Well, we've certainly been here this season. Sheppard has seemingly been in and out of favor in Houston, providing fantasy managers with an endless amount of frustration. However, perhaps we are seeing the start of a consistent stretch for Sheppard, having started in two straight games, despite the team being mostly healthy. In four appearances over the past week, he has been a top 35 player, averaging 14.8 points, 6.0 assists, 2.5 steals and 3.3 three-pointers in 30.5 minutes per outing. Given he has averaged 26.1 minutes per game across the season, this does seem as though it is a step in the right direction. The language

With the fantasy basketball playoffs reaching their final stages, Week 23 presents a critical opportunity to gain an edge through smart start/sit decisions. While most teams benefit from four-game schedules, limited slates for clubs like the Timberwolves and Suns force tough lineup calls. Maximizing games played, monitoring back-to-backs and identifying emerging contributors are all essential strategies for success. This guide highlights key starts and sits across every position, helping fantasy managers navigate rotation volatility, capitalize on favorable matchups and make the right moves to advance toward a championship.

With the fantasy basketball playoffs reaching their final stages, Week 23 presents a critical opportunity to gain an edge through smart start/sit decisions. While most teams benefit from four-game schedules, limited slates for clubs like the Timberwolves and Suns force tough lineup calls. Maximizing games played, monitoring back-to-backs and identifying emerging contributors are all essential strategies for success. This guide highlights key starts and sits across every position, helping fantasy managers navigate rotation volatility, capitalize on favorable matchups and make the right moves to advance toward a championship.

Five Games: N/A

Four Games: ATL, BKN, CHA, CHI, DEN, DET, GSW, HOU, IND, LAC, MEM, MIA, MIL, NOP, OKC, ORL, POR, SAC, TOR, UTA

Three Games: BOS, CLE, DAL, LAL, NYK, PHI, SAS, WAS

Two Games: MIN, PHO

Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide

Guards

Consider starting: Reed Sheppard, HOU

Opponents: @CHI, @MIN, @MEM, @NOP

Well, we've certainly been here this season. Sheppard has seemingly been in and out of favor in Houston, providing fantasy managers with an endless amount of frustration. However, perhaps we are seeing the start of a consistent stretch for Sheppard, having started in two straight games, despite the team being mostly healthy. In four appearances over the past week, he has been a top 35 player, averaging 14.8 points, 6.0 assists, 2.5 steals and 3.3 three-pointers in 30.5 minutes per outing. Given he has averaged 26.1 minutes per game across the season, this does seem as though it is a step in the right direction. The language out of Houston is that Sheppard should continue starting for at least the next week, making him a viable starting candidate, with the upside to be a real difference-maker.

Consider sitting: Donte DiVincenzo, MIN

Opponents: HOU, DET

Despite the absence of Anthony Edwards, DiVincenzo has been unable to make the most of a favorable situation. In eight games over the past two weeks, he has put up just 8.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.0 three-pointers, making him barely a top 250 player in nine-category formats. The Timberwolves play only two games this week, one of which comes on a 12-game Wednesday. Given his lack of production and unfavorable schedule, moving DiVincenzo to your bench seems like a relatively easy decision.

Consider sitting: Collin Gillespie, PHO

Opponents: DEN, UTA

Much like DiVincenzo, Gillespie is only slated for two games this week, limiting his on-court opportunities. Although he has been far more reliable, the overall upside is limited due to the aforementioned schedule. In his past eight games, Gillespie has offered far more on both ends of the floor, averaging 11.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.8 three-pointers. However, there is a chance Grayson Allen could return sooner rather than later, a move that will obviously impact Gillespie. While he can still be held despite the lack of games, leaving him on the bench makes a lot of sense, especially with so many teams suiting up four times.

Forwards

Consider starting: Taylor Hendricks, MEM

Opponents: @ATL, SAS, HOU, CHI

After what can only be described as a disastrous season, it appears that Hendricks may have finally found some rhythm. With Memphis wanting to get a good look at its young pieces, Hendricks has seemingly carved out a consistent role, having played at least 25 minutes in four of the past seven games. During that time, he has put up borderline top 30 value, averaging 12.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.4 three-pointers and 3.9 combined steals and blocks. In his past three appearances, Hendricks has accumulated 11 steals and six blocks, more than enough to warrant a roster spot in all formats. With four games coming up, managers should feel relatively comfortable elevating him to their starting lineups, despite what has been a disappointing campaign.

Consider starting: Elijah Harkless, UTA

Opponents: TOR, WAS, @DEN, @PHO

Another player who is benefiting from the fact that his team's priorities lie with what the future might look like, Harkless has come out of nowhere to put himself firmly on the standard league radar. In three games over the past seven days, he has averaged 15.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 2.3 steals and 2.0 three-pointers, leaving him just outside the top 50. He has played at least 30 minutes in four of the past five games, and at this point, seems relatively immune to potential rest. While he does come with more risk than someone like Hendricks, Harkless is definitely worth considering as a starting option this week, again, with four games on the table.

Consider sitting: Jaden McDaniels, MIN

Opponents: HOU, DET

Unlike DiVincenzo, McDaniels has been able to cash in without Anthony Edwards in the lineup. After slumping during the beginning of the month, things have turned around in recent times. In four games over the past week, McDaniels has looked more like himself, averaging 17.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.8 three-pointers. While these numbers are certainly worthy of a starting spot, with only two games coming up, four games of someone else might be more enticing. When evaluating this decision, simply double the stats for an alternative to determine whether that is enough to shift McDaniels to your bench.

Centers

Consider starting: Yves Missi, NOP

Opponents: @NYK, @DET, @TOR, HOU

Missi is perhaps the most interesting name on this list, given his role remains relatively modest. Despite its record, New Orleans continues to push for as many wins as possible. Seemingly, Missi is viewed as a somewhat key piece, providing the team with a serviceable rim protector. Although he continues to come off the bench, Missi has been a top 100 player over the past two weeks. In six games during that span, he has averaged 6.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in 23.8 minutes per contest. If you simply need rebounds and blocks, Missi should definitely be considered for a starting spot, having recorded 37 rebounds and 12 blocks in his past four outings.

Consider sitting: Alex Sarr, WAS

Opponents: @UTA, @GSW, @POR

Washington, on the other hand, are doing everything possible to lose games, including resting players such as Sarr. In fact, he has played in just two of the past five games, averaging 8.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 three-pointers in 21.7 minutes per game. Despite the clear upside, it appears as though he is not only going to be limited in terms of games played, but also minutes played when available. Factoring in all the risks, leaving him on your bench feels like a viable strategy.