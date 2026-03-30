Despite leaving Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers due to cramping, it would appear as though Carrington will continue to play consistent minutes for the Wizards. While there has been a lot of uncertainty regarding the nightly rotation, Carrington has been a regular fixture, having not missed a game all season. While his numbers don't jump off the board, managers are simply looking for healthy bodies at this point. In eight games over the past month, Carrington has averaged 14.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.4 three-pointers in 28.1 minutes per game. With four potential games coming

Fantasy basketball managers face tough lineup decisions in Week 24, with only two teams playing twice and 18 teams enjoying a four-game slate. Knowing which players to start and which to sit can make or break your fantasy week, especially as NBA teams ramp up rest days and injury management down the stretch. This week, we're looking at high-upside plays like Bub Carrington and Naji Marshall , both of whom have four-game schedules, while flagging underperformers and limited-schedule players you can safely bench. Here are our top start/sit recommendations to help you maximize your fantasy basketball lineup in Week 24.

Fantasy basketball managers face tough lineup decisions in Week 24, with only two teams playing twice and 18 teams enjoying a four-game slate. Knowing which players to start and which to sit can make or break your fantasy week, especially as NBA teams ramp up rest days and injury management down the stretch. This week, we're looking at high-upside plays like Bub Carrington and Naji Marshall, both of whom have four-game schedules, while flagging underperformers and limited-schedule players you can safely bench. Here are our top start/sit recommendations to help you maximize your fantasy basketball lineup in Week 24.

Four Games: BOS, CHA, CHI, CLE, DAL, DET, HOU, LAL, MEM, MIL, MIN, ORL, PHI, PHO, SAS, TOR, UTA, WAS

Three Games: ATL, BKN, GSW, IND, LAC, MIA, NOP, NYK, OKC, SAC

Two Games: DEN, POR

Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide

Guards

Consider starting: Bub Carrington, WAS

Opponents: @LAL, PHI, @MIA, @BKN

Despite leaving Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers due to cramping, it would appear as though Carrington will continue to play consistent minutes for the Wizards. While there has been a lot of uncertainty regarding the nightly rotation, Carrington has been a regular fixture, having not missed a game all season. While his numbers don't jump off the board, managers are simply looking for healthy bodies at this point. In eight games over the past month, Carrington has averaged 14.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.4 three-pointers in 28.1 minutes per game. With four potential games coming up this week, he makes for a safe, yet unassuming, plug-and-play option.

Consider sitting: Christian Braun, DEN

Opponents: @UTA, SAS

Seemingly healthy, Braun has been slowly trending in the right direction following an underwhelming return to the court. Despite a seven-point performance during Sunday's win over the Jazz, Braun has been a top 80 player in seven games over the past two weeks, averaging 15.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 three-pointers. However, with only two games on the slate this week, it's hard to view him as a must-start player, given much of his value comes from efficient, yet low-volume scoring, as well as low turnovers. The smart move would be to shift him to the bench in favor of someone who suits up four times.

Consider sitting: Jrue Holiday, POR

Opponents: @LAC, NOP

Another player who has been trending up in recent times, Holiday is in a similar position to Braun, albeit as a player with much higher upside. After missing a significant amount of time earlier in the season due to a calf injury, Holiday has since played in 26 straight games, serving as the team's starting point guard. Over that span, he has averaged 16.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.6 three-pointers. While definitely a must-roster player, with only two games coming up, he too, is safe to move to the bench.

Forwards

Consider starting: Ousmane Dieng, MIL

Opponents: DAL, @HOU, BOS, MEM

Milwaukee is basically giving minutes to anyone on the roster at this point, with Dieng at the head of the queue. He has started in 12 of his past 13 games, providing managers with solid production on both ends of the floor. In seven appearances over the past two weeks, he has averaged 12.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.9 three-pointers. Much like Carrington, Dieng is a simple case of quantity over quality, especially with four games tabled for this week. On a side note, Dieng is coming off a 22-minute performance Sunday. This was likely a result of early foul trouble, but could also result in him being dropped in a number of spots. If that is the case, picking him up might be a smart decision.

Consider starting: Naji Marshall, DAL

Opponents: MIN, @MIL, ORL, LAL

For whatever reason, Marshall has also been dropped in a number of leagues, despite the fact that his role has remained relatively secure. In six games over the past two weeks, he has averaged 20.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 three-pointers. Poor percentages have dragged down his overall value, perhaps a reason why he is still on a number of waiver wires. Assuming you can deal with some indifference when it comes to his shooting, Marshall is a no-brainer this week, again, as a player with four games.

Consider sitting: Draymond Green, GSW

Opponents: SAS, CLE, HOU

Although Green has been mostly available over the past two weeks, his overall value continues to be tied to assists and steals only. In seven appearances during that time, he has barely been a top 250 player, averaging 7.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.4 steals. While he can still serve a purpose in fantasy leagues, his limited upside makes him a tough hold for certain builds. With only three games this week, unless you are desperate for assists, he is definitely a viable bench candidate.

Centers

Consider starting: Leonard Miller, CHI

Opponents: @SAS, IND, @NYK, PHO

Coming off probably his worst performance in the past three weeks, it wouldn't be surprising to see Miller land on more than a few waiver wires. While the five-point effort was certainly disappointing, it could be merely a small bump in the road. Prior to that performance, Miller had scored double digits in nine straight games, while also providing solid rebound numbers. During his time in the G League, Miller has proven himself to be a defensive specialist, something that has yet to translate to his time in the NBA. Given the upside and assumed role, having him in your starting lineup this week feels like a viable option.

Consider sitting: Nic Claxton, BKN

Opponents: CHA, ATL, WAS

After a strong start to the season, Claxton has tailed off over the past month, barely putting up top 300 value. In 14 games during that span, he has averaged just 8.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.0 blocks. Although he is still technically the starting center in Brooklyn, he has played fewer than 25 minutes in 10 straight games. Assuming this trend holds true, moving him to the bench for a three-game week feels like a wise move.