It's been a long-awaited breakout season for Alexander-Walker, who's been a primary beneficiary of what was initially an extended injury absence for Trae Young before his trade to the Wizards. Alexander-Walker comes into the critical scoring period on a firm upward trajectory, having averaged 23.9 points (on 54.2% shooting, including 50.7% from behind the arc), 2.9 assists, 2.7 rebounds and

As the fantasy basketball playoffs intensify, Week 23 presents a pivotal opportunity to gain an edge with a schedule loaded with four-game teams. Volume is king at this stage, making start/sit decisions more critical than ever—especially when evaluating fringe roster players. Targeting the right matchups, maximizing games played and identifying under-the-radar contributors can swing a matchup in your favor. This guide breaks down key start and sit candidates at every position, helping fantasy managers make confident lineup calls and capitalize on one of the most impactful weeks of the fantasy basketball season.

As the fantasy basketball playoffs intensify, Week 23 presents a pivotal opportunity to gain an edge with a schedule loaded with four-game teams. Volume is king at this stage, making start/sit decisions more critical than ever—especially when evaluating fringe roster players. Targeting the right matchups, maximizing games played and identifying under-the-radar contributors can swing a matchup in your favor. This guide breaks down key start and sit candidates at every position, helping fantasy managers make confident lineup calls and capitalize on one of the most impactful weeks of the fantasy basketball season.

TEAMS WITH FOUR GAMES: Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, New Orleans Pelicans, Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, Toronto Raptors, Utah Jazz

TEAMS WITH THREE GAMES: Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, San Antonio Spurs, Washington Wizards

TEAMS WITH TWO GAMES: Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns

Week 23 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide

Guards

48% start rate

It's been a long-awaited breakout season for Alexander-Walker, who's been a primary beneficiary of what was initially an extended injury absence for Trae Young before his trade to the Wizards. Alexander-Walker comes into the critical scoring period on a firm upward trajectory, having averaged 23.9 points (on 54.2% shooting, including 50.7% from behind the arc), 2.9 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals per contest in the last nine games. The veteran guard has even drained 95% of his 4.4 free-throw attempts per game in that sample, and he's now recorded double-digit points in 40 straight contests. With Atlanta pushing to remain above the Play-In level after now having reached the sixth seed, NAW should be in for another busy week as Atlanta navigates a four-game schedule.

Start: Reed Sheppard, Rockets

34% start rate

Sheppard is enjoying a breakout campaign in his third season, averaging new career highs across the board while knocking down an impressive 39.3% of his 3-point attempts. The 2024 first-round pick enters the scoring period fresh off a massive 23-point, 14-assist double-double that he posted in a wild win over the Heat on Saturday. Dating back to Feb. 25, Sheppard is averaging a well-rounded 17.0 points (40.3% 3-point shooting), 4.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks across 32.3 minutes per game. With Houston looking to hang on to its No. 4 seed, at minimum, and a four-game schedule on tap, Sheppard could pay big dividends this week.

ALSO CONSIDER: Daniss Jenkins, Pistons (24% roster rate); Tre Jones, Bulls (18% start rate)

Sit: Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves

64% start rate

It's crushing to have the Ant Man on one's bench at this time of the fantasy season, but Edwards looks like a likely candidate to remain out during the upcoming scoring period due to his knee injury. The star guard was given a 1-to-2-week timeline for a reevaluation on March 17, and Minnesota has just two games coming up this week to boot. Given the conditions at play and the stakes involved in the fantasy postseason, Edwards is reluctantly a Sit recommendation this week.

Forwards

Start: Saddiq Bey, Pelicans

21% start rate

Bey has been one of the bright spots in a difficult season for the Pelicans, fully bouncing back from a missed 2024-25 season due to an ACL tear. The veteran wing checks in averaging a career-best 17.4 points while adding 5.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest across 31.1 minutes per game this season. Bey has been in even better form of late, contributing 20.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in the last 13 games. While New Orleans has nothing to play for in terms of the postseason, Bey's minutes show no signs of waning – he's played 34 or more in seven of the last 12 games alone – making him a very viable Start option.

Start: GG Jackson, Grizzlies

14% start rate

Another forward thriving on a non-contender is Jackson, who's taken advantage of expanded opportunity in Memphis' injury-ravaged frontcourt. The third-year pro has had some absences lately due to a knee issue, but he enters the Grizzlies' four-game scoring period without an injury designation. Jackson is also averaging 17.7 points (on 50.8% shooting), 5.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 blocks over a modest 25.9 minutes per game over his last 15 contests, dating back to the final game before the All-Star break. Jackson has proven capable of producing with minutes in the mid-to-high 20s, so he carries plenty of appeal on a full schedule.

ALSO CONSIDER: De'Anthony Melton, Warriors (16% roster rate); Cody Williams, Jazz (21% roster rate)

Sit: Jalen Green, Suns

87% roster rate

Green had a solid week last week as one of our Start candidates, but the pendulum swings the other way this week due to his schedule. The Suns will only take the floor on two occasions during the scoring period, and Green's typical production, while solid, is exceedable by a similarly talented three- or four-game option.

Centers

Start: Maxime Raynaud, Kings

29% start rate

Raynaud is the first of two Kings big men that are rosterable as centers and that we're suggesting this week as Sacramento continues to put together some encouraging late-season play. Raynaud has gained plenty of valuable reps during his rookie campaign, and he's particularly upped his offensive contributions of late while remaining productive in other categories. The 2025 second-round pick is delivering 19.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 blocks over 33.1 minutes across his last 12 games, even taking the occasional attempt from deep during that span (38.5% 3-point shooting). Raynaud has also played between 36 and 42 minutes in his last three contests, and he should continue to enjoy plenty of run this coming week as Sacramento looks to continue building momentum for next season.

Start: Precious Achiuwa, Kings

25% start rate

Achiuwa and Raynaud have worked very well together in the Kings frontcourt, and the former is enjoying a career-best campaign while finally making good on the potential the Heat saw in him when investing the 20th overall pick in him back in 2020. Achiuwa has flipped a switch since the All-Star break, supplying 15.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steals over 31.8 minutes across 16 games. Achiuwa is shooting a crisp 57.2% in that sample as well, including 37% from downtown. As with Reynaud, Achiuwa should continue to see plenty of minutes and has a full schedule to work with, putting him firmly in consideration this week.

ALSO CONSIDER: Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Grizzlies (10% roster rate); Kyle Filipowski, Jazz (35% start rate)

Sit: Joel Embiid, 76ers

51% start rate

Another week of uncertainty looms for Embiid due to his oblique injury, with the star big man already ruled out for Monday's game against the Thunder and without a return timetable overall. Embiid will only have two other opportunities to take the floor this coming week, and there aren't any indications he'll be cleared to return anytime soon. Considering the significant uncertainty and bleak outlook, he should remain on your bench this week.