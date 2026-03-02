Navigating a busy fantasy basketball week starts with mastering the schedule. With several teams playing four games and a pair limited to just two, understanding lineup volume is critical for maximizing production. Light slates — including Monday's matchups featuring the Rockets, Celtics, Nuggets and Clippers — create prime streaming opportunities, while managers should lean into teams like the Celtics, Lakers and Suns that offer four-game weeks. Meanwhile, clubs such as the Hawks and Cavaliers may require short-term pivots. We'll also spotlight the Heat, Pelicans, Magic and Suns as favorable matchup targets to help you squeeze every possible edge out of your roster decisions.

Days with fewer than six games

These are dates to target players for streaming options from the following teams:

Monday, March 2: HOU at WAS, BOS at MIL, DEN at UTA, LAC at GSW

Teams with more than three games this week

Make sure to activate players and target weekly pickups from the following teams:

Celtics (4), Hornets (4), Mavericks (4), Pistons (4), Rockets (4), Clippers (4), Lakers (4), Heat (4), Bucks (4), Pelicans (4), Knicks (4), Magic (4), Suns (4), Spurs (4), Jazz (4), Wizards (4)

Teams with fewer than three games this week

Consider looking for streaming options if your roster includes players from these teams:

Hawks (2), Cavaliers (2)

Top teams to target based on favorable matchups

Heat vs. Nets, vs. Nets, at Hornets, vs. Pistons

The Heat enter the week with an ideal chance to build on their 18-11 home record, as they clash with the slumping Nets in back-to-back games. The Nets have dropped eight in a row and are certainly not competing at their highest level at this point in the season. They also give up the league's fourth-most points in the paint, second-highest field-goal percentage and the highest three-point shooting percentage, along with the league's sixth-most turnovers per game. The Heat's bigs, including Kel'el Ware, should be able to make a strong impact in the matchup, helping get their momentum going early. Up next is a meeting with the Hornets, who are playing well lately but also give up the league's sixth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing point guards and fourth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing small forwards. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 17.4 points over the last five games and is a likely candidate to step up, along with Pelle Larsson and Tyler Herro, who could also be key factors in the matchup. Finally, the Hornets close their week against the top team in the East, the Pistons. However, they can look to exploit a couple of weaknesses, as the Pistons give up the league's most free throws and ninth-most turnovers per game. Guard play will once again be a major factor, as they can help put pressure on the opposing frontcourt defense with drives while looking to draw foul contact. Wiggins, Davion Mitchell and Norman Powell, who each average more than one steal per game, could also sway the outcome by honing in on their defensive instincts.

Pelicans at Lakers, at Kings, at Suns, vs. Wizards

The Pelicans are 6-4 in their last 10 games heading into the week but sit 10 games out of the final play-in spot in the West. Their first opponent will be the Lakers, who have won their last two games but also give up the league's fifth-highest field-goal percentage. Up next, the Pelicans take on the floundering Kings, who sit last in the conference and give up the league's third-most points and sixth-most free throws per game. This will be a good opportunity for Dejounte Murray to continue to work his way back into rhythm while still facing a fair challenge on the other side of the ball against Russell Westbrook. Guys like Karlo Matkovic, Yves Missi and Derik Queen should also prosper against the Kings' unimpressive frontcourt defense. Moving ahead, the Pelicans encounter the Suns, who continue to play well but also give up the league's fourth-most offensive rebounds, once again providing a window of opportunity for the bigs to prosper. To wrap the week, the Pelicans face the Wizards, who are among one of the league's least successful teams this season, giving up the fourth-most free throws, most offensive rebounds, most total rebounds and the fifth-most points in the paint per game. This is yet another chance for the Pelicans' big men that still have something to prove to step up and shine.

Magic vs. Wizards, vs. Mavericks, at Timberwolves, at Bucks

The Magic enter the week on a two-game slide but have a perfect chance to get back on track with a matchup against the struggling Wizards, who give up the league's second-most points and sixth-most three-pointers per game. This should be a glowing opportunity for Desmond Bane, who has reached the 30-point mark in three of the last five games, to lead the charge. Jalen Suggs, who averages 2.0 threes per game, should also stand out. Up next, the Magic face another highly winnable matchup against the Mavericks, who give up the league's ninth-most points, third-most offensive rebounds, fourth-most total rebounds and the most points in the paint per game. The matchup should allow Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter to get in a groove, while Moritz Wagner is also likely to benefit. Moving ahead, a much more challenging opponent in the Timberwolves, who sit fourth place in the West. The Magic will have to play with toughness by looking to draw contact, as the Timberwolves give up the league's fifth-most free throws per game. Lastly, the Magic clash with the Bucks, who give up the league's third-most three-pointers and eighth-most free throws per game, which is a great chance for Tristan da Silva, who averages 4.1 three-point attempts per game, to step up and make his mark. The Bucks also give up the seventh-most defensive rebounds per game, suggesting Wagner, and even Jonathan Isaac, could see the chance to make an impact.

Suns at Kings, vs. Bulls, vs. Pelicans, vs. Hornets

The Suns own a 4-6 record in their last 10 games. They have been fighting through the absence of Devin Booker over the last four games, but he is in line to return at some point during the week. The squad opens things up with a matchup against the Kings, who give up the league's highest field-goal percentage, along with the third-most points in the paint. Mark Williams, who has failed to score in double digits for the last four games, will have an ideal chance to get himself back on track in the matchup. Meanwhile, Oso Ighodaro has been seeing more action lately and will also have a good chance to flourish. Moving ahead, the Suns meet with the Bulls, who give up the league's fifth-most points, sixth-most points in the paint and seventh-most three-pointers per game, along with the ninth-highest field-goal percentage and second-highest three-point shooting percentage. This could not be a better chance for the squad to get their rhythm going again, especially Jalen Green, who is averaging 15.4 points on just 32.7 percent shooting over the last five games. Up next, an encounter with the Pelicans, who give up the league's fourth-most points and seventh-most points in the paint per game, providing another matchup where the spotlight will fall on the Suns' frontcourt to be difference-makers. Finally, the Suns close the week against the Hornets, who are playing well on both ends of the floor but also give up the league's fourth-most turnovers per game, which is an area where Royce O'Neale and Grayson Allen, who average a combined 2.5 steals per game, can surely take advantage.