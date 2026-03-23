Navigating the fantasy basketball playoffs requires a sharp edge, and understanding the weekly NBA schedule can make all the difference. With most teams playing three or four games in Week 23, maximizing volume through smart streaming and lineup decisions is key. Identifying favorable matchups, pace environments and defensive weaknesses can help fantasy managers uncover hidden value and gain an advantage. This breakdown highlights the top streaming teams, players to target and schedule quirks to exploit, helping you optimize your roster and stay competitive as the fantasy basketball season reaches its most critical stretch.

Navigating the fantasy basketball playoffs requires a sharp edge, and understanding the weekly NBA schedule can make all the difference. With most teams playing three or four games in Week 23, maximizing volume through smart streaming and lineup decisions is key. Identifying favorable matchups, pace environments and defensive weaknesses can help fantasy managers uncover hidden value and gain an advantage. This breakdown highlights the top streaming teams, players to target and schedule quirks to exploit, helping you optimize your roster and stay competitive as the fantasy basketball season reaches its most critical stretch.

Days with fewer than six games

These are dates to target players for streaming options from the following teams:

Tuesday, March 24: SAC at CHA, NO at NYK, ORL at CLE, DEN at PHX

Thursday, March 26: NYK at CHA, NO at DET, SAC at ORL

Teams with more than three games this week

Make sure to activate players and target weekly pickups from the following teams:

Hawks (4), Nets (4), Hornets (4), Bulls (4), Nuggets (4), Pistons (4), Warriors (4), Rockets (4), Pacers (4), Clippers (4), Grizzlies (4), Heat (4), Bucks (4), Pelicans (4), Thunder (4), Magic (4), Trail Blazers (4), Kings (4), Raptors (4), Jazz (4)

Teams with fewer than three games this week

Consider looking for streaming options if your roster includes players from these teams:

Timberwolves (2), Suns (2)

Top Streaming Teams This Week

Warriors at DAL, vs. BKN, vs. WAS, at DEN

Talk about a great schedule for the Warriors. They begin the week facing three tanking teams. Over their last 10 games, the Mavericks, Nets and Wizards all rank inside the bottom 10 in the league in defensive rating. The Mavericks and Wizards also rank inside the top five in pace of play during that span. Another huge positive for the Warriors is that none of these games are part of a back-to-back set.

There was a recent report that Stephen Curry (knee) is expected to be re-evaluated Tuesday. However, that doesn't mean he will play in any of these four games. Even if he does return, it might not be until the end of the week. Continue to expect increased production from Brandin Podziemski and De'Anthony Melton. Considering there are no back-to-back games, we could also see four games from Kristaps Porzingis, who recently torched the Wizards for 30 points.

Rockets at CHI, at MIN, at MEM, at NO

The Rockets begin the week with a terrific matchup against the Bulls, who play at the fourth-fastest pace and have the eighth-worst defensive rating in the league. The Timberwolves can shine on defense, but the Grizzlies and Pelicans also rank inside the bottom 10 in defensive rating. Like the Warriors, none of the Rockets' games next week will be part of a back-to-back set, which is especially important for the 37-year-old Kevin Durant.

The Rockets lean heavily on their starters. Amen Thompson averages 37 minutes a game, Durant 36 minutes, Jabari Smith Jr. 35 minutes and Alperen Sengun plays 33 minutes a night. The four-game week should also provide a boost for the likes of Tari Eason and Reed Sheppard. Sheppard continues to be a great source of three-pointers with him averaging 2.7 of them a night.

Trail Blazers vs. BKN, vs. MIL, vs. DAL, vs. WAS

The Trail Blazers will face four teams that are looking on the outside of the playoff hunt. They also all rank inside the bottom 10 in defensive rating over their last 10 games. As good as the schedule is, the first game of the week against the Nets on Monday might be tricky. The Trail Blazers played Sunday in Denver, so we'll need to be mindful of possible rest days for some of their starters. The Trail Blazers are fighting for playoff positioning, though, so they might not sit anyone.

Deni Avdija and Donovan Clingan could be fantasy forces with this favorable schedule. Jrue Holiday should also be started in all formats. Monitor for updates on Jerami Grant (foot), who did not play Sunday. As far as viable streamers go, Toumani Camara and Scoot Henderson have upside. We might only get three games from Robert Williams III, who hasn't been playing both halves of back-to-back sets.

Clippers vs. MIL, vs. TOR, at IND, at MIL

Playing two games against the Bucks is a major boost for all players on the Clippers. The Pacers have also been awful, posting the worst defensive rating in the NBA over their last 10 games. The only negative matchup is the Raptors, who rank eighth in defensive rating for the season. Some more good news for Leonard and company is that none of the four games will be played on consecutive days.

No back-to-back games could be key for Kawhi Leonard and Darius Garland. Leonard has battled an ankle injury lately, while Garland has been receiving rest days for his toe. They have the potential to play four games each. Bennedict Mathurin (toe) missed the team's recent road trip and has been ruled out for Monday, so at best, he will only play three times. John Collins should be started in most formats, while Kris Dunn can help fantasy managers with steals.