder, and his absence therefore could very well extend to Tuesday's contest against the Hornets, at minimum. That means Williams could be set for an additional run of starts after going into the game vs. OKC with averages of 16.0 points, 6.0 assists and 3.2 rebounds across his previous six games, a stretch where he'd also shot 54.8%, including 42.9% from 3-point range. Williams delivered another solid outing despite the tough matchup in the loss to the Thunder, supplying 14 points, three rebounds and three assists. With four games to work with and a potential role on the first unit in all of them, Williams is certainly in play, especially with Naji Marshall also possibly missing some time in coming days because of a finger injury that already cost him Sunday's contest.

Start: Ace Bailey, Jazz

34% roster rate

Bailey put together an impressive February, averaging 14.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals across 32.7 minutes in 11 games despite shooting an inefficient 40.4% and posting a pair of four-point outings in that span. The rookie has gotten an abundance of floor time during his first NBA season, so it's no surprise he may be finding his stride during the stretch run. Bailey is expected to play all four games this week without Lauri Markkanen due to his hip injury, brightening his prospects even further.

Sit: Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers

100% roster rate

Mitchell missed a third straight game Sunday against the Nets due to a groin injury. Even though head coach Kenny Atkinson said recently the issue wasn't expected to lead to a long-term absence, at least one more DNP could well be in the cards for the star guard. If that indeed comes to pass, that would leave Mitchell with just one other opportunity to take the floor this coming week, and that would come in a tough matchup against the Celtics. Even with his unquestioned upside, Mitchell has plenty of risk attached this week.

Forwards

Start: Jaime Jaquez, Heat

39% roster rate

Jaquez has averaged 14.5 points (on 47.9% shooting), 5.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists across 28.1 minutes over the last 15 games, and he enters the Heat's four-game week in position to potentially run with the first unit because of Norman Powell's groin injury. Powell is officially week to week, and Jaquez has already proven amply capable of delivering strong multi-category production in a second-unit role. Even if Jaquez continues to come off the bench, he should see more than enough minutes to benefit your lineup through various means while absorbing some extra usage due to Powell's absence.

Start: Saddiq Bey, Pelicans

45% roster rate

Bey is another forward who could be poised to benefit from a key absence on his squad, considering Zion Williamson sprained his ankle Saturday against the Jazz and missed Sunday's game against the Clippers. Bey had an adequate line in Zion's absence Sunday – 14 points, six rebounds and two assists – and he came into the game with averages of 22.4 points (on 48.5% shooting), 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists across 33.2 minutes over the previous 11 contests. That included 42- and 24-point showings in the two games immediately prior to Sunday. Bey could capitalize on any further Williamson absences during New Orleans' upcoming four-game schedule.

ALSO CONSIDER: Tari Eason, Rockets (41% roster rate)

Sit: Pascal Siakam, Pacers

100% roster rate

Siakam is another star dealing with injury coming into the scoring period, as the big man's wrist issue has already cost him three games. Siakam will have a couple days to get healthy for the Pacers' next game Wednesday against the Clippers, but with Indiana's season going nowhere, it's probably safe to assume the big man won't be rushed back. There are just three games on the Pacers' docket this coming week, so rolling with a healthy four-game option certainly involves less uncertainty.

Centers

Start: Neemias Queta, Celtics

37% roster rate

Queta wrapped up a solid Week 19 on Sunday against the 76ers with a career-best showing, generating a 27-point, 17-rebound double-double that also included two assists, three blocks and one steal. That memorable showing was preceded by a 14-point, 13-rebound double-double against the Suns on Tuesday that included three assists and two blocks, with the pair of bookend performances offering an impressive glimpse of what the surging center can bring to the table. Even with Nikola Vucevic having joined the Celtics at the deadline, Queta has kept a clear hold of the starting job and could continue thriving on Boston's full schedule.

Start: Kyle Filipowski, Jazz

38% roster rate

Filipowski, like Bailey, is in position to benefit from Markkanen's absence, and the big man comes into Week 20 with averages of 14.6 points (on 53.1% shooting), 6.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.8 steals over his current five-game starting run. Filipowski is averaging a modest 25.8 minutes per game in that span – underscoring how efficient he's been – and he'll likely draw another four turns with the first unit in the coming week. Filipowski has plenty of experience as a starter this season, so a week of robust production across the stat sheet is very much in the cards.

ALSO CONSIDER: Bobby Portis, Bucks (35% roster rate)

Sit: Kristaps Porzingis, Warriors

90% roster rate

Porzingis' health issues continue to bedevil him irrespective of what team he suits up for, as he's already ruled out for a fifth straight game Monday against the Clippers due to an illness. Given his very spotty track record of availability this season, Porzingis could very well miss the remaining two games on Golden State's schedule this coming week. Consequently, he's a very straightforward Sit candidate this week.