With Tyrese Maxey set to miss at least three weeks with a finger injury, Payne all of a sudden becomes a viable fantasy asset. Adding to the injury woes in Philadelphia, Kelly Oubre has also been ruled out for at least two weeks with an elbow injury, joining Joel Embiid and Paul George as long-term absentees. Although Payne is coming off the bench, it does appear as though he is going to play meaningful minutes, at least in any game that

For those still alive in their head-to-head fantasy leagues, the waiver wire is front-of-mind right now. Deciding who to drop to open up streaming spots is a challenge in itself, but knowing which players to target could ultimately make or break your season. As we move through what is commonly viewed as silly season, the waiver wire is the place to be, providing managers with bargain players who could be about to ascend in the NBA fantasy rankings . And remember, never assume a player is rostered. It always pays to double-check, just in case they have been overlooked.

For those still alive in their head-to-head fantasy leagues, the waiver wire is front-of-mind right now. Deciding who to drop to open up streaming spots is a challenge in itself, but knowing which players to target could ultimately make or break your season. As we move through what is commonly viewed as silly season, the waiver wire is the place to be, providing managers with bargain players who could be about to ascend in the NBA fantasy rankings. And remember, never assume a player is rostered. It always pays to double-check, just in case they have been overlooked.

Identifying players who are benefiting from expanded roles–whether it's an offensive threat delivering points and threes or a defensive-minded player boosting your blocks and steals–is vital as you navigate the season.

Let's dive into nine key NBA sleepers whose current stats suggest they are poised for significant value and are currently rostered in fewer than 40% of Yahoo leagues.

Yahoo High Score Leagues

Cameron Payne, Philadelphia 76ers (21% rostered)

With Tyrese Maxey set to miss at least three weeks with a finger injury, Payne all of a sudden becomes a viable fantasy asset. Adding to the injury woes in Philadelphia, Kelly Oubre has also been ruled out for at least two weeks with an elbow injury, joining Joel Embiid and Paul George as long-term absentees. Although Payne is coming off the bench, it does appear as though he is going to play meaningful minutes, at least in any game that is moderately competitive. Look for him to flirt with 30 fantasy points per game for the foreseeable future.

Gui Santos, Golden State Warriors (32% rostered)

Despite his recent performances, Santos still remains available in far too many leagues. With Steph Curry having been ruled out for at least another 10 days, there is no reason to think Santos can't maintain his current role. He has now scored at least 30 fantasy points in 13 of his past 14 games, delivering meaningful contributions on both ends of the floor. Although this is typically less of a factor when it comes to points-based formats, it does provide managers with a level of assuredness, given his floor is relatively safe across all leagues. If, for some reason, he is still floating around on your waiver wire, that should be rectified at once.

Danny Wolf, Brooklyn Nets (7% rostered)

Although Wolf has been far from consistent, adding him is likely a preemptive move, given the trajectory in Brooklyn. Day'Ron Sharpe was recently ruled out for the remainder of the season due to finger surgery, removing another obstacle for Wolf in terms of playing time. He has now played at least 28 minutes in three straight games, moving into the starting lineup in his most recent appearance. The production is going to be spotty for the next few games, meaning he does come with an element of risk. However, assuming he ends up with a 30-minute per-night role, it makes sense to get ahead of things where possible.

Standard 9-Category Leagues

Tre Jones, Chicago Bulls (23% rostered)

Although the Bulls have been all but eliminated from the playoff race, it appears as though the rotation could somewhat resemble what might be considered a 'typical' one. Since returning from a hamstring injury, Jones has slowly crept back to starter-level minutes, logging at least 30 in three straight games. During that time, he has averaged 17.3 points, 5.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 32.4 minutes per game, putting him inside the top 90. Assuming he can maintain a similar role moving forward, Jones is someone who should be rostered in most leagues, particularly for those seeking guard stats, as well as an efficient scorer from the guard position.

Ajay Mitchell, Oklahoma City Thunder (25% rostered)

Mitchell has seemingly earned himself a sizeable spot in the rotation for Oklahoma City, having played at least 29 minutes in each of the past two games, fresh off a long-term abdominal injury. In those two games, he has averaged 19.5 points, 4.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.0 three-pointers, good enough for top 70 value in standard category formats. When we examine his season thus far, it's safe to assume that his defensive production should improve moving forward, in line with his 1.4 steals per game. Although there are several mouths to feed for the Thunder, Mitchell makes sense as a pickup in most formats for anyone needing points and steals, with some upside in assists.

Derrick Jones, Los Angeles Clippers (19% rostered)

Jones is in the midst of one of his best stretches of the season, playing a key role for a team looking to win as many games as possible. He has scored double digits in five straight games, while also providing above-average defensive contributions. In seven appearances over the past two weeks, he has managed to put up top 75 value in standard nine-category leagues, averaging 13.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.4 three-pointers and 2.5 combined steals and blocks, all while shooting 48.6 percent from the field and 84.2 percent from the line. While his ceiling is somewhat limited, Jones' importance to his team cannot be overstated. No matter your build, Jones certainly wouldn't look out of place on most rosters, at least for now.

Standard Points Leagues

Brice Sensabaugh, Utah Jazz (20% rostered)

It's been an up-and-down season for Sensabaugh; that much is true. However, he has managed to find some consistency over the past few weeks, having scored double digits in 10 of his past 13 games. His past three appearances have yielded 47, 35 and 32 fantasy points, putting him firmly on the radar as a must-roster player. Keyonte George suffered a hamstring injury during Wednesday's loss to the Knicks, potentially opening up a few more minutes for Sensabaugh. Factoring in the direction of the team and the path to playing time, Sensabaugh makes for a worthwhile risk across most points-based formats.

Nique Clifford, Sacramento Kings (23% rostered)

Consistency also remains an issue for Clifford, although his biggest challenge at this point is his shooting. For those in points leagues, percentages are not a concern, making Clifford's appeal a little more enticing. When projecting his ROS value, the biggest positive appears to be his role, having logged at least 30 minutes in six of his past seven games, including two in which he played upwards of 40 minutes. Sacramento seems comfortable throwing him out there in most situations, providing managers with a sense of certainty moving forward.

Wendell Carter, Orlando Magic (35% rostered)

Sure, Carter isn't the most appealing fantasy player. However, as a starting center on a team looking to make a push, he should certainly be rostered in far more leagues. Looking at his recent production, while not eye-opening, he has certainly done more than enough to be rostered. He has scored double digits in four of the past five games, averaging 33.2 fantasy points per game during that span. He flirted with 50 fantasy points during Thursday's overtime win against the Wizards, an effort that could see fantasy managers sit up and take notice.