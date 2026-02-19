Had Boston's season gone the way some expected, a potential Tatum return down the stretch would have likely been dismissed some time ago. However, the Celtics have exceeded expectations to say the least, and the chatter about an imminent season debut for the six-time All-Star continues to gain momentum after he most recently graduated to controlled 5-on-5 scrimmages.

The Celtics have come a long way from that grim finish to their Eastern Conference Semifinals loss to the Knicks last May, a series essentially decided when Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles in Game 4. Ignoring the chatter about a throwaway season, Joe Mazzulla's club went into the All-Star break with a 35-19 record and No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference while riding career-best efforts from Jaylen Brown and Payton Pritchard , as well as the emergence of Neemias Queta .

With the All-Star break in the rearview and the stretch run officially underway, the fantasy basketball landscape is primed for dramatic shifts. Rotations will tighten, injuries will loom larger and late-season surges can swing both playoff races and fantasy matchups alike. From potential superstar returns to surprising team ascents and collapses, the final weeks often reward managers who anticipate trends before they fully materialize. With that in mind, let's dive into five bold post-All-Star predictions that could reshape the NBA standings, alter usage patterns and create major ripple effects across fantasy leagues down the stretch.

Jayson Tatum's Late-Season Return, Nikola Vucevic's Emergence Spark Celtics to Eastern Conference Title

Had Boston's season gone the way some expected, a potential Tatum return down the stretch would have likely been dismissed some time ago. However, the Celtics have exceeded expectations to say the least, and the chatter about an imminent season debut for the six-time All-Star continues to gain momentum after he most recently graduated to controlled 5-on-5 scrimmages. Meanwhile, Boston also made a significant trade-deadline move with the acquisition of Nikola Vucevic, who's already begun paying dividends over his first three games in his new digs.

Therefore, a second unit spearheaded by a reasonably healthy Tatum, an increasingly acclimated Vucevic and the electric Pritchard has the juice to get a postseason-savvy Boston roster and coaching staff over the top in the East despite the formidable challenge posed by the Pistons, Knicks and Cavaliers.

The Kings Will Top Out at 15 Wins

It's been an utterly forgettable season in Sacramento, as the Kings went into the All-Star break with an NBA-worst 12-44 record, including a thoroughly abysmal 3-25 tally on the road. The most curious aspect of the team's drastic struggles has been the fact the roster is actually littered with prominent names still clearly capable of performing at an above-average level on any given night. Yet, much more often than not, the Kings have been a study in the whole being much less than the sum of its parts. Additionally, that collection of solid veterans continues to dwindle.

Zach LaVine played his last game of the season Feb. 6 and is slated for hand surgery. Domantas Sabonis just got shut down Wednesday, with season-ending meniscus surgery on tap. Russell Westbrook has also been rumored to be a buyout candidate, and recent addition De'Andre Hunter is already set for his fourth consecutive absence in the first game coming out of the All-Star break due to an eye injury. While Keegan Murray's return from an extended absence due to an ankle injury Thursday will theoretically help, it wouldn't be the least bit surprising to see his minutes managed carefully and even an early shutdown for the season.

Sacramento hasn't been officially accused of tanking in the way the Jazz and Pacers have, but suffice to say, it wouldn't be surprising to see Doug Christie's squad struggle to put many more wins on the board for what remains of the season. Therefore, as alarming as the numbers look on the surface, the Kings going no better than 3-23 the rest of the way is within the realm of possibility as the rotation continues to integrate relatively inexperienced players.

The Warriors Won't Make It Out of the Play-In Tournament

Golden State seems clearly headed for a full rebuild in coming seasons, but the Warriors' 29-26 mark going into the All-Star break lends credence to the notion there's still some life left in the Dubs for the time being. Yet, any degree of success Steve Kerr's squad enjoys will naturally be inexorably tied to the health of Stephen Curry, who's enjoying a resurgent season that includes his second-highest scoring average (27.2 PPG) since the 2020-21 season.

The bad news is Curry remains unavailable coming out of the All-Star break after having missed the last five games before the pause in play due to a knee injury. Latest reports indicate there's no definite return timetable for the future Hall of Famer, and the Warriors are notably 6-10 without Curry this season. Kristaps Porzingis is set to make his team debut Thursday against his old Boston squad, but the big man's presence is anything but reliable over time, given his litany of injuries and maladies.

Consequently, while the Warriors still very likely have enough to get into the Play-In Tournament – thanks in part to a lack of viable challengers below the No. 10-seeded Clippers – they'll get upended and therefore fail to get into the first round of the postseason.

Jonathan Kuminga Takes Over the Small Forward Role in Atlanta and Leads Hawks to Top-8 Finish

A once discontented but talented wing that won't be part of any Warriors reset is Jonathan Kuminga, whose tumultuous time with the team concluded at the trade deadline in early February. Kuminga has still to debut with his new Hawks squad due a bone bruise in his knee, but he'll be reevaluated shortly after Thursday's return to play. Kuminga could therefore potentially be on the floor for Atlanta just before the end of February, giving him several weeks to make an impact for a team fighting to tunnel its way up the Eastern Conference standings.

The Hawks must first ensure a Play-In Tournament spot at minimum, and Quin Snyder's crew opens the post-All-Star-break portion of the campaign with a 26-30 record and just a 1.5-game lead over the Bulls and Bucks for the pivotal No. 10 seed. Milwaukee particularly could mount a challenge with a healthy Giannis Antetokounmpo, but lost in Kuminga's drama with his former team was the fact the 2021 seventh overall pick boasted career highs in rebounds (5.9) and assists (2.5) over the 20 games he did play earlier this season.

Kuminga shapes up as a very good fit with his new team if fully healthy, and he has more than enough talent to supplant the inconsistent and frequently gunshy Zaccharie Risacher for the starring role at the three. A first unit of Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dyson Daniels, an aggressive Kuminga, MVP candidate Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu could make plenty of noise down the stretch. Meanwhile, Risacher, CJ McCollum, Buddy Hield and even Jock Landale could keep the offense humming off the bench enough for Atlanta to finish above .500 and in at least the No. 8 seed.

The Blazers Finish With a Winning Record and Emerge From the Play-In Tournament

I battled with the possibility of going with Kon Knueppel upsetting college roommate Cooper Flagg for Rookie of the Year for this fifth and final bold prediction, but I'm pivoting to championing the cause of a surprising Blazers squad that has already had an interesting season, to say the least. However, even with Tiago Splitter unexpectedly thrust to the forefront after Chauncey Billups' exit, Portland has played nearly .500 basketball (27-28) under the first-time head coach.

Deni Avdija is putting together a career-best campaign that includes new high-water marks in points (25.2) and assists (6.6), as well as an average of 7.2 rebounds that ties for the second highest of his six NBA seasons. Meanwhile, Jrue Holiday and Scoot Henderson are finally healthy at the same time and thriving as an effective 1-2 punch at point guard, Shaedon Sharpe is putting together his best season as a scorer yet, and Toumani Camara, Donovan Clingan and even veteran Jerami Grant are providing excellent complementary contributions on a regular basis.

Portland is arguably a more complete team going into the stretch run than the clubs above (the Warriors) and below (the Clippers) them in the standings. The Blazers will therefore battle their way out of the Play-In Tournament and into the first round while also forging a regular-season record above .500.